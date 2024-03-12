Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
أبرز الميزات ما هو webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العروض الترويجية

فليبدأ وقت اللعب

استمتع بتجربة أساسيات الحياة على تلفزيون LG TV. من التعليم إلى التسوق والألعاب واللياقة البدنية، الأمر سهل مثل تغيير القناة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

شاشتا تلفزيون بجوار بعضهما البعض. تعرض إحداهما الشاشة الرئيسية لـ Boosteroid والآخرى تعرض الشاشة الرئيسية لـ GeForce NOW.

الألعاب السحابية العالمية

اضغط تشغيل لاستمتاع بعوالم
من الألعاب

كل ما يحتاجه اللاعبون في مكان واحد. من اختصارات لألعابك المفضلة إلى خدمات الألعاب السحابية مثل GeForce NOW وBoosteriod، والتحكم في جهاز الإدخال، وغير ذلك الكثير، مع سهولة الوصول إليها من شاشة اللعبة.

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

**الاشتراكات المنفصلة والكيانات ذات الصلة مطلوبة لـ GeForce NOW وBoosteriod. 

***قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى توصيل لوحة الألعاب.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

مدرب اللياقة البدنية الخاص بك

سواء كنت تفضل اليوغا أو حتى التأمل، يمكنك العثور على تمارين ممتعة وفعالة على مساحة اللياقة البدنية (Fitness Space) في تلفزيون LG TV.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***قد تكون هناك حاجة إلى اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة. 

Learning

المعرفة في متناول يدك

صبي صغير يشاهد Pinkfong على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط في غرفة معيشة مع وجود ألعاب أطفال.

Pinkfong

غنِّ والعب وتعلّم مع Baby Shark وعائلته على منصة التعليم الممتعة Pinkfong.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***لا بد من وجود اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة لـ Pinkfong وABC mouse. 

طفل صغير يجلس على الأرض ويشاهد المحتوى التعليمي على ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

مع أكثر من 10000 نشاط تعليمي للأطفال الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 2-8 سنوات، تساعد ABCmouse على إثارة حب التعلم مدى الحياة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة.

***لا بد من وجود اشتراكات منفصلة وكيانات ذات صلة لـ Pinkfong وABC mouse. 

برامجك التلفزيونية المفضلة في انتظارك

خدمات البث والتطبيقات التلفزيونية الأكثر إثارة على تلفزيون LG TV.

تعرّف على المزيد