أبرز الميزات ما هو webOS؟ الشاشة الرئيسية والتطبيقات الألعاب ونمط الحياة العروض الترويجية

خصّص تجربتك التلفزيونية
حسب رغبتك

استمتع بتجربة التلفزيون المُصمم خصيصًا لك باستخدام My Profile وAI Picture Wizard وAI Concierge وAI Chatbot وAI magic remote وQuick Card.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد وتختلف عند إصدارها.

**تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

*** لا يتوفر AI Concierge وAI Chatbot والتعرف على الصوت بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Voice recognition) إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

****صور الشاشة عبارة عن محاكاة.

شعار webOS يحوم في المنتصف على خلفية سوداء، والمساحة أدناه مضاءة بألوان الشعار الأحمر والبرتقالي والأصفر. توجد عبارة "webOS Re:New Program" أسفل الشعار.

webOS Re:New Program

نصدر كل عام تلفزيونًا جديدًا بترقيات على مدار 5 سنوات

إنه دائمًا جديد، حتى عندما نضيف ميزات جديدة وملائمة.

هناك خمسة مستطيلات بألوان مختلفة متداخلة إلى أعلى، كل منها يحمل سنة من "webOS 24" إلى "webOS 28". توجد أسهم تشير إلى الأعلى بين المستطيلات التي تحمل علامات من "ترقية 1" إلى "ترقية 4".

من خلال webOS Re:New Program، يمكن للعملاء الاستمتاع بأربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، مما يضمن الحصول على خمسة إصدارات من webOS، بما في ذلك الإصدار الحالي وقت الشراء.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

** قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*** تشمل الترقيات المتوفرة لعام 2023 الطرازات فائقة الوضوح (UHD) وما فوقها.

My Profile

مساحتك مخصصة لك

باستخدام My Profile، يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء ملف شخصي لكل فرد من أفراد العائلة. يحصل كل شخص على شاشة رئيسية شخصية، مع توصيات محتوى مخصص.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

** قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

***10 ملفات تعريف يمكن إنشاؤها وعرضها على الشاشة الرئيسية.

Quick Card

اختصر الطريق
إلى مفضلاتك

نقرة واحدة فقط. تنقلك Quick Card إلى المكان الذي تريده في ثانية، سواء كان ذلك مركز الألعاب أو قوائم التشغيل المفضلة أو مكتبك المنزلي.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد تختلف الميزات والقوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة أعلاه حسب البلد وحسب الإصدار.

Sports Portal

مساحة لعشاق الرياضة

انغمس في الإثارة من Sports Portal - موطن جميع رياضاتك المفضلة مع المباريات المباشرة وأبرز القطات من المباريات وجداول الدوري والمزيد على شاشة واحدة.

Sports Alert

لا تفوّت أي هدف

عيّن تنبيهًا للأحداث الرياضية Sports Alert لفرقك المفضلة واحصل على تنبيهات حول المباريات القادمة وتنبيهات حول الأهداف والنتائج النهائية فور حدوثها.

Sports Mode

أهداف وتمريرات، حادة وواضحة

قم بالتبديل إلى الوضع Sports Mode للحصول على صورة مصممة خصيصًا للألعاب الرياضية مع السطوع والتباين والصوتيات المناسبة والحركة السلسة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد تختلف الخدمة والدوري المدعوم حسب المنطقة والبلد.

***يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

****وظيفة Sports Alert Function متاحة فقط للفرق واللاعبين المسجلين عبر My Team. 

العرض المتعدد (Multi view)

ضاعف ما تعرضه،
لتتضاعف متعتك

حين لا تكفيك شاشة واحدة، قم بتقسيمها إلى جزئين حتى أربعة أجزاء. استخدم تلفزيونك كشاشة مزدوجة لجهاز الكمبيوتر، أو أضف شاشة أخرى للبحث على الويب والمشاهدة ضمن ميزة صورة داخل صورة (PiP) في الوقت نفسه.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها.

***يختلف دعم وضع شاشتين / 4 شاشات حسب الطراز والبلد. (لا يتوفر وضع 3 و4 شاشات إلا مع سلسلة M4 وG4).

معالج الصور بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Picture Wizard)

صورة مصممة حسب ذوقك

حدد صورك المفضلة، وسيقوم AI Picture Wizard بإنشاء صورة مصممة خصيصًا لتناسب ذوقك الفريد من بين 85 مليون احتمال، ثم احفظها في ملفك الشخصي.

* يتوفر معالج AI Picture Wizard على OLED M4 وOLED G4 وOLED C4 وOLED CS4 وOLED B4 وQNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80.

Always Ready

مساعدك جاهز دائمًا لخدمتك

حتى عندما يكون التلفزيون مُغلقًا، اطلب معلومات مثل الوقت والطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية (Sports Alert) وتحديثات تقويم Google Calendar. مساعدك جاهز دائمًا لمساعدتك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة. 

**تتوفر ميزة "Always Ready" مع تلفزيونات LG OLED M4 وG4 وC4 وCS4 وB4 وQNED99 وQNED90 وQNED89 وQNED85 و86NANO80.

يظهر جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote مع الزر الدائري الأوسط، حيث ينبعث ضوء وردي نيون حول الأزرار لإبرازها. تصدر إشارة وردية اللون من جهاز التحكم عن بُعد مع وجود فقاعة كلام وردية اللون فوق جهاز LG Magic Remote.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد AI Magic Remote

السحر بين يديك

حرر نفسك من قيود الأزرار القديمة. يفتح جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote الوظائف الذكية لتلفزيون LG TV بنقرة أو تمرير أو من خلال AI Voice Recognition الذي يغير القناة أو يوصي بالمحتوى عندما تتحدث في الميكروفون.

*قد يختلف دعم جهاز التحكم Magic Remote ووظائفه وميزاته حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

**يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

***لا تتوفر AI Voice recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

يعرض تلفزيون LG TV صورة لامرأة وكلب في حقل شاسع. في الجزء السفلي من الشاشة، يظهر النص "يوصى بكلمات رئيسية جديدة في كل مرة تضغط فيها على زر الميكروفون في جهاز التحكم عن بُعد" بجوار رسم دائرة وردية-أرجوانية. تُظهر الأشرطة الوردية الكلمات الرئيسية التالية: أفلام بها كلاب، عروض الكلاب، وثائقي، استرخاء، رسوم متحركة للحيوانات. أمام تلفزيون LG TV، يتم توجيه جهاز التحكم عن بُعد LG Magic Remote نحو التلفزيون مع وجود دوائر أرجوانية متحدة المركز بلون النيون حول زر الميكروفون. وبجانب جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، يظهر رسم لإصبع يضغط على زر ونص "ضغطة قصيرة".

AI Concierge

مفضلاتك في خدمتك

يتعرف عليك AI Concierge من خلال سجل البحث الخاص بك، ويوصي بمحتوى وكلمات رئيسية مُسبقة بما في ذلك "من أجلك" و"موصى به" و"الأكثر تداولاً الآن" و"نصائح".

*يقتصر توافر ميزة "For you" في خدمة AI Concierge على البلدان التي تدعم مُعالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

**توصيات الكلمات الرئيسية تستند إلى سجل البحث وتختلف وفقًا للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

تُعرض صور قبل وبعد لتلفزيون LG TV جنباً إلى جنب. تحتوي الشاشة السابقة على صورة مظلمة مع نافذة منبثقة لـ AI Help Desk. يكتب المستخدم في الدردشة "الشاشة مظلمة." يقول الرد: "مرحبًا، يبدو أن هناك مشكلة في الشاشة. سأحلها بسرعة. من خلال تحسين إعدادات الشاشة، يمكنك المشاهدة على شاشة أكثر سطوعًا ووضوحًا." ينقر المستخدم على زر "تحسين". تتميز الشاشة التي عليها كلمة "بعد" بصورة أكثر سطوعًا ووضوحًا. تقول نافذة الدردشة المنبثقة لـ AI Help Desk: "تحسين إعدادات الشاشة. وضع الصورة = vivid. توفير الطاقة = الحد الأقصى. تقليل الضوء الأزرق = تشغيل. اكتمل إعداد التحسين."

إمكانية الوصول (Accessibility)

يجعل AI Chatbot التلفزيون اكثر إتاحة لتلقي المزيد منا

تلفزيون LG TV متاح للجميع بفضل المساعدة الذكية من AI Chatbot المدمج وقوائم الوصول السريع التي تتيح لك التحكم في جميع إعدادات إمكانية الوصول إلى التلفزيون بسهولة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**قد تختلف الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

***يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

****لا تتوفر AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

مشاركة عبر الغرف (Room to Room)

انقل وسائل الترفيه
إلى أي مكان

غيّر مكانك جلستك وأكمل من حيث توقفت. المشاركة من غرفة إلى غرفة تتيح لك مشاهدة تلفزيون غرفة المعيشة والأجهزة الطرفية المتصلة به من غرفة نومك بمجرد أمر صوتي بسيط.

*يمكن مزامنة أجهزة التلفزيون المتصلة بنفس نقطة وصول WiFi فقط.

**قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب المنطقة والبلد وقد تختلف الأجهزة الطرفية المدعومة باختلاف المنطقة والبلد.

***يختلف توافق الإرسال والاستدقبال باختلاف الطرازات. 

****طرازات التلفزيون القادرة على إرسال المحتوى هي LG OLED Z2 وG2 وC2 وC2 وM3 وZ3 وG3 وC3 وM4 وZ4 وG4 وC4، وطرازات QNED95Q وQNED99T من LG.

*****جميع تلفزيونات LG الذكية التي تم إصدارها اعتبارًا من عام 2020 فصاعدًا قادرة على استقبال المحتوى. 

Home Hub

تحكم في منزلك الذكي من مكان واحد

يتيح لك Home Hub إمكانية التحكم السلس في نظامك البيئي الذكي من التلفزيون، بما في ذلك الهاتف المحمول ومكبرات الصوت وأجهزة إنترنت الأشياء مثل الإضاءة الذكية والتدفئة والتهوية والتكييف وغيرها.

*LG تدعم أجهزة Matter" Wi-Fi". قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

**لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

***قد لا تكون الخدمة المدمجة Chromecast متوفرة عند وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكنك ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS.

تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على حائط في غرفة المعيشة يعرض أسدًا وشبلاً. رجل يجلس في المقدمة وفي يده هاتف ذكي يعرض صورة الأسود نفسها. يُعرض رسم لثلاثة أشرطة منحنية بلون النيون الأحمر فوق الهاتف الذكي مباشرةً يشير إلى التلفزيون.

Mobile Connectivity

اعرض تطبيقاتك مباشرة
على التلفزيون

شاهد المحتوى من جهاز iPhone أو Android على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV دون عناء مع Apple AirPlay وChromecast المدمجَين.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

**Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

***دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast المدمج، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

****LG تدعم أجهزة Matter" Wi-Fi". قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول. 

*****قد لا تكون الخدمة المدمجة Chromecast متوفرة عند وقت شراء OLED CS4، ولكنك ستتمكن من الاستمتاع بالخدمة بعد تثبيت تحديثات برنامج webOS. 

يقف كل من جهازي LG OLED evo TV C4 وevo G4 وB4 في صف مقابل خلفية سوداء مع دوامات دقيقة من الألوان. ويظهر شعار "تلفزيون OLED TV رقم 1 في العالم لمدة 11 عامًا" في الصورة. وينص إخلاء المسؤولية على ما يلي: "المصدر: Omdia. عمليات شحن الوحدات، من 2013 إلى 2023. النتائج ليست مُعتمدة من LG Electronics. أي اعتماد على هذه النتائج يكون على مسؤولية الطرف الثالث. تفضل بزيارة https://www.omdia.com/ لمزيد من التفاصيل."

تلفزيون LG OLED الجديد كليًا

لا زال
في المقدمة حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا

لا زال<br>في المقدمة حتى بعد مرور 11 عامًا تعرّف على المزيد