مبرد الضاغط العائم

اكتشف مكيف centerfuge خالي من الزيت من ال جي السعودية. زر موقعنا هنا وتعرف على تشكيلة مبرّدات طرد مركزي خالية من الزيت والتي تتميز بالأداء العالي والمميز والجودة في الصنع من إل جي

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_01_02

مبرّد طرد مركزي ذو محمل هوائي خالٍ من الزيت

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_01_01

مبرّد طرد مركزي ذو محمل
مغناطيسي خالٍ من الزيت

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا
Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_04_AR

فاعلية حمولة جزئية محسّنة

من الممكن أن يتحكم بدقة تصل إلى 0.1 هرتز عن طريق تعديل عدد الدورات عبر التحكم في معدل التكرار بما يتوافق مع الحمولة. يقوم التحكم الدقيق بتحسين كفاءة الحمولة الجزئية بنسبة 54％ مقارنةً بالطراز ثنائي المراحل الذي يعمل بسرعة ثابتة، مما يوفر الطاقة والتكلفة.

*حمل جزئي بنسبة 25%، بناءً على وحدة 500RT في حالة ARHI.

محمل مغناطيسي

حسّنت تقنية المحمل المغناطيسي غير التلامسية من معدل فقدان التزييت، وحسّنت كذلك من كفاءة استهلاك الطاقة. علاوةً على ذلك، يتم تركيب مصدر طاقة غير منقطعة لتوفير الطاقة في حالات الطوارئ أثناء انقطاعات التيار المفاجئة للحفاظ على دوران عمود الدوران وحماية المحمل بحيث يعمل بشكل ثابت.

يفتح في نافذة جديدة

محمل هوائي

تقلل تقنية المحمل الهوائي الحصرية من LG من فقدان الاحتكاك وتحسّن من الكفاءة الإجمالية. ولأنه ذات تقنية متطورة، فإن تقنية المحمل الهوائي يتم تطبيقها في صناعات متعددة، مثل التطبيقات الصناعية وتطبيقات الطائرات.

يفتح في نافذة جديدة
Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_02_AR

نظام أنابيب مبسط

نجح المبرّد الخالي من الزيت في تبسيط هيكل الأنابيب عن طريق التخلص من الأجزاء المرتبطة بالزيت. لا حاجة إلى استبدال الزيت أو الفلاتر، ولهذا يمكن للمستخدمين توفير الوقت والمال في الوقت نفسه.

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_05_AR

ضوضاء منخفضة

عن طريق تبسيط هيكل الضاغط والتخلص من سبب الضوضاء، يمكن تطبيق هذا النظام على المناطق التي تتطلب مستوى منخفضًا من الاهتزاز ومعدل ضوضاء منخفض عن طريق تقليل الضوضاء إلى معدل 74 ديسيبل (معدّل).

*يشير المستوى أعلاه إلى قيم الضوضاء في ظل ظروف التشغيل المثلى وقد يختلف وفقًا لظروف التشغيل والبيئية المحيطة..

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_07

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد

Oil-free_Centrifugal_Chiller_09_AR

تشكيلة مبرّدات طرد مركزي خالية من الزيت

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

معرفة المزيد