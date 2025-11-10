About Cookies on This Site

نظام  مبرد الأمتصاص متعدد مصادر الحرارة

يعتمد المبرّد الامتصاصي المركب من إل جي على امتصاص الطاقة من الحرارة بديلاً عن الكهرباء، وهو أمر مستحسن للغاية للمناطق التي تعاني من نقص في الطاقة الكهربائية. وهو منتج اقتصادي وفعال بسبب قدرته على استخدام العديد من مصادر الحرارة وفقًا لبيئة التركيب واحتياجاتها.

المبرِّد بالامتصاص المتعدِّد المصادر الحرارية

الميزات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء
المبرِّد بالامتصاص المتعدِّد المصادر الحرارية

يستخدم المبرّد بالامتصاص المتعدِّد المصادر الحرارية الحرارة بديلاً عن الكهرباء، وهو أمر مستحسن للغاية للمناطق التي تعاني من نقص في الطاقة الكهربائية. يتميز هذا منتج بأنّه منتج اقتصادي عالي الكفاءة قادر على استخدام مصادر حرارة متعدِّدة، وذلك حسب البيئة التي يتم تركيبه فيها ومستوى الاحتياج.

التحكم في تركيز المادة الماصّة ومنع انقطاع الكهرباء

يتم حساب تركيز التحكم في الامتصاص عن طريق منطق حماية التحكم البلوري المُدمج في وحدة التحكم، ويتم التحكم في الإيقاف عندما يزيد التركيز على القيمة المحدّدة. يؤدي التحكم في تركيز سائل الامتصاص تلقائيًا إلى منع الامتصاص المبكِّر للبلورات السائلة وحساب المدة من انقطاع الكهرباء حتى إكمال عملية استعادة التيار عن طريق مؤقِّت منفصل مُدمج في المنتج.

راحة فائقة في التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة مثل مواقع إعادة التصميم والتجديد.

سهولة تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط من دون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص الضغط الرقمي

يستخدم مقياس الضغط الرقمي لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرد في الوقت الحقيقي. يتم ضبط معدل الفراغ وحفظه تلقائيًا. يمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسرب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

تعرّف على المزيد
عرض المبرِّد بالامتصاص المتعدِّد المصادر الحرارية

صورة لرجل يحمل هاتفًا ذكيًا تظهر بشاشته صفحة ويب إل جي.

استفسار للشراء

يُرجى الاستعلام للشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج، وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

استفسار للشراء
