يعتمد المبرّد الامتصاصي المركب من إل جي على امتصاص الطاقة من الحرارة بديلاً عن الكهرباء، وهو أمر مستحسن للغاية للمناطق التي تعاني من نقص في الطاقة الكهربائية. وهو منتج اقتصادي وفعال بسبب قدرته على استخدام العديد من مصادر الحرارة وفقًا لبيئة التركيب واحتياجاتها.