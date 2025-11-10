About Cookies on This Site

شعار أجهزة LG AI مع عبارة "AI"

تعرّف على تقنية AI Core-Tech
في أجهزة LG

رمز LG AI متحرك مع خطوط متدرجة حمراء وأرجوانية متشابكة تشكل شكلاً لانهائيًا يشبه القلب على خلفية سوداء
نص متدرج "AI to the Core" بدرجات اللون الأحمر إلى الأرجواني على خلفية سوداء

تطوّرت الهندسة المجربة لدى LG،‏ Core-Tech منذ عام 1998، لتصبح الآن AI Core-Tech، حيث تجمع بين الدقة الميكانيكية والحس الإنساني، مجسدة رؤية LG لـ "الذكاء العاطفي".

مجموعة من أجهزة LG المنزلية تشمل ثلاجات، وغسالات، ومجففات، وأجهزة مطبخ، معروضة على منصة داكنة ذات أرضية مزينة بنقش يشبه لوحات الدوائر الإلكترونية

مُعدَّة للمستقبل

صُمّمت لتتطور مع التحديثات وتتكيف مع نمط حياتك.

بلا مخاوف

تقنية مُصمَّمة لتبسيط المهام وتسهيل روتينك اليومي.

تراث اختبره الزمن

عقود من الخبرة الهندسية المصممة لأداء يدوم طويلاً.

LG AI Appliances,
Powering the Evolution of Home

Behind every simple touch, LG AI Core-Tech turns decades of expertise into thoughtful action—learning, adapting, and responding across your home.

LG AI Core-Tech chip visualizing intelligent data processing with radiant circuit lines, symbolizing how LG AI appliances learn, adapt, and optimize performance across the home.

أجهزة الغسيل المدعومة من LG AI بما في ذلك غسالة ذات الحمولة الأمامية والمجفف معروضة على خلفية دائرة رقمية أرجوانية
أجهزة الغسيل المدعومة من LG AI
اكتشف المزيد
أجهزة LG AI الخاصة بالمطبخ بما في ذلك الثلاجة وغسالة الأطباق والفرن معروضة على خلفية دائرة رقمية أرجوانية
أجهزة LG AI خاصة بالمطبخ
اكتشف المزيد