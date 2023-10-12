We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
محرر الوسائط SuperSign
يعد LG SuperSign Media Editor برنامجًا لتحرير محتوى الفيديو متخصصًا في جدران الفيديو ذات التخطيطات غير المنتظمة. وستُحدث LG ثورة في الطريقة التي تزاول بها عملك.
المقدمة
ويمكنك بسهولة تكوين جدار فيديو غير منتظم الشكل باستخدام SuperSign Media Editor. قم بإضافة وإعادة تشكيل الشاشة وتخطيط المحتوى لتكوين جدار فيديو غير منتظم الشكل. عندما يتم تخصيص المحتوى إلى جهاز عرض حيث لا يكون مناسبًا ، خيار لتغيير حجم المحتوى ، مما يسمح بتكوين جدار الفيديو للتخطيط المطلوب. قم بإرسال تكوينات الوسائط التي تم إنشاؤها في SuperSign Media Editor إلى خادم ، مع توزيع الخادم على جدار الفيديو من خلال مشغل الوسائط.