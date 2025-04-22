Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
برنامج شراكة LG: اكتشف العروض الحصرية العروض الحصرية

برنامج شراكة LG: اكتشف العروض الحصرية العروض الحصرية

متوفر حصريا لشركاء LG

احصل على مزايا حصرية مع برنامج شراكة LG

خصومات حصرية

خصومات حصرية

استمتع بأسعار مميزة وحصرية مصممة خصيصًا لك

أرسل الجملة التالية عندما تكون جاهز

حصرية الطلب المسبق

حصرية الطلب المسبق

اطلب مسبقًا قبل الجميع وكن أول من يحصل على أحدث منتجاتنا

عروض باقات خاصة

عروض باقات خاصة

عروض باقات حصرية مصممة خصيصًا لك، تجمع بين منتجات متميزة لقيمة إضافية

العروض الموسمية

العروض الموسمية

احصل على فرصة الوصول المبكر إلى العروض والتخفيضات الموسمية

كيفية التسجيل

قم بالتسجيل وتحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني

1. اختر متجرًا

اختر متجر LG المناسب لك حسب أهليتك

2. تحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني الخاص بالشركة

تحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني الخاص بالمؤسسة واحصل على التأكيد

3. ابدأ التسوق

اكتشف عروضًا خاصة مصممة خصيصًا لك!

انضم الآن وكن عضوًا!

اختر المتجر الذي يناسب قطاعك للوصول إلى العروض الحصرية!

  1.

    متجر برنامج الولاء

    هذا المتجر مخصص لشركاء LG من قطاع الأعمال الذين يمتلكون نطاق بريد إلكتروني معتمد للاستمتاع بالمزايا الحصرية!

    التسجيل

  2. متجر القطاع الحكومي

    هذا المتجر مخصص للموظفين الحكوميين المعتمدين الذين يمتلكون نطاق بريد إلكتروني معتمد للاستمتاع بالمزايا الحصرية!

    التسجيل

  3. متجر القطاع الأكاديمي

    هذا المتجر مخصص للطلاب والمعلمين وأعضاء هيئة التدريس الذين يمتلكون نطاق بريد إلكتروني معتمد (edu.sa) للاستمتاع بالعروض الحصرية!

    التسجيل

  4. متجر القطاع الطبي

    هذا المتجر مخصص للعاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية والمهنيين الطبيين الذين يمتلكون نطاق بريد إلكتروني معتمد للاستمتاع بالعروض الحصرية!

    التسجيل

إذا كنت ترغب في الانضمام إلى هذا البرنامج، يرجى زيارة: https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/contact-us/

FAQs

س1. ما هو برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي؟

A. برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي هو منصة مخصصة لشركائنا التجاريين المميزين، تتيح لهم الوصول إلى عروض حصرية على منتجات إل جي. يلبّي هذا البرنامج احتياجات مختلف الصناعات، ويقدّم خصومات ومزايا خاصة لدعم شركائنا.

س2. من المؤهل للانضمام إلى برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي؟

A. أي شريك تجاري مع إل جي، بما في ذلك:

 

a. متجر القطاع الحكومي.

b. متجر القطاع الأكاديمي.

c. متجر القطاع الطبي.

d. متجر الشراكات الخاصة (الولاء).

س3. لماذا أتلقى رسالة "أنت غير مؤهل للمشاركة في البرنامج" عند محاولة تسجيل الدخول؟

A. تشير هذه الرسالة إلى أن تسجيلك قد لا يكون مكتملًا، أو أن نطاق بريدك الإلكتروني غير مدعوم ضمن برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي.

س4. ما هي المزايا التي أحصل عليها كشريك مع إل جي؟

A. يحصل شركاء إل جي على خصومات حصرية، وإمكانية الوصول المبكر إلى المنتجات، ودعم مخصص. يهدف البرنامج إلى تعزيز عمليات الأعمال باستخدام أحدث تقنيات وحلول إل جي.

س5. كيف يمكنني التسجيل في برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي؟

A. يرجى التواصل معنا عبر الرابط التالي:

https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/contact-us

سيقوم فريقنا بمراجعة معلوماتك لتأكيد الأهلية، وستتلقى بريدًا إلكترونيًا يتضمن التعليمات في حال الموافقة.

س6. هل يمكنني مشاركة مزايا برنامج الشراكة مع إل جي مع الآخرين؟

A. المزايا مخصصة حصريًا للشركاء المسجلين، ولا يجوز مشاركتها مع جهات خارج مؤسستك. أي مشاركة غير مصرح بها قد تؤدي إلى تعليق امتيازات العضوية.

س7. كيف يمكنني تتبع طلبي؟

A. بمجرد تأكيد الطلب، ستتلقى رقم تتبع عبر البريد الإلكتروني، ويمكنك استخدامه لمتابعة حالة التوصيل من خلال موقعنا الإلكتروني.

س8. كم تستغرق مدة التوصيل عادةً؟

A. تتراوح مدة التوصيل القياسية بين 1 إلى 10 أيام عمل، حسب المدينة.

س9. من يمكنني التواصل معه في حال وجود استفسارات حول البرنامج؟

A. للاستفسارات أو الدعم، يرجى التواصل مع فريق دعم برنامج الشراكة عبر معلومات الاتصال الموجودة على موقعنا. نحن هنا لمساعدتك!

س10. ماذا أفعل إذا وصلت إلى الحد السنوي للمشتريات؟

A. إذا وصلت إلى الحد السنوي للمشتريات، ننصحك بالتواصل مع فريق الدعم لمناقشة خيارات إضافية أو إمكانية الانضمام إلى برامج أخرى من إل جي قد تناسب احتياجاتك.

س11. هل توجد سياسة إرجاع أو استبدال للطلبات التي تتم من خلال برنامج الشراكة؟

A. نعم، تتبع عمليات الشراء من خلال برنامج الشراكة نفس سياسات الإرجاع والاستبدال المعتمدة على موقع LG.com. يرجى الرجوع إلى صفحة سياسة الإرجاع لمزيد من التفاصيل.