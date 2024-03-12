Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أبرز الميزات ما هو webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العروض الترويجية

تخطيط شبكي للألبومات مع تراكب شعار Apple Music، مع شعار LG OLED وشعار Dolby Atmos في الأسفل.

احصل على اشتراك مجاني لمدة 3 شهور في خدمة Apple Music

أكثر من 100 مليون أغنية، كلها خالية من الإعلانات.

بالإضافة إلى تجربة الصوت المكاني (Spatial Audio) مع Dolby Atmos لصوت يحيط بك.

احصل على اشتراك مجاني لمدة 3 شهور في خدمة Apple Music تعرّف على المزيد

ما هو webOS؟

تخصيص قوي، وتحكم محسّن، وسهولة في التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV.

تعرّف على المزيد

برامجك التلفزيونية المفضلة في انتظارك

خدمات البث والتطبيقات التلفزيونية الأكثر إثارة على تلفزيون LG TV.

تعرّف على المزيد

تطبيقات لكل جانب من جوانب الحياة

استمتع بتجربة الألعاب والتعلم واللياقة البدنية والتسوق مباشرة على تلفزيون LG TV.

تعرّف على المزيد