لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG

توفر شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG مجموعة واسعة من المنتجات والحلول المبتكرة التي لديها القدرة على تحريك القلوب والعقول.

لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG شراكة عالمية نبذة
لماذا تختار شاشة عرض المعلومات من LG
تكنولوجيا مبتكرة

تتميز LG للإلكترونيات، الشركة الرائدة في مجال تكنولوجيا الإلكترونيات، بتقديم حلول شاملة لا غنى عنها لتناسب احتياجاتك. وبفضل خبرتنا في البحث والتطوير في مجال صناعة اللافتات والشاشات الرقمية، تفخر LG بتوفير الوصول إلى بعض المنتجات والتقنيات الأكثر تقدمًا ومرونة.

 

عرض قيمة LG

اللوحة الأكثر موثوقية في السوق: تقنية اللوحات الرائدة

  • تعرض تقنية IPS دقة جودة الصورة وألوانها بزاوية عرض واسعة للغاية تبلغ 178 درجة. لا يوجد انخفاض في دقة الألوان ولا تحويل في نسبة التباين في الزوايا الواسعة. من ضوء الشمس الساطع إلى بيئات الإضاءة الأكثر تحديًا، تم تصميم الشاشات لإعادة إنتاج درجة حرارة اللون النهائية والحفاظ عليها من أجل الاستمتاع بصورة تحاكي الواقع.

     

  •  

  •  

جدار الفيديو الأفضل من نوعه في العالم: حافة مستوية 0.9 مم

  •  

  • تمتلك LGE أول شاشة عرض فيديو على الحائط والتي تتميز بقياس غير مسبوق من الحافة إلى الحافة يبلغ حوالي 1/16 من البوصة، مما يسمح بتوصيل الشاشات بسلاسة مع الشاشات الأخرى. يؤدي ذلك إلى إنشاء جدار فيديو قوي ومؤثر؛ بحيث يصبح أقل مجموعة من اللوحات وأكثر تماسكًا مع استمرار الصورة للاستمتاع بتجربة مشاهدة جذابة وغامرة.

     

  •  

  •  

توفر تقنية UHD وضوحًا فائقًا وتفاصيل حادة حتى من مسافات المشاهدة القريبة

  •  

  • تتيح تقنية العرض UHD من مسافات المشاهدة القريبة للغاية وإعادة إنتاج الصور الواقعية محاكاة النافذة كما تكون بديلاً في التطبيقات التي تفتقر إلى العرض أو في حالة عدم وجود نوافذ.

     

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

منصة ذكية قائمة على SoC

  •  
  •  

  • للحصول على أفضل ما في برامج اللافتات الرقمية ، قامة LG بإنشاء WebOS، وهي منصة لتجارب المستخدم البديهية، والتخصيص البسيط والاتصال السهل والإدارة المريحة. تعمل منصة WebOS للافتات على تمكين مجموعة متنوعة من التطبيقات المستندة إلى الويب عبر منصات متعددة (Linux و Android و iOS و Windows و HTML5)

     

  •  

  •  
  •  

اللافتات الرقمية

  •  

  • SuperSign هو برنامج إدارة متكامل ييتح للمستخدم التحكم في الشاشة ومشغل الوسائط ويسمح بإنشاء وتوزيع المحتوى الرقمي. يتضمن SuperSign محرر الكمبيوتر الشخصي من جانب العميل لإنشاء المحتوى وتحريره، ومحرر الويب من جانب الخادم.

     

  •  

  •  

  •  

  •  

تلفازات الفنادق

  • LG Pro: Centric Smart هو أذكى طريقة للتحكم في تلفازات الفنادق وتخصيصها؛ حيث يتيح مجموعة من الأدوات القابلة للتخصيص لتحسين أجهزة تلفازات الفنادق ذات المحتوى الذي يعتمد على بروتوكول الإنترنت، مثل Web-kit و HTML5. وهذا يجعل من الممكن تقديم خدمات فندقية متميزة بدون أجهزة فك التشفير.

     

  •  

  •  

مزود عالمي رئيسي

تتمتع LGE بشبكة عالمية قوية. لدينا مصانع تصنيع وإنتاج، ومكاتب مبيعات، ومنشآت بحث وتطوير في 128 دولة، والتي تدعم أعمالنا بالكامل في أكثر من 200 دولة. نحن نسعى جاهدين لتغيير حياة وأعمال عملائنا في جميع أنحاء العالم بتقنيات ومنتجات مبتكرة.

