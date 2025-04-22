Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
شاهد الابتكار اللانهائي مع LG OLED

شعار "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم على مدار 12 عامًا". تبدو الخلفية مثل معرض. يمكن رؤية تلفزيون LG OLED TV عن بُعد.

إرث يمتد إلى 12 عامًا من الابتكار الذي يشكل الصناعة والتطورات الثورية

على مدار أكثر من 12 عامًا، قدمت LG باستمرار تقنية OLED الثورية التي تدفع صناعتنا إلى الأمام. تعرّف على تاريخنا من أول تلفزيون OLED TV في العالم إلى ابتكارات OLED لعام 2025 مع الذكاء الاصطناعي.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: 2025، أحدث إصدار من OLED evo G5 من LG. الجوائز بجانبه. دليل توم، يبدو G5 أكثر سطوعًا وألوانًا. جائزة "أفضل ابتكارات 2025" في فئة شاشات الفيديو من CES Innovation Awards.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: أول تلفزيون OLED TV شفاف في العالم لعام 2024. الجوائز بجانب تلفزيون LG Signature OLED T TV. جائزة أفضل ابتكارات 2024 المقدمة من Times، تحديث جديد للتلفزيون الجذاب. التلفزيون الحائز على جائزة 2025 iF design award. جائزة "أفضل ابتكارات 2024" في فئة شاشات الفيديو من CES Innovation Awards.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: أول تلفزيون True Wireless OLED TV في العالم لعام 2023. الجوائز بجانبه. تمهد تقنية Hi-Fi الطريق لمزيد من أجهزة التلفزيون لتصبح لاسلكية في السنوات القادمة. جائزة "أفضل ابتكارات 2025" في فئة شاشات الفيديو وجائزة "أفضل ابتكارات 2024" في فئة الألعاب والرياضة الإلكترونية من CES Innovation Awards.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: أول تلفزيون OLED TV قابل للطي في العالم لعام 2020. الجوائز بجانبه. Forbes، تلفزيون OLED TV الرائع القابل للطي الذي أبهر الجميع. جائزة أفضل ابتكارات 2020 من CES Innovation Awards.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: أول تلفزيون Wallpaper OLED TV في العالم لعام 2017. الجوائز بجانبه. فيديو، أخيرًا أصبح الحلم حقيقة. جائزة أفضل ابتكارات 2017 من CES Innovation Awards.

تلفزيون LG TV. العنوان: أول تلفزيون OLED TV مقاس 55 بوصة في العالم لعام 2013.

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم واحد في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 12 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2024. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

تعرّف على الابتكار في جوهر كل شاشة LG OLED

أول معالج مخصص لـ OLED، تم تحسينه عبر سنوات من التطور

يواصل معالج alpha AI الخاص بنا، المخصص لـ OLED، إثارة الإعجاب بفضل تقنيته الحديثة. على مدار أكثر من عقد من الزمان، يعمل كل تطور جديد باستمرار على الارتقاء بمعايير تميز OLED.

يظهر تطور كل معالج من معالجات alpha AI من عام 2018 إلى الوقت الحاضر. يظهر النص المضمن ابتكار المعالج أو ترقيته الذي تم تقديمه سنويًا حتى نهاية آخر إصدار، تخصيص فائق استنادًا إلى 1.6 مليار صورة و40 مليون نقطة بيانات صوتية.

*قد تختلف المواصفات حسب الطراز.

استمتع بتجربة تقنية OLED المدعومة بميزة Perfect Black، فقط مع تلفزيون LG OLED.

استمتع بصور مذهلة لا يمكن أن تقدمها سوى شاشات OLED السوداء المثالية. استمتع بألوان سوداء مثالية، ولون مثالي، وتدرج سلس دون ضباب، ونسبة تباين لا نهائية، كل ذلك بدقة حقيقية مع وحدات بكسل واضحة.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV مثبت على الحائط. تظهر على شاشة التلفزيون سلسلة جبال من ورائها سماء المساء مليئة بالنجوم. المشهد منقسم إلى نصفين. على أحد طرفي الشاشة التي لا تتميز بخاصية Perfect Black، تكون الألوان باهتة ورمادية، ولا تكون النجوم مرئية. على الطرف الآخر، شاشة تدعم خاصية Perfect Black، وتكون الألوان السوداء عميقة ومظلمة، والنجوم ساطعة وبيضاء، مما يؤدي إلى صورة ممتعة للغاية مع تباين عالي.


Perfect Black

ميزة Perfect Black مُعتمدة من UL ويوفر

مستويات لون أسود حقيقي لتحسين

السطوع والتباين، سواء

كان الجو مشرقًا أو مظلمًا من حولك.

*تحققت UL من شاشة LG OLED للحصول على اللون الأسود المثالي المقاس وفقًا لانعكاس الضوء الدائري IDMS 11.5، واستنادًا إلى بيئة الإضاءة الداخلية النموذجية (200 لكس إلى 500 لكس).
*قد يختلف الأداء الفعلي حسب الإضاءة المحيطة وبيئة المشاهدة.

ببغاء ملون بدقة عالية للغاية على خلفية سوداء. يتم تعليق قطرات الماء في الهواء المحيط بها. تعرض الصورة اللون المثالي حيث أن كل درجة لون مختلفة على جسم الببغاء نابضة بالحياة. كما أن الخلفية الداكنة مع رذاذ المياه المفصل يسلطان الضوء على كيفية خلو الشاشة من الانعكاسات. تظهر شهادات شعار مختلفة من UL وIntertek. يشير هذا إلى دقة اللون بنسبة 100%، وحجم اللون بنسبة 100%، وأن الشاشة خالية من الانعكاسات. النص مرئي أيضًا، تحقق من علامة شهادة Perfect Color.

Perfect Color

يُفضلها محترفو الأفلام، LG OLED
أجهزة التلفزيون معتمدة تدعم حجم لوني 100%
ودقة الألوان 100%. استمتع بألوان نابضة بالحياة
حتى في ضوء الشمس
أو الظلام.

*ينطبق ميزة "عدم الانعكاس" على طراز OLED M5 مقاس 83/77/65 بوصة وطراز OLED G5 مقاس 83/77/65/55 بوصة.
*ينطبق "دقة اللون بنسبة 100%" و"حجم اللون بنسبة 100% إلى DCI-P3" على تلفزيونات 2025 OLED TV.
*تم التحقق من شاشة LG OLED من قِبل UL لقياس تقنية Perfect Color وفقًا لمعايير انعكاس الضوء الدائري 11.5 IDMS.
*يُعرف حجم اللون بنسبة 100% على أنه أداء الشاشة الذي يساوي أو يزيد عن حجم اللون القياسي DCI-P3 كما تم التحقق منه بشكل مستقل من قبل Intertek.
*اعتمدت Intertek دقة الألوان بنسبة 100% في شاشة LG OLED مقاسة وفقًا لمعيار CIE DE2000 مع 125 نمط لون.
*يتم تعريف انعكاس الشاشة على أنه قيمة المكوّن البقعي المتضمن (SCI) عند 550 نانومتر، وتم اختباره بشكل مستقل من قبل Intertek.
*وفقًا لاختبارات Intertek، توفر شاشة LG OLED انعكاسًا أقل من 1%، مما يعزز الوضوح ويقلل التوهج لمشاهدة أكثر راحة.

أفضل صانعي الأفلام يختارون شاشات LG OLED

تفي تلفزيونات OLED TV ببعض أعلى معايير السينما. استمع إلى الطريقة التي يفضل بها محترفو الصناعة المشهورون شخصيًا ابتكار تلفزيون LG OLED TV وجودتها.

يتحدث المخرج الأمريكي Sean Baker عما يحبه في تلفزيونات LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: الألوان السوداء غنية. بشكل عام، إنها صورة مذهلة.

Sean Baker

مقابلة مع المصورة السينمائية Natasha Braier حول سبب اختيارها تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: لأن تلفزيون LG OLED وحده يعرض الألوان التي كنت أقصدها بطيف غني.

Natasha Braier

يتحدث خبير الألوان المحترف Walter Volpatto عن إعادة إنتاج الألوان لتلفزيونات LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: يسمح ذلك بنسخ الألوان التفصيلية والتباين للحفاظ عليها كما أراد المبدع.

Walter Volpatto

يتحدث المصور السينمائي Edu Grau عن تلفزيون LG OLED الذي يدعم خاصية Perfect Black. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: بصفتي شخص يهتم كثيرًا بالمناطق المظلمة عند التصوير، كنت منبهرًا للغاية بعرض ميزة Perfect Black لشاشة LG OLED.

Edu Grau

يتحدث المصور السينمائي الأمريكي Chris Blauvelt عن الخصائص الخالية من الانعكاسات لشاشة تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: كان من الرائع رؤية الظلام الحقيقي للصورة دون أي انعكاس. كما أقدر ميزة dynamic tone mapping pro.

Chris Blauvelt

تشارك المصورة السينمائية Amy Vincent انطباعاتها على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: لقد أعجبتي جودة التقاط شاشة LG OLED لدرجات الألوان والمنحنيات في المناطق المظلمة.

Amy Vincent

يتحدث خبير الألوان المقيم في لوس أنجلوس John Daro عن ميزة Perfect Black في تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: كانت ميزة Perfect Black قريبة فعلاً من الكمال. تمكنت من تجربة مستويات سوداء داكنة للغاية.

John Daro

يتحدث المصور السينمائي Tim S. Kang عن تجربته مع جودة صورة تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: يمكنني أن أرى بعيني أن LG OLED هو الأفضل في عرض اللون الأسود، مع الحفاظ على أصغر التفاصيل.

Tim S. Kang

تتحدث مخرجة الأفلام الكورية الجنوبية Na Hong-Jin عن تجربتها في مشاهدة السينما على تلفزيون LG OLED TV. يتم عرض كلماته بخط بارز: شعرت أنه يعرض الظروف الأصلية التي تم فيها تصوير الفيلم.

Na Hong-jin

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

جهاز التحكم
AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي
(AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

*قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.
*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.
*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.
*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

واجهة LG webOS مع AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. تعرض الصور المصغرة الموجودة على واجهة المستخدم توصيات محتوى مخصصة من AI Voice ID.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.
عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*قد يعرض AI Voice ID محتوى مخفضًا أو محدودًا حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.
*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.
*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.
*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.
*في الولايات المتحدة وكوريا، تستخدم ميزة AI Search نموذج اللغة الكبير (LLM).
*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.
*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.
*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصور AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.
شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.
جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصور AI Picture Wizard. يتم تمييز أحد الخيارات كما لو كان المستخدم قد اختار بالفعل.
شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. شبكة من رموز مقاطع الصوت المختلفة. يتم تمييز أحد الخيارات كما لو كان المستخدم قد اختار بالفعل.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة في AI Concierge حسب البلد.
*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة في AI Concierge عند الإصدار.
*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية في AI Concierge وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

استمتع بما يمكن أن يقدمه لك تلفزيون LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

استمتع بمستقبل التلفزيون - حيث يلتقي الابتكار بالكمال

تلفزيون OLED TV الأول من نوعه على مستوى العالم بخاصية True Wireless مع إمكانية نقل الصوت والفيديو لاسلكيًا بدقة 4K 144Hz

صندوق Zero Connect Box يقدم جودة صورة بدقة 4K
بدون فقدان وبزمن انتقال منخفض.
تخلص من فوضى الأسلاك واستمتع بالعديد من
المحتوى دون إزعاج
إعدادات الأسلاك المعقدة.

ثلاث غرف معيشة مختلفة بها تلفزيون LG True Wireless TV توضح مدى خلو المساحة من الفوضى دون الحاجة إلى الأسلاك. يمكن رؤية صندوق Zero Connect Box مخفيًا في مكان ما عن الأنظار.

*أول تلفزيون لاسلكي في العالم بمعدل تحديث 144Hz مقارنة بالتلفزيونات التقليدية التي تحتوي على موالف للبث.
*تنطبق 4K 144Hz على OLED M5 مقاس 83/77/65 بوصة. تتميز طرازات True Wireless الأخرى بمعدل تحديث 120Hz.
*بدون فقدان بصري من نتائج الاختبار الداخلي مع ISO/IEC 29170-2 مع الأداء الفعلي حسب الإعدادات وظروف البيئة والاستخدام.
*يجب تثبيت Zero Connect Box على مستوى أقل من جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي الخاص بالتلفزيون.
*قد يؤدي وضع صندوق Zero Connect Box في الخزانة إلى تداخل الإشارة بناءً على مادة وسُمك الخزانة.
*يجب توصيل الأجهزة عبر سلك بـ Zero Connect Box.
*يلزم توصيل كابل الطاقة بكل من شاشة التلفزيون وZero Connect Box.
*عند الشراء، سيتلقى العملاء إما LG OLED evo أو LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

تلفزيون OLED
TV الأول من
نوعه على مستوى
العالم بخاصية True Wireless مع
إمكانية نقل الصوت
والفيديو لاسلكيًا
بدقة 4K

يُعيد تلفزيون

LG SIGNATURE OLED T تعريف ما هو ممكن،
مما يوفر تجربة مشاهدة
مذهلة وسريالية حقًا.

مساحات مختلفة مع تلفزيون LG Signature OLED T TV. في كل واحدة من هذه الشاشات يكون التلفزيون في وضع شفاف يوضح كيف تمتزج صور T-Contents مع الواقع. في أحد المشاهد، يظهر شريط المعلومات أيضًا موضحًا التاريخ والوقت ودرجة الحرارة.

*تنطبق 4K 144Hz على OLED M5 مقاس 83/77/65 بوصة. تتميز طرازات True Wireless الأخرى بمعدل تحديث 120Hz.
*قد يؤدي وضع صندوق Zero Connect Box في الخزانة إلى تداخل الإشارة بناءً على مادة وسُمك الخزانة.
*يجب تثبيت Zero Connect Box على مستوى أقل من جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي الخاص بالتلفزيون.
*يجب توصيل الأجهزة عبر سلك بـ Zero Connect Box.
*يلزم توصيل كابل الطاقة بكل من شاشة التلفزيون وZero Connect Box.
*عند الشراء، سيتلقى العملاء إما LG OLED evo أو LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
*أول تلفزيون شفاف في العالم مقارنة بالتلفزيونات التقليدية التي تحتوي على موالف للبث.
*تبلغ شفافية المنتج التي يحددها الاختبار الداخلي 43%، وقد يختلف ذلك حسب بيئة الاستخدام الفعلي وظروفه.

الارتقاء بتقنية ART مع تقنية LG OLED

يختار الفنانون المشهورون شاشة LG OLED كلوحة رقمية

حتى أن ابتكاراتنا اللامتناهية تتوسع في عالم الفن. بفضل تقنية LG OLED، يستمد الفنانون في جميع أنحاء العالم الإلهام لخلق تجارب فريدة من نوعها باستخدام تقنية شاشتنا والتميز البصري الفريد.

يظهر معرض Suh Se Ok x LG OLED الفني مع اقتباس من Suh Do Ho، أحد الفنانين، لقد جذب تفرد اللوحة الرقمية الشفافة انتباهي على الفور. يمكن رؤية LG Signature OLED T أيضًا. يمكن أيضًا رؤية أوصاف موجزة حول الفنان وFrieze Seoul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul هو
معرض فني مشهور عالميًا يركز على الفن المعاصر
ويضم 100 من أكثر المعارض الفنية تأثيرًا
في جميع أنحاء آسيا.

يظهر معرض Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. يمكن مشاهدة وصف Frieze Los Angeles 2024 ونبذة عن الفنان. يمكن أيضًا رؤية تلفزيون LG OLED evo AI. يتم عرض كلمات Shepard Fairey بخط بارز: أردت التعاون مع LG OLED لأن دقة الشاشة مذهلة. ترجمة الألوان متطورة للغاية.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

مهرجان Frieze Seoul المُقام في لوس أنجلوس
هو احتفال بالفن المعاصر لثقافة لوس أنجلوس الديناميكية
ومساهمة المنطقة العالمية
في الفنون البصرية.

يظهر معرض الفنان Six N. Five باستخدام تلفزيونات LG OLED TV. يمكن مشاهدة وصف موجز للفنان وحدث Frieze New York 2023. يتم تمييز كلمات Six N. Five، حيث تشعل الشاشة الساطعة والألوان الدقيقة ونسبة التباين اللانهائية لتلفزيون LG OLED TV الخيال اللامحدود لدى الفنان. يتم أيضًا عرض تلفزيون LG OLED evo TV.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

يجمع Frieze New York
بين المعارض الفنية الرائدة في العالم
لعرض عمل طموح من الفنانين الرواد. إنها فرصة للتفاعل
مع المواهب الجديدة
وبعض أهم الشخصيات الفنية.

ابتكار LG OLED
في CES على مر السنين

معروضات وتركيبات LG OLED المختلفة في معرض CES. يشمل ذلك CES 2022 وCES 2023 وCES 2024 وCES 2025.

تلفزيون LG OLED TV مع عمل فني تجريدي ملون على شاشته ومعالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 مظلل خلفه. تنبعث الأضواء الساطعة من المعالج والتلفزيون لعرض تقنيته المتقدمة. ويظهر شعار "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 على المستوى العالم لـ 12 عامًا".

تعرّف على تلفزيون OLED TV الأكثر تقدمًا حتى الآن

تعرّف على تلفزيون OLED TV الأكثر تقدمًا حتى الآن اكتشف المزيد

*Omdia.‏ تربع على عرش التلفزيونات كرقم 1 في فئة الأكثر مبيعًا حول العالم لمدة 12 عامًا من 2013 حتى 2024. لا تُعد هذه النتيجة تأييدًا لشركة LGE أو منتجاتها. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل.

قارن بين تلفزيونات OLED TV وابحث عن تلفزيون يناسبك

يمكنك مقارنة الميزات بسهولة جنبًا إلى جنب لاختيار أنسب تلفزيون لك.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
صورة منتج LG OLED M5
OLED M5
صورة منتج LG OLED G5
OLED G5
صورة منتج LG OLED C5
OLED C5
الشاشة LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 بوصة)، LG OLED evo (83،77،65 بوصة) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
المعالج alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
اللون Perfect Black، ‏Perfect Color Perfect Black، ‏Perfect Color Perfect Black، ‏Perfect Color
اكتشف المزيد اكتشف المزيد

*قد تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

*قد تختلف المواصفات حسب الطراز أو مقاس الشاشة.

*قد يختلف الدعم لبعض الميزات حسب المنطقة والبلد.