الغسالة

ما الحجم الذي يناسب احتياجاتك؟

غسالة مدمجة أمامية التحميل في مطبخ ساطع مع أسهم تُبرز حجم الأسطوانة والسعة الواسعة.

الحجم والسعة

اختر حجم الأسطوانة الذي يناسب عاداتك المنزلية وعاداتك في الغسيل. تلائم الطرز المدمجة الشخص العازب أو زوجين، بينما تتعامل الأسطوانة الكبيرة مع الأحمال العائلية والعناصر الضخمة. تحقق من الأبعاد والمساحة قبل التثبيت، فقد يختلف التوافر حسب المنطقة.

اعثر على السعة المثالية لك

أيقونة تي شيرت وجوارب وملابس داخلية تمثل كمية الغسيل اليومية
حمولة الغسيل اليومية

مثالي للغسيل الخفيف مثل القمصان والجوارب والملابس الداخلية للأفراد أو الأزواج.

أيقونة بقلنسوة وقميص ومناشف مطوية تمثل حمولات الغسيل العائلية
حمولات الغسيل العائلية

تتعامل مع الأحمال الأسبوعية من الملابس والمناشف؛ سعة التجفيف أصغر في الطرازات المزدوجة.

أيقونة سترة مبطنة وفراش يمثل حمولات غسيل ثقيلة أو كبيرة
حمولات الغسيل الثقيلة

تتعامل مع العناصر الضخمة والأحمال الكبيرة مثل الفراش والجواكيت والألحفة مع مساحة احتياطية.

الحجم والسعة
الصفحة الرئيسية لدليل الشراء
غسالات صغيرة أمامية التحميل وعلوية التحميل بأبعاد مدمجة موسومة لتوفير التوجيه فيما يتعلق بالمساحة.

غسالة صغيرة

حمولة الغسيل اليومية

الغسالات الصغيرة تلائم المساحات الضيقة وتبسط الغسيل اليومي للأفراد أو الأزواج. مثالية للملابس الخفيفة والحمولات اليومية السريعة.

حمولة الغسيل اليومية شاهد كل الغسالات الصغيرة أمامية التحميلحمولة الغسيل اليومية شاهد كل الغسالات الصغيرة علوية التحميل
غسالات متوسطة الحجم أمامية التحميل وعلوية التحميل مع أبعاد ملصقة للاستخدام العائلي.

غسالات متوسطة الحجم أمامية التحميل وعلوية التحميل مع أبعاد ملصقة للاستخدام العائلي.

غسالة متوسطة الحجم

حمولات الغسيل العائلية

تُوازِن الغسالات متوسطة الحجم بين المساحة والطاقة للغسيل الأسبوعي، وهي مثالية للعائلات الصغيرة إلى المتوسطة التي تتعامل مع الأحمال المختلطة.

حمولات الغسيل العائلية شاهد جميع الغسالات المتوسطة أمامية التحميلحمولات الغسيل العائلية شاهد جميع الغسالات المتوسطة علوية التحميل
غسالة ملابس كبيرة

حمولات الغسيل الثقيلة

تتعامل مع الحمولات الضخمة بثقة. تتعامل الغسالات أمامية التحميل مع ما يصل إلى 21 كجم والغسالات علوية التحميل مع ما يصل إلى 24 كجم، وهي مثالية للأسر الكبيرة والمفارش.

شاهد جميع الغسالات الكبيرة أمامية التحميلشاهد جميع الغسالات الكبيرة علوية التحميل
غسالات كبيرة أمامية التحميل وعلوية التحميل جنبًا إلى جنب تعرض أبعادًا أوسع للغسيل المتين.

مقارنة المنتجات

قارن بين حلول الغسيل والتجفيف الرئيسية من LG للعثور على الحل الذي يناسب مساحتك وسعتك ونمط حياتك في المنازل الإماراتية.

Table Caption
FeaturesWashTower™ Washer-Dryer ComboFront Loading Top LoadingTwin Tub
صورة أمامية لـ WK1310BST
WK1310BST
صورة أمامية لـ WSN1508BMT
WSN1508BMT
صورة أمامية لـ WFN1310BST
WFN1310BST
صورة أمامية لـ WTV24HHP
WTV24HHP
صورة أمامية لـ WTT1410OM1
WTT1410OM1
max-capacity(kg)Wash 13 / Dry 10Wash 15 / Dry 8Wash 13Wash 24Wash 14
Steam CareYesYesYesYesNo
nullYesYesYesYesNo
ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)YesYesYesYesNo
Sensor DryYesYes---
Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)600 × 1650 × 660650 x 950 x 645650 x 950 x 645690 x 1070 x 730964 × 1043 × 540

*تخضع المواصفات للتغيير. يُرجى الرجوع إلى صفحات المنتج الفردية للحصول على آخر التفاصيل.

استكشف المزيد، واختر بشكل صحيح

LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.

What type are you looking for?

اكتشف المزيد
Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level

What features do you need?

اكتشف المزيد
Black LG washing machine with a spirit level placed on top to check that the appliance is horizontally aligned.

What should you check before installation?

اكتشف المزيد

الأسئلة الشائعة حول الغسالات

Q.

ما هو الحجم القياسي للغسالة؟

A.

تبلغ أبعاد معظم غسالات LG حوالي 600 مم عرضًا × 850 مم ارتفاعًا. ويختلف العمق حسب السعة، وعادةً ما يتراوح بين 565 و675 مم. تحقق دائمًا من الحجم الدقيق لطرازك لضمان ملاءمة مناسبة في الأماكن الضيقة.

Q.

ما هي السعة المثالية للغسالة بالكيلوغرام؟

A.

بالنسبة للعديد من الأسر، يعمل 8 إلى 9 كجم بشكل جيد. إذا كنت تغسل قطعًا كبيرة مثل أغطية الأسرّة أو الملابس الرياضية، فاختر من 10 إلى 12 كجم. يمكن للأسطوانات الكبيرة التعامل مع لحاف بحجم كبير (كينغ) بينما يظل حجم الجهاز الإجمالي متشابهًا غالبًا.

Q.

ما المساحة التي أحتاجها لغسالة الملابس؟

A.

خطط لمساحة 600 مم عرضًا × 850 مم ارتفاعًا و565 إلى 675 مم عمقًا بالإضافة إلى مساحة خالية في الخلف والجوانب للخراطيم والتهوية. تأكد من إمكانية فتح الباب بالكامل وتحقق من مسار التسليم وموقع مخرج الطاقة. عند تركيب المجفف فوق الغسالة، يُرجى التأكد من توافق مجموعة التثبيت.

تلميحات مفيدة، مدعومة من LG

جرّب نصائح يومية سهلة لاستخدام أجهزتك بشكل أفضل.

LG slim front load washing machine fitted neatly in compact cupboard space

كشف حقائق سعة الغسالات النحيفة

Cleaning lint filter of heat pump dryer for efficient drying

دليل المجفف الذي يعمل بالمضخة الحرارية

Person holding neatly folded knitted clothes after drying with LG smart dryer

أيام الغسيل مع المجففات الذكية من LG