مكبرات الصوت
سماعات محمول
مكبرات صوت الألعاب
أنظمة Hi Fi

صورة لسماعة الصوت LG مع سلسلة شاشات OLED C

مكبر الصوت LG SC9S

صوت وصورة في انسجام تام

استمتع بتجربة أكثر تفاعلية مع صوتٍ غامر وتصميم سلس

مكبرات الصوت من ال جي

امرأة تسترخي على الأريكة وتستمتع بالموسيقى باستخدام XO3Q.

مكبر الصوت LG SC9S

الرفيق المثالي لـ LG OLED C

استمتع بتجربة أكثر تفاعلية مع صوتٍ غامر وتصميم سلس

صورة لتلفزيون يعرض فيلمًا مع تأثير أوركسترا رائعة عبر سماعة الصوت USC9S.

أوركسترا  رائعة

تُنتج صوتًا ساحرًا مع تلفزيون وسماعة الصوت من LG.

صورة لتلفزيون يعرض بجانبه سماعة الصوت من LG ويظهر تجربة صوت غامرة.

تجربة صوت رائعة

استمتع بتجربة صوت بجودة السينما مع تقنية Dolby Atmos.

صورة لسماعة الصوت من LG تُظهر توصيلًا أسهل وأكثر سهولة.

واجهة رائعة

قم بالتحكم بسهولة في سماعتك الصوتية من خلال تلفزيون LG باستخدام جهاز التحكم الواحد.

إل جي إكس بوم 360

امرأة تسترخي على الأريكة وتستمتع بالموسيقى باستخدام XO3Q.

إل جي إكس بوم 360 XO3Q

استمتع بتجربة صوتية محيطية بزاوية 360 درجة

تجربة صوت ثلاثية الأبعاد على مستوى متقدم

صورة لـ XO3Q تُظهر تجربة الصوت بزاوية 360 درجة.

تجربة صوت ثلاثي الأبعاد فريدة من نوعها

صوت متوازن وقوي في كل اتجاه

امرأة تستمتع بمشاهدة إكس بوم 360 XO3 الذي يُضيء من كافة الزوايا.

إضاءة مفعمة بالمشاعر بزاوية 360 درجة

أضف لمسة من البهجة إلى مزاجك مع إضاءة مُخصصة قابلة للتعديل بزاوية 360 درجة

إل جي إكس بوم 360 XO3 تظهر IP54

مقاوم للماء والغبار (IP54)

استمتع بموسيقاكفي أي مكان وزمان

إل جي إكس بوم

صورة لـ XL7S في أجواء حفلة ممتعة.

إل جي إكس بوم XL7S

أصوات مميزةالعب بصوت مرتفع

زيّن الحفلة بمستوى أعلى مع إل جي إكس بوم XL7S

إنها تأتي بصوت مميز وأيضًا مع خيارات ترفيهية متنوعة

صورة لإكس بوم تُظهر قوة الصوت.

صوت قوي

قوة كافية لاضافة البهجة لحفلتك

صورة لإكس بوم تُظهر إضاءة الحلقة متعددة الألوان.

إضاءة حلقية متعددة الألوان

أضف لمسة احتفالية أكبر مع إضاءة دائرية .

صورة لإكس بوم مع إضاءة بيكسل ديناميكية مشعة.

إضاءة بيكسل ديناميكية

فن البيكسل يجلب أمواجًا من المرح

إل جي إكس بوم جو

صورة لـ XG7Q مضيئًا.

إل جي إكس بوم جو XG7Q

العب، وأضئ، وزدّ الحماس

شغّل الموسيقى، أضئ الأجواء، واستمتع بصوت قوي مع إل جي إكس بوم جو.

صورة لـ XBOOM Go تُظهر إضاءة المسرح مشعة.

إضاءة المسرح

ضع الضوء على الأجواء باستخدام إضاءة المسرح.

صورة لـ XBOOM Go تُظهر إضاءة متعددة الألوان.

إضاءة متعددة الألوان

امنح لون لكل أغنية

صورة لـ XBOOM Go تُظهر IP67 المقاومة للماء والغبار.

IP67

يحب المغامرات الخارجية

تعرّف على المزيد حول LG مكبرات الصوت

استمتع بصوت عالي الجودة مع مجموعة الصوت المنزلي من إل جي. سواء كنت تستمع إلى الرياضة أو الأفلام أو الموسيقى المفضلة لديك، انقل نفسك إلى الحدث بجودة صوت لا مثيل لها وتفاصيل مذهلة. اكتشف مجموعة تقنية الصوت والفيديو من إل جي بما في ذلك المسرح المنزلي ومكبرات الصوت والمزيد.

تصفح مجموعة LG من مكبرات الصوت

