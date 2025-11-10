About Cookies on This Site

مضخة التسخين اللولبية المبرَدة بالماء

تعد مضخة التسخين اللولبية المبرَدة بالماء من إل جي نظامًا اقتصاديًا وعالي الكفاءة يعمل على توفير المياه الساخنة بدرجة حرارة تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية باستخدام 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة.

الميزاتالتجهيز
الميزات
الاستفادة من الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر حرارة مع حل مضخة التسخين من إل جي 1

الاستفادة من الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر حرارة مع حل مضخة التسخين من إل جي

إنه نظام يوفر المياه بدرجة حرارة عالية تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية من خلال استخدام 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة مثل مصدر الحرارة المهدرة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي يتم تصريفها من محطات توليد الطاقة ومحطات معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي. إذ يمكنه توفير الطاقة اقتصاديًا لأنه يسحب الطاقة الحرارية ذات درجة الحرارة المنخفضة ويحولها إلى طاقة حرارية ذات درجة حرارة عالية باستخدام كمية صغيرة من الطاقة.

يمكن استخدامها في مواقع مختلفة

يمكن إنتاج المياه الساخنة في مواقع مختلفة مثل المواقع الصناعية ومحطة معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي. يتم توفير حل متخصص لتوفير تشغيل مستقر وفعال حتى في ظل الظروف القاسية.

نظام توفير الطاقة الاقتصادي

باستخدام مضخة التسخين بالطرد المركزي، يمكن توفير 70% من تكلفة التشغيل و80% من انبعاثات غازات الاحتباس الحراري مقارنةً بالوقود الأحفوري.

مبخر التحميل العالي الكفاءة

من خلال تطبيق نظام توزيع المبرد من النوع الذي يعمل بالجاذبية، يتم توفير تشغيل موثوق، ويتم تحسين كفاءة التبخر عن طريق تحسين ترتيب أنبوب المزيل والمبخر.

نظام استعادة الزيت

تتم استعادة الزيت الذي يتم توفيره في أثناء الدوران العالي السرعة للضاغط من خلال نظام فصل ثلاثي المراحل. عندما يتم نقل المبرد، فإنه يمنع الشوائب من الدخول ويحسّن كفاءة التبريد. من خلال الإمداد المستمر للزيت واستعادته، يمكن منع نقص الزيت.

الوزن والحجم المنخفضان

يمكن توفير مساحة الأرضية القيمة عن طريق تقليل مساحة التركيب والوزن.

تقليل التشويش

إنه يقلّل من الاضطرابات في منفذ السحب ويقلّل من إزعاج الضوضاء عن طريق منع التدفق الخارج.

ميزة الصندوق الأسود

إنه يقوم بتخزين وتحليل سجل العملية للتشخيص السريع لتوفير الحل في حال الفشل.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن
تجهيز مضخة التسخين اللولبية المبرَدة بالماء

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

استفسار للشراء
