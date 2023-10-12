About Cookies on This Site

محرر الوسائط SuperSign

يعد LG SuperSign Media Editor برنامجًا لتحرير محتوى الفيديو متخصصًا في جدران الفيديو ذات التخطيطات غير المنتظمة. وستُحدث LG ثورة في الطريقة التي تزاول بها عملك.

SuperSign_Hero_07_M02_Media-Editor_1526429596649

محرر الوسائط SuperSign

المقدمة البنية الميزات الأساسية سيناريو الاستخدام
المقدمة

المقدمة

ويمكنك بسهولة تكوين جدار فيديو غير منتظم الشكل باستخدام SuperSign Media Editor. قم بإضافة وإعادة تشكيل الشاشة وتخطيط المحتوى لتكوين جدار فيديو غير منتظم الشكل. عندما يتم تخصيص المحتوى إلى جهاز عرض حيث لا يكون مناسبًا ، خيار لتغيير حجم المحتوى ، مما يسمح بتكوين جدار الفيديو للتخطيط المطلوب. قم بإرسال تكوينات الوسائط التي تم إنشاؤها في SuperSign Media Editor إلى خادم ، مع توزيع الخادم على جدار الفيديو من خلال مشغل الوسائط.

البنية

الميزات الأساسية

إنشاء وسائط متنوعة

يسمح إنشاء المحتوى وتحريره بتنسيقات متنوعة

إنشاء المحتويات بسهولة وببساطة

. لا حاجة لتطبيقات التحرير الخاصة
·لا حاجة لدعم التصميم الاحترافي

سيناريو الاستخدام

صناعات بمرئيات عالية

 

بالنسبة للصناعات التي تتطلب محتوى مرئيًا عالي الجودة مثل، معارض الملابس بالتجزئة والمعارض الفنية ومراكز التسوق المعقدة، فإن متطلبات التجربة المرئية تتجاوز محتوى اللافتات الرقمية الأساسية إلى محتوى مختلف وأكثر إبداعًا. يوفر SuperSign Media Editor قدرات تطوير وإدارة محتوى جذابة مناسبة تمامًا لمثل هذه الاحتياجات.