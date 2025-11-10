About Cookies on This Site

مبرد الامتصاص نوع يعمل مباشرة

اكتشف منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بنظام التبريد بالامتصاص من ال جي . تتميز هذه المبردات بأداء وصداقة للبيئة فائقين.

مبرد الامتصاص نوع يعمل مباشرة

direct-fired-absorption-chiller_171129_D02_1511945680948

مبرّد يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة من نوع يعمل بطاقة مباشرة

يستخدم المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة دورة تبريد كيميائية باستخدام الممتص المكوّن من الليثيوم-البروميد. وهو صديق للبيئة عن طريق استخدام المياه كمادة مبرّدة ويمكنه استخدام مصادر الطاقة بفاعلية عن طريق العديد من مصادر الحرارة، مثل الغاز والمياه الساخنة والبخار.

direct-fired-absorption-chiller_171129_D04_1511946608802

تحكم في تركيز الممتص ومنع انقطاع التيار الكهربائي

يتم حساب تركيز التحكم الامتصاصي عن طريق منظومة حماية تحكم بلورية مدمجة بوحدة التحكم، ويتم تنفيذ التحكم في المنع عند ارتفاع التركيز عن القيمة المحددة. بالتحكم تلقائيًّا في تركيز سائل الامتصاص، يمنع الامتصاص الأوّلي للبلورات السائلة ويحسب الوقت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي إلى اكتمال استعادة التيار الكهربائي عن طريق مؤقّت منفصل مدمج بالمنتج.

راحة فائقة أثناء التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة في التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة، مثل المواقع التي تشهد إعادة تنظيم وترميم.

سهولة في تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط بدون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص رقمي للضغط

مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

عرض منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

