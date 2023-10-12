About Cookies on This Site

وحدة تكييف كونسول

وحدة تكييف كونسول LG هي وحدة تبريد وتدفئة مثبتة على حائط منخفض لتوفير بيئة مريحة.

console_feature01_20171107_D_1510907828737

وحدة تكييف
كونسول

تبريد المساحة الخاصة بك بشكل مريح من خلال الجهاز المثبت على الحائط المنخفض

 

الميزات عرض المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء

مشبك دعم التركيب

 

يتم ضبط الريشة في اتجاه الأعلى لتوجيه تدفق الهواء ناحية السقف أثناء تشغيل التبريد. عند التدفئة، تقوم الريشة بتوجيه الهواء الدافئ نحو الأسفل لموازنة درجة حرارة الغرفة، خاصة للأرضية.

console_feature03_20171107_D_1510916031668

التحكم في الريشة خماسي الخطوات

هناك 5 مراحل مختلفة للتحكم في اتجاه تدفق الهواء.

 

تصميم يتسم بالجمال وهواء صحي بدرجة أكبر مع نظام فلتر الهواء ثلاثي المراحل

 

هناك 3 مراحل لنظام فلتر الهواء. أولاً، يقلل الفلتر الأوّلي المضاد للبكتيريا جسيمات الأتربة الكبيرة وأتربة اللحاف بشكل أساسي. ثانيًا، تتحلل المواد المسببة للحساسية عن طريق الفلتر الذي يتكون من الإنزيمة. أخيرًا يطلق مولّد الأيونات المعقّم حوالي 1.2 مليون أيون، ويحبس بعضًا من المواد الخطرة المنقولة عن طريق الهواء.

console_feature05_20171107_D_1510916228507

فئات تكييف الكونسول

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516255102043

اتصل بنا

يرجى الضغط هنا للاستعلام عن الشراء أو الحصول على مزيد من المعلومات و سوف نتواصل معكم في أسرع وقت أو يمكنكم الاتصال على 19960 .

 

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد