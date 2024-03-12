Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

S95TR

مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar للتلفزيون مع Dolby Atmos S95TR بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar والمضخم الصوتي والسماعات الخلفية

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

مكبر الصوت الفاخر Soundbar الذي يستحق تلفزيون LG OLED الأفضل في فئته.

أكمل تجربة تلفزيون LG TV مع مكبر الصوت Soundbar الذي يتناسب بشكل جميل مع تصميمه وأدائه الصوتي.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

مقاطع صوتية مذهلة تحيط بك

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في غرفة سوداء أثناء تشغيل عرض موسيقي. قطرات بيضاء تمثل صدور الموجات الصوتية لأعلى وموجهة من مكبر الصوت Soundbar، في الوقت الذي يصدر فيه المضخم الصوتي تأثيرًا صوتيًا من أسفل. مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في غرفة معيشة أثناء تشغيل عرض أوركسترا. أمواج بيضاء لقطرات تمثل صدور موجات صوتية لأعلى وموجهة من مكبر الصوت Soundbar وتُعرض من التلفزيون، في الوقت الذي يصدر فيه المضخم الصوتي تأثيرًا صوتيًا من أسفل. يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV والسماعات الخلفية والمضخم الصوتي في غرفة معيشة. تظهر طبقة زخرفية شبكية فوق الغرفة، مثلها مثل فحص المكان. تُظهر موجات صوتية بيضاء مكونة من قطرات السماعات الخلفية ومكبر الصوت Soundbar يعملان معًا في تناغم.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

استمتع بواقعية البانوراما الصوتية

قناة مركزية تصدر الصوت لأعلى

مقاطع صوتية تضعك في مركزها

تعمل القناة المركزية التي تصدر الصوت لأعلى على جعل الصوت يبدو وكأنه قادم من منتصف LG TV للحصول على إحساس نابض بالحياة. 

مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في غرفة سوداء أثناء تشغيل عرض موسيقي. تنطلق قطرات بيضاء تمثل موجات صوتية إلى أعلى وإلى الأمام من مكبر الصوت Soundbar. ينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل.

*يتم تأكيد ما ورد أعلاه من خلال التحقيق في معاييرها الخاصة.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى

تخلق الطبقة الافتراضية صوتًا نابضًا بالحياة

يضيف الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى طبقة افتراضية لإنشاء قبة صوتية من حولك ذات صوت أكثر ثراءً.

يوجد مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV في شقة كبيرة بالمدينة. تظهر ثلاثة أشرطة حمراء واحدة تلو الأخرى لتصور طبقات افتراضية، وتجتمع معًا لتكوين قبة صوتية كاملة.

*يتوفر الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى من خلال وضعي Cinema وAI Sound Pro.

**يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة سماعة مكبر الصوت Soundbar. يتم تصنيع صوت السماعات الأمامية والعلوية لإنشاء مجال صوتي. في حال عدم وجود سماعة خلفية، لا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

****في حال عدم وجود سماعة خلفية، لا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

صوت محيطي بنظام 9.1.5 قناة

صوت فاتن في كل مكان

ارفع من شأن LG TV الخاص بك من خلال الصوت المحيطي بقوة 810 واط ونظام 9.1.5 قناة، ومضخم صوتي، وسماعات خلفية تصدر الصوت لأعلى، وسمو Dolby Atmos وDTS:X الآسر.

تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar وسماعات خلفية ومضخم صوتي في غرفة المعيشة بناطحة سحاب، أثناء تشغيل عرض موسيقي. تنطلق موجات صوتية بيضاء مكونة من قطرات من مكبر الصوت Soundbar والسماعات الخلفية، وتلتف حول الأريكة وغرفة المعيشة. ينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل. شعار Dolby Atmos شعار DTS X

*Dolby وDolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

** رمز حرف D الثنائي هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

تُكمل مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar تجربة تلفزيون LG TV

تشير وحدة التحكم عن بعد LG Remote نحو تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود مكبر صوت LG Soundbar تحته. يعرض LG TV قائمة واجهة WOW على الشاشة.

واجهة WOW

البساطة في متناول يدك

يمكنك الوصول إلى واجهة WOW من خلال تلفزيون LG TV للتحكم بوضوح وبساطة في مكبر الصوت Soundbar، مثل تغيير أوضاع الصوت، والملفات الصوتية، والوصول إلى الميزات المفيدة الأخرى.

تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر صوت LG Soundbar ومضخم صوتي في غرفة معيشة أثناء تشغيل عرض موسيقي. تُصدر القطرات البيضاء موجات صوتية تنطلق لأعلى وللأمام من مكبر الصوت Soundbar وتنطلق من التلفزيون. ينشئ مضخم الصوت تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل.

WOW Orchestra

ثنائيات مع صوت LG TV الخاص بك

استمتع بتجربة صوتية مثيرة ومؤثرة من خلال العمل المتناغم للتميز الصوتي والنطاق الفريد ومواصفات النغمات المتوفرة في مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV.

صورة مقربة لمكبر صوت LG Soundbar أسفل تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد رمز توصيل بين مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV، للإشارة إلى عملية WOWCAST اللاسلكية.

WOWCAST Ready

شاهد تلفزيونك دون أي فوضى

يتيح لك WOWCAST إمكانية توصيل مكبر صوت LG Soundbar بتلفزيون LG TV لاسلكيًا لتستمتع بدعم صوتي متعدد القنوات.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

**يقتصر استخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد في LG TV على ميزات معينة فقط. 

***أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع واجهة WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/77/75، وUHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. يمكن أن تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع FHD 63 بناءً على سنة الإصدار.

****أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة مع WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، و QNED 99/95/90/85/80. يمكن أن تختلف أجهزة التلفزيون المتوافقة بناءً على سنة الإصدار. حيث يقتصر دعم QNED 80 على طرازات 2022 و2023.

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمات قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.

******يمكن أن تختلف واجهة WOW وفقًا لطراز مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

يعرف الصوت الذكي ذوقك

AI Room Calibration Pro

متناغم مع غرفتك بدون أي شوشرة

يقوم مكبر الصوت Soundbar بمسح الغرفة للعثور عليك وعلى السماعات الخلفية، وبغض النظر عن موضعكما، يضبط اختلافات الصوت وفترة التأخير للاستمتاع بتجربة استماع لا مثيل لها تحوم في الجو من الجزء الخلفي من الغرفة.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

يوجد تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar ومضخم صوتي وسماعات خلفية في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. تخفت الخلفية، وتظهر طبقة زخرفية شبكية فوق الغرفة من LG TV، مثلها مثل فحص المكان. يمتد خط نقطي من أحد السماعات الخلفية، لإظهار أن السماعتين الخلفيتين على اتصال بشكل خطي. تتجمع فقاعات الصوت البيضاء معًا لتشكل موجات، وتملأ الغرفة بالصوت.

*AI Room Calibration Pro هي تقنية موالفة صوتية تلقائية تعوض البيئة لتي يتم وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar فيها باستخدام خوارزميات تعمل على تحسين الأداء الصوتي.   

**يدعم كلا من السماعات الخلفية المرفقة (ذات 6 قنوات) والاختيارية (ذات القناتين)، ولا يوجد أي فرق في المعايرة بناءً على عدد القتوات (المعايرة المرفقة والاختيارية لها نفس فرق مستوى الزيادة والتأخير). 

***يعمل مع خوارزمية '23 القديمة في حالة عدم توصيل السماعات الخلفية.

****عند إعداد السماعات الخلفية، يمكن إجراء معايرة AI Room Calibration Pro من خلال تطبيق مكبر صوت LG Soundbar. 

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد يلزم تحديث للبرنامج. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

******صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

استمتع بالصوت متعدد القنوات

استمتع بالصوت الهائل المعبر المثير للدهشة

يحول مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar الصوت ثنائي القنوات الأساسي إلى صوت متعدد القنوات عميق يتردد صداه في كل أنحاء غرفتك.

يوجد مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وLG TV ومضخم صوتي في شقة حديثة بالمدينة. يصدر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar موجات صوتية مكونة من قطرات بيضاء تملأ الغرفة وينشئ المضخم الصوتي تأثيرًا صوتيًا من الأسفل. يعملون معًا لإنشاء تأثير كالقبة في كل أرجاء الغرفة.

*الخوارزمية الذكية ذات المزج لأعلى تستخدم الصوت لكل قناة في أوضاع AI Sound Pro، والسينما Cinema، والصوت الواضح Clear Voice Pro، والألعاب Game، والرياضة Sports.

**تعمل تجربة الصوت متعدد القنوات عبر الخوارزمية الذكية ذات المزج لأعلى. لا تنطبق هذه الخوارزمية على وضع Standard Mode أو أوضاع الموسيقى Music Modes. لا تستخدم Bass Blast الخوارزمية الذكية ذات المزج لأعلى لكنها تنسخ المعلومات ثنائية القنوات وتخرجها لكل القنوات. 

***صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

AI Sound Pro

كل مزاج ونوع محتوى له من الأصوات ما يناسبه

يكتشف AI Sound Pro ما تشاهده من بين مجموعة واسعة من أنواع المحتوى، ثم يطبق الإعدادات المثالية.

يعرض مكبر صوت LG Soundbar ثلاث شاشات تلفزيون مختلفة. حيث تبدأ الشاشة الموجودة أعلاه مباشرة بعرض حفل موسيقي مع امرأة تغني. تنتقل شاشة التلفزيون التي تعرض نشرة الأخبار إلى المنتصف وتبدأ في التشغيل. بعد ذلك تنتقل شاشة التلفزيون التي تعرض مشهد حركة مع امرأة تصعد الدرج، إلى المنتصف وتبدأ في التشغيل. بين التلفزيون ومكبر الصوت soundbar، هناك موجة صوتية تتغير ألوانها عندما تتحول شاشة التلفزيون إلى محتوى مختلف، بما يتناسب مع كل نوع من أنواع المحتوى.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

تعمل بانسجام مع تفضيلاتك

ألعاب مكثفة 

الصوت متزامن مع كل إطار

قم بإخلاء المنافذ على تلفزيونك وقم بتوصيل الأجهزة بمكبر صوت LG Soundbar بدون أدنى تغيير على أداء الرسومات. يضمن دعم VRR/ALLM ألعابًا خالية من التقطيع وتأخر الإدخال.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

يظهر مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar وLG TV معًا. تُعرض لعبة سباق السيارات على الشاشة.

*صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

**يجب أن يدعم التلفزيون، ومكبر الصوت، والجهاز جميعًا VRR/ALLM.

***يقتصر وضع تمرير VRR على محتوى 60 هرتز.

****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد يلزم تحديث للبرنامج. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث. 

*****يدعم HDCP 2.3 محتوى بدقة 4K. يختلف دعم 120 هرتز باختلاف الجهاز، مع دعم يصل إلى YCbCr4:2:0 لـ 4K.

بث عالي الدقة

بث بدقة عالية خلابة

بث من منصاتك المفضلة بدون ضغط من خلال الدعم عالي الدقة الخالي من الفقد لمنصات Spotify Connect، وTIDAL Connect، وChromecast. 

'*قد تختلف إتاحة المحتوى والتطبيق باختلاف البلد أو المنطقة.

**مطلوب اشتراكات منفصلة لخدمات OTT.

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد يلزم تحديث للبرنامج. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

التوافق

استخدم منصة من اختيارك

تتمتع مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar الآن بالتوافق للعمل مع مزيد من خدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي AI. يمكنك بسهولة التحكم في مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع منصة من اختيارك.

*تتطلب بعض الميزات اشتراك أو حساب تابع لطرف خارجي.

**Google هي علامة تجارية خاصة بشركة Google LLC، وتطبيق Google Assistant غير متاح بلغات معينة وفي بلدان معينة.

***Amazon، وAlexa وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها.

****تعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple AirPlay 2 علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، ومسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى. 

*****يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. قد يلزم تحديث للبرنامج. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

صوت نقي لكوكب نظيف

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الداخلية

الأجزاء الداخلية مصنوعة من البلاستيك المعاد تدويره

تستخدم مكبرات صوت LG Soundbar البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في الأجزاء العلوية والسفلية. وهو دليل على أننا نتبع نهجًا أكثر مراعاة للبيئة في إنتاج مكبرات الصوت Soundbar.

توجد صورة أمامية لمكبر الصوت Soundbar الموجود في الخلف وصورة إطار معدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar في الأمام. ملاحظة مائلة للجزء الخلفي من الإطار المعدني لمكبر الصوت soundbar مع عبارة ""بلاستيك معاد تدويره"" تشير إلى حافة الإطار.

*يمكن أن تختلف الاعتمادات الدقيقة بناءً على طراز مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***يمكن أن يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والاعتمادات بناءً على الطراز.

معاد تدوير الأجزاء الخارجية

نسيج جيرسي مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية

صُممت جميع مكبرات صوت LG Soundbars بعناية فائقة لضمان نسبة عالية من المواد المعاد تدويرها. يشهد المعيار العالمي لإعادة التدوير على أن نسيج جيرسي البوليستر مصنوع من الزجاجات البلاستيكية.

يُظهر الرسم التوضيحي الزجاجات البلاستيكية مع كلمة "زجاجات بلاستيكية" تحتها. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى رمز إعادة التدوير مع عبارة "معاد تدويره إلى جيرسي البوليستر" أسفله. يشير السهم الأيمن إلى الجزء الأيسر من مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مع عبارة "مكبر صوت LG Soundbar مصنوع من النسيج المعاد تدويره" أسفله.

*يمكن أن تختلف الاعتمادات الدقيقة بناءً على طراز مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

**صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة. 

***يمكن أن يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والاعتمادات بناءً على الطراز.

التغليف بعجين الورق

التغليف باستخدام عجين الورق المعاد تدويره

حصل مكبر صوت LG Soundbar على اعتماد SGS كمنتج صديق للبيئة بسبب تغيير التغليف الداخلي من فوم EPS (ستايروفوم) والأكياس البلاستيكية إلى العجين الورقي المصبوب المعاد تدويره - وهو بديل يحمي المنتج ولكنه صديق للبيئة.

تأتي عبوة LG Soundbar على خلفية باللون البيج مع أشجار مصورة. شعار نجمة الطاقة شعار المنتج الصديق للبيئة SGS

*يمكن أن تختلف الاعتمادات الدقيقة بناءً على طراز مكبر الصوت Soundbar.

** صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

***يمكن أن يختلف استخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره والاعتمادات بناءً على الطراز.

