About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

SuperSign محرر الإعلام: محرر محترف لإنجاز عملك بكفاءة

ID_04_SuperSignMediaEditor_Hero_1461311313277

محرر وسائط SuperSign

اكتشاف المحرر المحترف، من حيث تكوين تخطيط مصمم بقالب واجعل سير عملك أكثر ذكاءً وأسرع.

المقدمة الميزات الرئيسية
المقدمة

المقدمة

برنامج محرر وسائط SuperSign المحترف.

إنشاء وسائط مختلفة

يسمح بإنشاء المحتوى وتحريره بمختلف التصاميم

Example of when creating content via SuperSign Media editor

يمكنك إنشاء محتوى مخصص بسهولة وبشكل حدسي عن طريق محرر الوسائط

لا توجد حاجة لاستخدام تطبيقات تحرير خاصة أخرى ولا الاستعانة بمصمم محترف

محرر الوسائط

يمكنك من إنشاء وسائط من خلال طريقة السحب والإفلات البسيطة، كما إنه يدعم كل تنسيقات الفيديو والصور.

Default screen image of media editor

1. بالإشارة إلى الخطوة الحالية (خطوة التخطيط أو خطوة المحتوى)
2. قائمة القالب وقائمة عرض Volkswagen (السحب والإفلات لإدخال اللوحة)
3. اللوحة الرئيسية (تحرير العمل مدوَّن هنا)
4. معلومات الشاشة (الحجم، والحافة، والدقة)

الخطوة 1: تحديد المخطط

ينشأ كلاً من المخطط القياسي وغير القياسي ويمكنك من التحقق من خواص الشاشة ومكانها بسهولة

اختيار قالب

① اختر قالب مدمج
② اسحبه وأفلته في اللوحة

حدد مراقب

① اختيار الشاشة المنبثقة 
② حجم الشاشة المحدد عن طريق الشاشة المحددة

تحرير وضع الشاشة

- يمكن إعادة تمركز كل جهاز عرض
- إظهار الخاصية والمكان

الخطوة 2: تحرير المحتوى

يُدخل محتوى الوسائط من جهاز الكمبيوتر للمجلد أو الخادم، ثم التحقق من المعاينة وتسجيل المحتوى المكتمل في هذه المرحلة

إدخال محتويات الوسائط

① تعيين مجلد المدخلات والمخرجات
② اسحبه وأفلته في التخطيط

تحرير المحتوى

- يمكن احتواء المحتوى لجهاز العرض الأوحد
- يغطي المحتوى الأوحد جميع أجهزة العرض

المعاينة والتسجيل

- التحقق من الصورة الفعلية عن طريق رمز المعاينة
- بعد التحرير، سوف يبدأ الترميز بالض

الخطوة 3: التوزيع باستخدام SuperSign W

افتح برنامج خادم SuperSign W للتوزيع وسوف يتم توزيع المحتوى بالتزامن

Examples screen of regular format distribution in SuperSign media editor

توزيع التنسيق القياسي

① إنشاء لوحة (2X2، 3X3 ...) * بحد أقصى 15x15
② اختر المحتوى - نفس نوع محتوى العمل فقط
③ اختر المشغل - لا يعمل التزامن إلا على نوع مشغل الوسائط
④ التوزيع - إعداد المشغل الرئيسي للمزامنة، ضبط الوقت

Example screen of The irregular format distribution in SuperSign media editor

توزيع التنسيق غير القياسي

① تحديد التخطيط والمحتوى - يمكن استيراد قائمة التخطيط من الخادم أو مجلد بجهاز كمبيوتر
② اختر المشغل - لا يعمل التزامن إلا على نوع مشغل الوسائط
③ التوزيع - إعداد المشغل الرئيسي للمزامنة، ضبط الوقت

لتعزيز سهولة الاستخدام، يتم تحديث بعض المميزات

المزيد من التخطيط المو

يدعم المراقب القياسي