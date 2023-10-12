About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

التسخين المتساوي وإذابة الجليد

أضف الانسجام إلى حياتك

وزع الحرارة بشكل موحد مع تحكم دقيق في درجة الحرارة (انحراف درجة الحرارة 23 درجة مئوية → 3 درجات مئوية)

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

*عينة تم اختبارها: LG متوسط الحجم منفرد (NeoChef ™: MS32XX تقليدي: MS4042).
**تم اختباره من قبل إنترتك.

الطهي السريع

ضغط الوقت؟

يأتي ™NeoChef بقوة 1200 واط * لتقليل وقت الطهي بمقدار (1.6 مرة)

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

الحجم المتوسط فقط.
**عينة تم اختبارها بواسطة الفشار: LG صغير الحجم (NeoChef ™: MS25XX مقابل التقليدي: MS235).
***الدجاج- عينة تم اختبارها: ال جي بالحجم المتوسط من LG (NeoChef ™: MJ39XX مقابل التقليدي: LRE3085ST).

طرق الطهي المتنوعة

أضف بعض الأصناف والتوابل

هل تريد القلي أو الشواء أو حتى تحضير زبادي طازج؟ يمتلك ™The NeoChef وظيفة لكل ما تحتاجه.

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

*عينة اختبار: LG صغير/ متوسط الحجم منفرد (MS25XX / MS32XX). طريقة الاختبار: اختبار LG الداخلي.

الطهي الصحي

خفض السعرات الحرارية. أضف نكهة.

يتم استخدام وظيفة امتصاص الحرارة لتوفير أطباق صحية. (72% زيت أقل، دهون أقل)

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

*يتم تطبيق وظيفة القلي الصحية على الموديلات مع الصواني المتموجة. عينة اختبار: ال جي بالحجم المتوسط (MJ39XX). طريقة الاختبار: اختبار LG الداخلي.

المشويات اللذيذة

احصل على الاحتراق الكامل في المنزل

وظيفة الشوي ستجعل أصدقائك يتساءلون أين أخفيت الشواية. (معدل التوازن 93.2%)

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

شاهد الفيلم بالكامل

*عينة تم اختبارها: شواية LG متوسطة الحجم (MH72XX) مقابل التقليدية (MH7949). طريقة الاختبار: اختبار LG الداخلي.

تقييم مرتفع

صورة المطبخ موجود به الفرن وNeoChef ™

ألقِ نظرة واستكشف المزيد عن منتجات LG.عرض كل المنتجات

ألقِ نظرة واستكشف المزيد عن منتجات LG.عرض كل المنتجات عرض كل المنتجات

*قد تختلف صور المنتج عن المنتجات الصادرة عن الدولة.

 