مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

S65TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة

Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

الصور المستخدمة في النظرة العامة على المنتج أدناه هي لأغراض تمثيلية. راجع معرض الصور في أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.


الرفيق الصوتي المثالي لـ LG TV لديك


أكمل تجربة LG TV مع مكبر الصوت soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

مقاطع صوتية مذهلة تحيط بك


"تشير وحدة التحكم عن بعد LG Remote نحو تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود مكبر صوت LG Soundbar تحته. يعرض LG TV قائمة واجهة WOW على الشاشة. يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وLG TV وسماعات خلفية ومضخم صوت في غرفة المعيشة ويعرضون صورة على الشاشة مع تشغيل عرض موسيقي. ينطلق ثلاث فروع من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar وينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل. مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة أعلاه. تعرض إحدى الشاشات فيلمًا، وتعرض الأخرى حفلاً موسيقيًا، بينما تعرض الثالثة نشرة أخبار. يوجد أسفل مكبر الصوت soundbar ثلاث أيقونات لإظهار كل نوع من أنواع المحتوى."




*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

تُكمل مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars تجربة LG TV



واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك


يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW على تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم السلس في مكبرات soundbar، مثل تغيير أوضاع الصوت والملفات الشخصية والوصول إلى الميزات المفيدة حتى أثناء المشاهدة.





*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

**يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في LG TV على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. يمكن أن تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 بناءً على سنة الإصدار.

****يمكن أن تختلف واجهة WOW وفقًا لطراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

استمتع بتأثير البانوراما الصوتية


صوت محيطي بنظام 5.1 قناة

صوت آسر في كل مكان


كن جزءًا من المشهد مع الصوت المحيطي بنظام 5.1 قناة بقوة 600 واط ومضخم الصوت والسماعات الخلفية.

يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وLG TV ومضخم الصوت في غرفة المعيشة ويعرضون صورة على الشاشة مع تشغيل عرض موسيقي. ينطلق ثلاث فروع من الموجات الصوتية البيضاء المكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت soundbar وينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل.




*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 


سماعات خلفية بنظام 2 قناة

انطلق مع الحرية اللاسلكية المتوفرة في السماعات الخلفية


يمكنك تثبيت السماعات الخلفية في أي مكان في غرفتك دون القلق بشأن الأسلاك، وذلك بفضل جهاز الاستقبال اللاسلكي المدمج. 


'*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**يتم توصيل السماعات الخلفية عبر الكابلات السلكية.

حيث يستشعر الصوت تلك الكيفية التي تحبها في الاستماع


AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه


يقوم AI Sound Pro بتصنيف الأصوات المختلفة إلى تأثيرات وموسيقى وأصوات، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية لإنشاء تجربة صوتية مثالية.




*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

صوت نقي لكوكب نظيف



معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية


تستخدم مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. وهو دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات الصوت soundbar.



توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت الموجود في الخلف وصورة إطار معدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar في الأمام. ملاحظة مائلة للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة ""بلاستيك معاد تدويره"" تشير إلى حافة الإطار.


*يمكن أن تختلف الاعتمادات الدقيقة بناءً على طراز مكبر الصوت soundbar.

**محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

***يمكن أن يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والاعتمادات بناءً على الطراز.


معاد تدوير الأجزاء الخارجية

نسيج جيرسي مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية


صُممت جميع مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المعاد تدويرها. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.



يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" تحتها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع عبارة "مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره" أسفله.


زجاجات بلاستيكية

معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره

طباعة

كل المواصفات

ما يقوله الناس

هل تحتاج إلى المساعدة؟


نحن هنا لتقديم كل ما تحتاجه من مساعدات.

احصل على الدعم

Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

S65TR

S65TR

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar S65TR للتلفزيون بنظام 5.1 قناة