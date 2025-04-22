Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مرحبًا بك في متجر القطاع الحكومي

مرحبًا بك في متجر القطاع الحكومي

عروض حصرية: وفر الكثير على العناصر الأساسية اليوم!

مزايا متجر القطاع الحكومي

خصومات حصرية

خصومات حصرية

استمتع بأسعار خاصة وحصرية من أجلك فقط

حصرية الطلب المسبق

حصرية الطلب المسبق

اطلب مسبقا قبل أي شخص آخر وكن أول من يحصل على أحدث منتجاتنا.

عروض باقات خاصة

عروض الباقة الخاصة

عروض باقات حصرية مصممة خصيصا لك ، تجمع بين المنتجات المتميزة للحصول على قيمة مضافة

العروض الموسمية

العروض الموسمية

احصل على وصول مبكر إلى العروض الترويجية والمبيعات الموسمية

انضم الآن وكن عضوًا!

اختر المتجر الذي يناسب قطاعك للوصول إلى العروض الحصرية!

التسجيل

كيفية التسجيل والتحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني

قم بالتسجيل وتحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني

1. اختر المتجر

اختر متجر LG المناسب لك حسب أهليتك

2. تحقق من البريد الإلكتروني

تحقق من بريدك الإلكتروني الخاص بالمؤسسة واحصل على التأكيد

3. ابدأ التسوق

اكتشف عروضًا خاصة مصممة خصيصًا لك

إذا كنت ترغب في الانضمام إلى هذا البرنامج، يرجى زيارتنا على الرابط التالي:  https://www.lg.com/sa/support/contact-us/

FAQs

س1. من المؤهل للوصول إلى متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A.فقط الموظفون المعتمدون ضمن القطاع الحكومي مؤهلون للمشاركة في هذا البرنامج.

س2. كيف يمكنني التسجيل في متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A. للاستفسار عن الانضمام إلى البرنامج، يرجى التواصل مع قسم الموارد البشرية في مكان عملك إذا كان مشتركًا في متجر القطاع الحكومي.

 

س3. هل أحتاج إلى حساب إل جي للوصول إلى متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A.نعم، يجب أن يكون لديك حساب إل جي لأغراض التحقق حتى تتمكن من الوصول إلى مزايا متجر القطاع الحكومي.

س4. ما هي المنتجات المتوفرة في متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A. يقدم متجر القطاع الحكومي خصومات حصرية على مجموعة واسعة من منتجات إل جي المتوفرة على موقع LG.com.

س5. ما هي طرق الدفع المقبولة في متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A. يقبل متجر القطاع الحكومي عدة طرق للدفع، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان/الخصم الرئيسية وخدمة تمارا.

س6. هل توجد سياسة إرجاع أو استبدال للمشتريات من متجر القطاع الحكومي؟

A. نعم، تتبع المشتريات من متجر القطاع الحكومي نفس سياسات الإرجاع والاستبدال المعتمدة على موقع LG.com. يرجى الرجوع إلى صفحة سياسة الإرجاع لمزيد من التفاصيل.

س7. هل يمكنني إلغاء أو تعديل طلبي بعد إتمامه؟

A. يمكنك إلغاء أو تعديل الطلب قبل أن تتم معالجته للشحن. يرجى التواصل مع خدمة العملاء فورًا إذا كنت ترغب في إجراء أي تغييرات.