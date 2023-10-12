We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
مبرد الضاغط العائم
اكتشف مكيف centerfuge خالي من الزيت من ال جي السعودية. زر موقعنا هنا وتعرف على تشكيلة مبرّدات طرد مركزي خالية من الزيت والتي تتميز بالأداء العالي والمميز والجودة في الصنع من إل جي
*حمل جزئي بنسبة 25%، بناءً على وحدة 500RT في حالة ARHI.
*يشير المستوى أعلاه إلى قيم الضوضاء في ظل ظروف التشغيل المثلى وقد يختلف وفقًا لظروف التشغيل والبيئية المحيطة..