ثلاجات LG

ما النوع الذي تبحث عنه؟

أربعة مجمدات ثلاجة LG تحت الشمس. ثلاجة مزود بأربعة أبواب على اليسار إلى جانب طرازات ببابين وطراز جنبًا إلى جنب يحتوي على باب واحد.

أنواع ثلاجات LG

استكشف الأنواع المختلفة من الثلاجات، بما في ذلك الثلاجات متعددة الأبواب،

والثلاجات التي ببابين، والثلاجات التي بمجمد علوي والثلاجات التي بباب واحد. اكتشف التخزين والوصول الفريدين

مزايا كل طراز.

استكشف مجموعة ثلاجات LG

ثلاجة LG بمجمد سوداء غير لامعة متعدد الأبواب مع فتح باب InstaView Door-in-Door، مما يوضح تخزين الأطعمة الطازجة. إلى اليمين، تمتلئ أرفف مكان التخزين بالبقالة.

Multi-Door

ثلاجة علوية عريضة، ومجمدات بأدراج. طراز بأربعة أبواب

يحتوي جدار المطبخ الحديث على ثلاجة LG فضية ببابين. تحتوي مقدمة الثلاجة على جهاز تنقية مياه مدمج وموزع ثلج، مما يعني أنها ذات سعة كبيرة.

Side-by-side

المُجمِّد على اليسار، والثلاجة على اليمين. تتناسب مع الاستخدام المتكرر.

ثلاجة LG طويلة مع باب زجاجي شفاف في مطبخ بسيط. يضاء الجزء الداخلي بإضاءة خضراء، مما يوضح بوضوح البقالة والمشروبات الطازجة المخزنة.

Top Freezer

مجمد علوي صغير، ثلاجة كبيرة، مساحات صغيرة.

توجد ثلاجة طويلة ذات باب واحد من LG على جانب جدار بسيط.

1-Door

ثلاجة أو مجمد نحيف بباب واحد يناسب أي مكان.

ثلاجة سوداء متعددة الأبواب من LG مع InstaView Door-in-Door موضوعة في مطبخ باللون البيج. تتميز الثلاجة بتصميم واسع وأقسام تخزين مرئية.

ثلاجة رمادية بأربعة أبواب من LG مع InstaView Door-in-Door موضوعة في مطبخ باللون البيج. تتميز الثلاجة بتصميم واسع وأقسام تخزين مرئية.

ثلاجة متعددة الأبواب

صُمِّمت لتخزين مفتوح ومرن

تصميم واسع بأربعة أبواب مع مساحة ثلاجة مفتوحة بالكامل وخالية من الأقسام

في الأعلى وأدراج المجمد في الأسفل. رائعة لمتجر كبير، وراحة يومية،

والعائلات المتوسطة والكبيرة.

صُمِّمت لتخزين مفتوح ومرن شاهد جميع الثلاجات متعددة الأبواب
مُجمِّد LG فضي ببابين متجاورين مع جهاز تنقية المياه في المنتصف. يمكنك رؤية غرفة معيشة كبيرة على اليسار ومطبخ حديث على اليمين.

ثلاجة LG صغيرة بمجمد مع باب شفاف مضاء باللون الأخضر، يعرض زجاجات المياه ومواد البقالة بالداخل. يوجد خلف الثلاجة مطبخ حديث أبيض.

ثلاجة ببابين

ثلاجة كلاسيكية ببابين للراحة اليومية

ثلاجة كلاسيكية ببابين، حيث المُجمِّد على اليسار والثلاجة على اليمين. مناسبة للأسر الكبيرة أو لمن يستخدمون المجمد باستمرار.

ثلاجة كلاسيكية ببابين للراحة اليومية شاهد جميع الثلاجات المزودة ببابين
ثلاجة LG الرفيعة ذات المجمد العلوي بلمسة نهائية داكنة غير لامعة، مثبتة في مطبخ عصري.

ثلاجة LG صغيرة بمجمد مع باب شفاف مضاء باللون الأخضر، يعرض زجاجات المياه ومواد البقالة بالداخل. يوجد خلف الثلاجة مطبخ حديث أبيض.

ثلاجة بمجمد علوي

مصممة للبساطة الكلاسيكية والمعيشة في مساحة مدمجة

ثلاجة نحيفة، مع مجمد علوي وثلاجة سفلية مثالية للمساحات الصغيرة. ملاءمة لشخص واحد يبحث عن تخزين في مساحة قليلة وموثوقة بأسلوب عصري.

مصممة للبساطة الكلاسيكية والمعيشة في مساحة مدمجة استكشف جميع الثلاجات التي تحتوي على مُجمِّد علوي

*قد تختلف إتاحة المنتج والميزات حسب الطراز. يُرجى الرجوع إلى صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على التفاصيل.

ثلاجة LG طويلة بباب واحد في مطبخ أبيض بسيط.

ثلاجة من باب واحد

مصممة لتوفير كفاءة عالية في المساحات الصغيرة

ثلاجة ذات باب واحد توفر المساحة مع الحفاظ على مشترياتك الأساسية طازجة.

مناسب للشقق الصغيرة أو لشخص واحد يسعى إلى البساطة،

والتخزين الموثوق.

مصممة لتوفير كفاءة عالية في المساحات الصغيرة شاهد جميع الثلاجات ذات الباب الواحد
اللون واللمسة النهائية 

أكمل مطبخك بالمظهر المثالي

تأتي ثلاجات LG بمجموعة متنوعة من الألوان واللمسات النهائية،

من درجات الألوان المحايدة الحديثة إلى التباينات الجريئة، المثالية لمطابقة الألوان

أو ترك انطباع في أي مطبخ.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen.
صورة مقربة لثلاجة ببابين من LG مع لمسة نهائية سوداء غير لامعة تندمج بسلاسة في مطبخ عصري مع خزائن داكنة مزخرفة.
صورة مقربة لثلاجة LG مع لمسة نهائية داكنة من الجرافيت وتندمج بسلاسة في مطبخ عصري بألوان محايدة.
صورة مقربة لثلاجة LG ببابين مع لمسة نهائية فضية لدمجها بسلاسة في مطبخ عصري مشرق.

لون أسود غير لامع 

لمسة نهائية عصرية تضفي مظهرًا جريئًا. يضيف اللون الأسود غير اللامع تباينًا ويعمل بشكل جميل في المطابخ العصرية أو أحادية اللون.

الجرافيت الداكن

يوفر لون الجرافيت الداكن الأنيق والبسيط مظهرًا متميزًا مع بديل أكثر نعومة للون الأسود، وهو مثالي للمطابخ الأنيقة والعصرية.

فضي

خيار عصري ومحايد يناسب معظم التصميمات الداخلية. يمتزج اللون الفضي بسهولة مع الأجهزة المصنوعة من الفولاذ المقاوم للصدأ وأنماط المطبخ الكلاسيكية.

مقارنة المنتجات

قارن بين الميزات الرئيسية عبر مجموعة LG لاختيار المنتج الذي يناسب منزلك ونمط حياتك.

Table Caption
FeaturesSide-by-SideSide-by-sideMulti-DoorTop Freezer1Door
صورة أمامية لـ LS25HVLVIV
LS25HVLVIV
صورة أمامية لـ LS32NBDSLV
LS32NBDSLV
صورة أمامية لـ LM344VBNLF
LM344VBNLF
صورة أمامية لـ LT23CBBMIV
LT23CBBMIV
صورة أمامية لـ LD141BBSIT
LD141BBSIT
Total capacity(cubic feet)21.726.727.321.613.6
nullYesNoYesNoNo

*تخضع المواصفات للتغيير. يُرجى مراجعة صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على أحدث المعلومات.

استكشف المزيد، واختر بشكل صحيح

مطبخ باللون البيج الساطع من الداخل مع ثلاجة LG فضية مدمجة في الجانب الأيسر. على اليمين، طاولة طعام مع زهور موضوعة في الأعلى تكمل المشهد.

Which size is right for you?

اكتشف المزيد
صورة مقربة لثلاجة LG InstaView السوداء مع لمسة نهائية غير لامعة. ضوء الشمس من النافذة أعلاه يسلط الضوء على السطح. يوجد موزع مياه مدمج على الجانب الأيسر من الباب.

What features do you need?

اكتشف المزيد
ثلاجة LG سوداء تقف على اليسار، مع وضع صندوق التثبيت على الجانب الأيمن مقابل الجدار.

What should you check before installation?

اكتشف المزيد

الأسئلة الشائعة حول ثلاجات LG

Q.

هل تعتبر وحدات الثلاجة والمجمد المنفصلة خيارًا أفضل؟

A.

للحصول على أقصى قدر من التخزين، قد تكون الوحدات المنفصلة عملية. ولكن بالنسبة لمعظم الأسر، تتميز الثلاجة الشاملة بأنها أكثر فعالية من حيث التكلفة وموفرة للطاقة وملائمة للمساحة. تجمع ثلاجات LG بين التحكم الذكي في درجة الحرارة وتبريد متعدد تدفق الهواء، مما يجعلها مثالية للاستخدام اليومي.

في النهاية، يعتمد الاختيار الصحيح على احتياجات التخزين وتخطيط المطبخ ونمط الحياة.

Q.

ما الذي يجب أن أبحث عنه عند شراء ثلاجة؟

A.

عند شراء ثلاجة، ابدأ باختيار النوع الذي يناسب مساحتك ونمط حياتك، على سبيل المثال: ثلاجة ببابين متجاورين أو ثلاجة متعددة الأبواب أو ثلاجة بابين.

بعد ذلك، ابحث عن تقنيات التبريد المبتكرة التي تساعد في الحفاظ على الطعام

لفترة أطول، مثل LINEARCooling™ أو DoorCooling+™. ميزات مثل Total No Frost، وموزعات الماء والثلج مع التنظيف الذاتي باستخدام UVnano، والأرفف القابلة للتعديل أو القابلة للطي تضفي الراحة على حياتك اليومية.

يجب أيضًا أن تأخذ في الاعتبار تصنيفات كفاءة الطاقة لتقليل تكاليف التشغيل على المدى الطويل،

وأن تتحقق من ضمان المنتج لمزيد من راحة البال. مع LG، ستستمتع بالتصميم الذكي والأداء الموثوق عبر المجموعة بأكملها.

Q.

كيف يعزز تصميم Door-in-Door وظائف الثلاجة؟

A.

يوفر تصميم Door-in-Door™ من LG سهولة الوصول إلى المشروبات والوجبات الخفيفة دون فتح باب الثلاجة الرئيسي. وهذا لا يوفر الوقت فحسب، بل يقلل أيضًا من فقدان الهواء البارد، مما يعزز كفاءة الطاقة ويحافظ على الطعام طازجًا لفترة أطول. إنها ميزة ذكية وموفرة للمساحة مصممة لتوفير الراحة والأداء.