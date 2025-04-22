We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
إرث يمتد إلى 12 عامًا من الابتكار الذي يشكل الصناعة والتطورات الثورية
على مدار أكثر من 12 عامًا، قدمت LG باستمرار تقنية OLED الثورية التي تدفع صناعتنا إلى الأمام. تعرّف على تاريخنا من أول تلفزيون OLED TV في العالم إلى ابتكارات OLED لعام 2025 مع الذكاء الاصطناعي.