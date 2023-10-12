About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
This image is Membership Banner

الحياةأفضل عندما تكون أحد أعضاء LG

اكتشف الخصومات الهائلة وإمكانية المشاركة في الفاعليات الحصرية - انضم إلينا الآن!

الحياةأفضل عندما تكون أحد أعضاء LG انضم إلينا

مستعد لاكتشاف المزيد؟
مرر إلى الأسفل واستمتع بمجموعة متنوعة من المزايا الرائعة

استمتع بخوض رحلة حصرية من المزايا

بادر بالحصول على عضوية اليوم

تسجيل الدخول انضم إلينا

هناك المزيد في انتظارك

انضم الينا اليوم في LG.com  لدينا مجموعة رائعة من المزايا

قسيمةترحيب

بصفتك عضوًا، يمكنك الاستمتاع بخصم 100 ريال سعودي على أول عملية شراء لك على موقعنا. هذا العرض الحصري سارٍ لعام واحد من تاريخ تسجيل الاشتراك1)

انضم إلينا

أحصل على جميع المزايا

انشىْ حسابك واستمتع بمزايا رائعة مع إل جي

توصيل مجاني

استمتع بفرحة الشحن المجاني لجميع الطلبات على 3LG.com)

انضم إلينا

تركيب مجاني

تركيب مجاني لجميع طلبات الأجهزة المنزلية التي تقوم بشرائها على 4LG.com)

إرجاع مجاني

لا مانع لدينا، حتى إذا غيّرت رأيك وقررت إرجاع المنتج خلال سبعة أيام من تاريخ توصيله5)

النشرة

ابق على اطلاع بأحدث منتجاتنا وعروضنا الترويجية من خلال نشرتنا.6)

انضم إلينا

فعالية حصرية للأعضاء

بصفتك عضوًا، يمكنك الاستمتاع بتجربة حصرية، محجوزة من أجلك.7)

1) قسيمة ترحيب_ عند الانضمام تحصل على قسيمة خصم قدرها 100 ريال سعودي تصدر لكل حساب جديد مُسجل على LG.com/sa، أو LG.com/sa_en.
قسيمة الخصم سارية فقط على المنتجات (بما في ذلك الكماليات) المتاحة لعملية الشراء الأولى عبر الإنترنت على موقعنا LG.com/sa، أو LG.com/sa_en والتي يتجاوز سعرها 499 ريال سعودي.

القسيمة متاحة لعام واحد فقط من تاريخ تسجيل الاشتراك. يجب تطبيق كود القسيمة في عربة التسوق لتفعيل العرض.

2) التوصيل المجاني_ يمكنك توصيل المنتجات داخل السعودية إلى العناوين التي تصل إليها شركة الشحن التي تستخدمها LG. التوصيل لا يشمل تركيب المنتج، ما لم يتم تحديد ذلك بوضوح.

3) التركيب المجاني_ التركيب الأساسي للمنتجات باستخدام كابلات التوصيل التي تأتي مع الجهاز لا يشمل إجراء تعديلات في المنزل مثل أعمال النجارة، والسباكة

 والكهرباء. لن يتم تركيب المنتج في حالة عدم توفُّر مصدر للطاقة أو التوصيل مسبقًا.

يرجى ملاحظة تلك التفاصيل الإضافية.

4) الإرجاع المجاني_ سيتم إرجاع المنتج في حالة كان على نفس حالته عند التوصيل وخلال سبعة أيام من تاريخ إتمام عملية التوصيل. يرجى ملاحظة تلك التفاصيل الإضافية

5) النشرة_ متاحة فقط للأعضاء الذين وافقوا على تلقي منشورات التسويق والإتصال

نشعر بالحماس لأنك ستنضم إلى عائلتنا المميزة!
قم بالتسجيل اليوم واستمتع فورًا بجميع المزايا الرائعة.

انضم إلينا