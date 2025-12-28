About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ثلاجات LG

ما السعة المناسبة لك؟

مطبخ باللون البيج الساطع من الداخل مع ثلاجة LG فضية مدمجة في الجانب الأيسر. على اليمين، طاولة طعام مع زهور موضوعة في الأعلى تكمل المشهد.

الحجم والسعة

ابحث عن ثلاجة LG المناسبة لأسرتك، بدءًا من الثلاجات الصغيرة إلى الطرازات متعددة الأبواب ذات السعة الكبيرة، والطرازات ذات البابين للعائلات. مصممة لتناسب مساحة مطبخك ونمط حياتك واحتياجات التخزين.

اعثر على السعة المثالية لك

ثلاجة LG ببابين باللونين الوردي والأسود في مطبخ حديث. امرأة تتناول الإفطار على طاولة مع الطعام.

Small family

صغير الحجم 6.9 – 21.6 قدم مكعب لشخص أو شخصين أو للمساحات الصغيرة.

ثلاجة LG كبيرة بلون الجرافيت الداكن مع مساحة تخزين واسعة في مطبخ أنيق. رجل وامرأة يطبخان أمام طاولة.

Medium family

ثلاجة مرنة 17.9 – 28.2 قدم مكعب تناسب تخزين الأطعمة الطازجة والمجمدة لثلاثة إلى أربعة أشخاص.

استكشف أنواع الثلاجات حسب الحجم ونمط الأبواب

توجد وحدتا تبريد من LG بجانب بعضهما البعض وأبوابهما مفتوحة. الجانب الأيسر مفتوح بالكامل، على الجانب الأيمن يحتوي طراز InstaView على مواد البقالة. يعرض الجانب الأيسر العلوي النص: مُجمِّد الثلاجة المزودة بأربعة أبواب.

ثلاجة متعددة الأبواب، ثلاجة ببابين

يعرض الجانب الأيسر مُجمِّد ثلاجة LG سوداء بباب مفتوح، وطعام وشراب منظم بدقة، ويعرض الجانب الأيمن مُجمِّد مغلق بباب واحد.

ثلاجة بمُجمِّد علوي، ثلاجة بباب واحد

الحجم والسعةمقارنة المنتجاتنصائح مفيدةالأسئلة الشائعة
الحجم والسعة
الصفحة الرئيسية لدليل الشراء
صورة توضح ثلاجتين من LG في ركن بالمطبخ. على اليسار توجد ثلاجة كبيرة ذات مجمد علوي أسود غير لامع مع بابين. يوجد على اليمين ثلاجة صغيرة فضية رفيعة ذات باب واحد، وكلاهما يقف على الأرض أمام خزائن المطبخ.

صورة توضح ثلاجتين من LG في ركن بالمطبخ. على اليسار توجد ثلاجة كبيرة ذات مجمد علوي أسود غير لامع مع بابين. يوجد على اليمين ثلاجة صغيرة فضية رفيعة ذات باب واحد، وكلاهما يقف على الأرض أمام خزائن المطبخ.

ثلاجة بباب واحد ومُجمِّد علوي

عائلة صغيرة تضم شخصًا واحد أو شخصين

الثلاجة التي بباب واحد والثلاجة التي بمُجمِّد علوي مثالية للمطابخ الأصغر حجمًا، وهي تتميز بتصميم نحيف. على الرغم من السعة الصغيرة التي تبلغ 6.9 - 21.6 قدم مكعب، إلا أنها توفر تخزينًا رأسيًا فعالاً للأساسيات اليومية.

عائلة صغيرة تضم شخصًا واحد أو شخصين استكشف جميع الثلاجات التي تحتوي على مُجمِّد علويعائلة صغيرة تضم شخصًا واحد أو شخصين شاهد جميع الثلاجات ذات الباب الواحد
طراز أسود داكن بأربعة أبواب متعددة مع لوحة زجاجية في الجزء العلوي الأيمن. طراز فضي ببابين مع موزع مياه في الجزء العلوي الأيسر.

طراز أسود داكن بأربعة أبواب متعددة مع لوحة زجاجية في الجزء العلوي الأيمن. طراز فضي ببابين مع موزع مياه في الجزء العلوي الأيسر.

الثلاجة التي ببابين والثلاجة متعددة الأبواب

عائلة متوسطة الحجم تضم 3 إلى 4 أشخاص

توفر الطرازات متعددة الأبواب والطرازات التي ببابين (17.9 - 28.2 قدم مكعب) ثلاجة علوية عريضة ومُجمِّد بأدراج. تتناسب الإصدارات النحيفة مع المطابخ القياسية؛ توفر الخيارات الأوسع مساحة أكبر للعائلة.

عائلة متوسطة الحجم تضم 3 إلى 4 أشخاص شاهد جميع الثلاجات متعددة الأبوابعائلة متوسطة الحجم تضم 3 إلى 4 أشخاص شاهد جميع الثلاجات التي ببابين

مقارنة المنتجات

قارن بين الميزات الرئيسية عبر مجموعة LG لاختيار المنتج الذي يناسب منزلك ونمط حياتك.

Table Caption
FeaturesSide-by-SideSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
صورة أمامية لـ LS25HVLVIV
LS25HVLVIV
صورة أمامية لـ LS32NBDSLV
LS32NBDSLV
صورة أمامية لـ LM344VBNLF
LM344VBNLF
صورة أمامية لـ LT23CBBMIV
LT23CBBMIV
صورة أمامية لـ LD141BBSIT
LD141BBSIT
Total capacity(cubic feet)21.726.727.321.613.6
nullYesNoYesNoNo

*تخضع المواصفات للتغيير. يُرجى مراجعة صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على أحدث المعلومات.

استكشف المزيد، واختر بشكل صحيح

أربعة طرازات من ثلاجات LG مصطفة من اليسار إلى اليمين: ثلاجة فضية ببابين مع ميزة Door-in-Door، وثلاجة متعددة الأبواب بأربعة أبواب مع موزع، وثلاجة بها مُجمِّد علوي رمادية داكنة، وثلاجة فضية رفيعة بباب واحد.

What type are you looking for?

اكتشف المزيد
صورة مقربة لثلاجة LG InstaView السوداء مع لمسة نهائية غير لامعة. ضوء الشمس من النافذة أعلاه يسلط الضوء على السطح. يوجد موزع مياه مدمج على الجانب الأيسر من الباب.

What features do you need?

اكتشف المزيد
ثلاجة LG سوداء تقف على اليسار، مع وضع صندوق التثبيت على الجانب الأيمن مقابل الجدار.

What should you check before installation?

اكتشف المزيد

الأسئلة الشائعة حول ثلاجات LG

Q.

ما سعة الثلاجة التي أحتاجها؟

A.

يعتمد حجم الثلاجة المناسب على احتياجات منزلك واحتياجات التخزين. كدليل عام:

 

- تعتبر الثلاجات ذات الباب الواحد والتي بها مُجمِّد علوي (6.9 - 21.6 قدم مكعب) مثالية لأسرة مكونة من شخص إلى شخصين.

- الطرازات متعددة الأبواب والطرازات ذات البابين (17.9 - 28.2 قدم مكعب) تناسب العائلات المكونة من 3 إلى 4 أشخاص.

 

ضع في اعتبارك عدد مرات التسوق، وكمية الأطعمة الطازجة والمجمدة التي تخزنها، والمساحة المتاحة في مطبخك عند اختيار السعة المناسبة.

Q.

كيف يمكنني قياس المساحة للثلاجة؟

A.

ابدأ بقياس عمق وعرض وارتفاع المساحة التي ستوضع فيها الثلاجة.

 

العمق: قم بالقياس من الجدار إلى حافة سطح الطاولة. تأكد من تضمين مساحة للأبواب والمقابض وحركة الباب (مع فتح الأبواب بزاوية 90 درجة). اترك مسافة خالية لا تقل عن 2.5 سم خلف الثلاجة للتهوية.

 

العرض: قم بقياس المسافة بين الحائط وأي عدادات أو خزائن. إذا كان سيتم وضع الثلاجة بجوار جدار، فاترك مسافة من 5 إلى 8 سم إضافية على جانب المفصلة حتى يمكن فتح الباب بالكامل.

 

الارتفاع: قم بالقياس من الأرضية إلى السقف أو إلى أسفل أي خزائن علوية، خاصة إذا كانت المساحة محدودة أو كنت تختار طرازًا طويلًا.

Q.

ما الذي يجب أن أفكر فيه أيضًا عند تركيب الثلاجة؟

A.

قبل التسليم، خطط لمسار التسليم من الباب الأمامي إلى المطبخ. تأكد من الوصول إلى مخرج الطاقة وتدفق الهواء الجيد. قم بقياس عرض وارتفاع جميع المداخل والممرات لضمان إمكانية مرور الثلاجة الجديدة بسهولة. بمجرد التركيب، تحقق من أن الأبواب تفتح بالكامل وأن الوحدة مستوية للحصول على الأداء الأمثل.