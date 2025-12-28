About Cookies on This Site

الغسالة

ما النوع الذي تبحث عنه؟

مجموعة من غسالات LG WashTower™، والغسالات أمامية التحميل، والغسالات علوية التحميل، والغسالات مزدوجة الحوض في مساحة غسيل إماراتية عصرية وساطعة.

أنواع الغسالات

قارن بين الطرازات أمامية التحميل والغسالات علوية التحميل والغسالات مزدوجة الحوض وغسالات ™WashTower من LG للعثور على التطابق المناسب لنمط حياتك، حيث يقدم كل نوع مزايا فريدة من نوعها في المساحة والسعة والرعاية الذكية للمنازل الإماراتية.

استكشف مجموعة غسالة ومجفف LG

غسالة ™LG WashTower في مساحة غسيل حديثة.

™WashTower

غسالة ومجفف متكامل موفر للمساحة للمنازل الإماراتية.

مجموعة الغسالة والمجفف LG Washer Dryer Combo في مساحة منزلية صغيرة.

Washer Dryer Combo

مجفف غسالة متكامل مع ™AI DD وتجفيف ذكي.

غسالة أمامية التحميل من LG مزودة بتقنية AI DD™ في غرفة غسيل مشرقة.

Front-Loading Washing Machine

عناية من خلال تقنية ™AI DD و™TurboWash لتوفير تجربة غسيل يومية أكثر ذكاءً.

غسالة LG علوية التحميل توضح تدفق المياه في الحلة.

Top-Loading Washing Machines

Smart Inverter و™TurboDrum ينظفان حمولات الغسيل الكبيرة للعائلة بسهولة.

غسالة LG ثنائية الحوض مع أقسام الغسيل والدوران.

Twin Tub Washing Machines

يغسل الحوضان وتدور بسرعة باستخدام Roller Jet Pulsator.

مجفف LG مع العاكس المزدوج AI DUAL Inverter™ ونظام Sensor Dry.

Dryers

يضمن العاكس المزدوج ™AI DUAL Inverter تجفيفًا سريعًا ولطيفًا في كل مرة.

أنواع الغسالات
الصفحة الرئيسية لدليل الشراء
غسالة ومجفف LG WashTower™ يعرضان تقنية AI DD™ وأدوات التحكم المركزية.

تبدأ LG WashTower كوحدات غسالة ومجفف منفصلة جنبًا إلى جنب، ثم تتكدس رأسيًا لتفريغ المساحة على اليمين لتخزين ملابس إضافية.

™WashTower

صُمّمت لتمنحك السهولة والكفاءة

غسالة ومجفف متكامل يوفران المساحة مع تقنية ™AI DD ونظام Sensor Dry. مثالية للمنازل الإماراتية الحديثة التي تسعى إلى راحة ذكية في الغسيل.

شاهد جميع وحدات ™WashTower
وحدة مجفف وغسالة LG المدمجة في الأرفف، مُظهِرةً تصميمًا مدمجًا وعناصر تحكم Sensor Dry.

غسالة LG الصغيرة باللون الأبيض بعمق 565 مم مثالية لغرف الغسيل الضيقة.

وحدة الغسيل Washer Dryer Combo

راحة مدمجة شاملة

وفّر الوقت والمساحة مع وحدة المجفف والغسالة الشاملة من LG. تقنية ™AI DD ونظام Sensor Dry يحافظان على انتعاش الملابس وجاهزيتها لكل منزل إماراتي.

شاهد جميع وحدات الغسيل والتجفيف
غسالة أمامية التحميل من LG مثبتة أسفل خزانة تعرض تصميم AI DD™ الأنيق.

غسالة LG متوسطة الحجم باللون الأسود بعمق 565 مم للمطابخ القياسية.

غسالات أمامية التحميل

مصممة للعناية بالأقمشة ولتقديم الكفاءة.

غسيل ذكي ولطيف مع العناية المقدمة من تقنية ™AI DD. تُنظِّف تقنية ™TurboWash بشكل أسرع مع توفير الوقت والمياه للأسر الإماراتية.

عرض كل الغسالات أمامية التحميل
غسالة LG علوية التحميل في غرفة غسيل ساطعة بنمط المطبخ تُظهر سهولة الوصول وسعة كبيرة.

غسالة LG ذات السعة الكبيرة باللون الفضي بعمق 615 مم وحجم أسطوانة كبير.

غسالة علوية التحميل

مصممة لتمنحك السرعة والراحة

سهولة الوصول من أعلى مع سعة كبيرة لغسل ملابس العائلة. يقدم Smart Inverter و™TurboDrum غسلات قوية ولطيفة، مما يوفر الوقت والماء للمنازل الإماراتية الحديثة.

شاهد جميع الغسالات علوية التحميل
غسالة LG ثنائية الحوض في ركن غسيل مريحة تعرض مساحات منفصلة للغسيل والعصر.

غسالة LG متوسطة الحجم باللون الأسود بعمق 565 مم للمطابخ القياسية.

غسالة ثنائية الحوض

مصممة لتوفير المرونة والتحكم

يسمح لك الحوضان بالغسيل والدوران في وقت واحد من أجل دوران أسرع. يوفر Roller Jet Pulsator وهيكل مقاوم للصدأ أداءً متينًا وموثوقًا للغسيل اليومي في المنازل الإماراتية.

شاهد جميع الغسالات المزدوجة
مجفف LG في مساحة غسيل ذات لون دافئ تعرض أداء تجفيف لطيف.

غسالة LG ذات السعة الكبيرة باللون الفضي بعمق 615 مم وحجم أسطوانة كبير.

المجفف

تجفيف فعال وعناية لطيفة

يضمن العاكس المزدوج AI DUAL Inverter تجفيفًا أسرع وأهدأ وألطف، مما يساعد على حماية الأقمشة مع توفير الطاقة لأنماط الحياة الإماراتية.

شاهد جميع المجففات

*قد تختلف إتاحة المنتج والميزات حسب الطراز. يُرجى الرجوع إلى صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على التفاصيل.

مقارنة المنتجات

قارن بين حلول الغسيل والتجفيف الرئيسية من LG للعثور على الحل الذي يناسب مساحتك وسعتك ونمط حياتك في المنازل الإماراتية.

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerWasher-Dryer ComboWasing DryerTop LoadingTwin Tub
صورة أمامية لـ WK1310BST
WK1310BST
صورة أمامية لـ WSN1508BMT
WSN1508BMT
صورة أمامية لـ WFN1310BST
WFN1310BST
صورة أمامية لـ WTV24HHP
WTV24HHP
صورة أمامية لـ WTT1410OM1
WTT1410OM1
max-capacity(kg)Wash 13 / Dry 10Wash 15 / Dry 8Wash 13Wash 24Wash 14
Steam CareYesYesYesYesNo
nullYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesNo
Sensor DryYesYes---
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)600 × 1650 × 660650 x 950 x 645650 x 950 x 645690 x 1070 x 730964 × 1043 × 540

*تخضع المواصفات للتغيير. يُرجى الرجوع إلى صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على آخر التفاصيل.

استكشف المزيد، واختر بشكل صحيح

صورة مقربة للوحة التحكم في الغسالة السوداء من LG. تعرض الشاشة "اكتشاف مستوى الحمولة" مع وجود زر طاقة على اليسار ويد تضغط على الزر في الجانب الأيمن

Which size fits your needs?

اكتشف المزيد
صورة مقربة للوحة التحكم في غسالة ملابس LG التي تكشف مستوى حمولة الغسيل

What features do you need?

اكتشف المزيد
غسالة LG سوداء مع ميزان مائي موضوع في الأعلى للتحقق من محاذاة الجهاز أفقيًا.

What should you check before installation?

اكتشف المزيد

الأسئلة الشائعة حول الغسالات

Q.

هل وحدات الغسالة والمجفف Washer Dryer Combo تستحق الشراء؟

A.

تُعتبر وحدة المجفف والغسالة Washer Dryer Combo مثاليةً عندما تريد الغسيل والتجفيف في جهاز واحد أو لديك منفذ واحد فقط. إنها مناسبة للمساحات الصغيرة وعمليات الغسيل اليومية السريعة.

 

• سعة التجفيف أصغر من سعة الغسيل، لذا قد يلزم تقسيم الأحمال الأكبر.

• يختار العديد من المستخدمين هذه الوحدة للشقق أو المساحات الثانوية، بينما قد تفضل العائلات التي لديها غسيل أسبوعي كثيف وحدات منفصلة للإنتاجية.

• تقدم LG كل شيء في طراز واحد مع عناصر تحكم ذكية في طرازات مختارة.

Q.

هل من الأفضل وجود غسالة ومجفف منفصلين؟

A.

توفر الوحدات المنفصلة مزيدًا من المرونة والسرعة. يمكنك بدء غسلة ثانية أثناء تجفيف الحمولة الأولى، وعادةً ما يكون للمجففات المخصصة سعة تجفيف أكبر.

 

• خيارات الإقران: غسالة علوية التحميل بسعة 25 كج مع مجفف كهربائي أو غسالة أمامية التحميل بسعة تصل إلى 22 كج مع مجفف كهربائي.

• في بعض الطرازات التي تدعم LG ThinQ™ يمكن للغسالة اقتراح برنامج تجفيف متوافق للخطوة التالية.

• اختر ما يناسب ميزانية مساحتك وحجم الحمولة.

Q.

ما الذي يمكن للغسالة الذكية فعله؟

A.

في بعض الطرازات، تستخدم غسالات LG الذكية تقنية AI DD مع 6 Motion لتحليل الحمولة وضبط حركة الأسطوانة والوقت لتنظيف شامل ولطيف. مع LG ThinQ™ يمكنك:

 

• بدء الدورات ومراقبتها عن بُعد

• الحصول على تنبيهات نهاية الدورة

• استخدم ميزة Smart Diagnosis لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها بسرعة

• تنزيل الدورات المصممة خصيصًا لتلبية احتياجاتك. قد تختلف الميزات وتوافق المساعد الصوتي حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

Q.

ما المقصود بالغسيل السريع (Quick Wash) في غسالة LG؟

A.

الغسيل السريع هو دورة لتوفير الوقت مصممة للملابس غير المتسخة أو الحمولات الأصغر حجمًا.

 

• في بعض الطرازات أمامية التحميل، يستخدم TurboWash™ 360 بخاخات متعددة عالية الضغط وحركة أسطوانة محسنة لتوفير نظافة سريعة وفعالة.

• في بعض الطرازات علوية التحميل، تُعزز TurboWash™ 3D تدفق المياه للحصول على نتائج قوية ولطيفة في وقت أقل.

• يعتمد الوقت الفعلي والأداء على نوع القماش وحجم الحمولة والإعدادات.

تلميحات مفيدة، مدعومة من LG

جرّب نصائح يومية سهلة لاستخدام أجهزتك بشكل أفضل.

