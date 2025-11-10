About Cookies on This Site

مضخة التسخين بالامتصاص

مضخة التسخين بالامتصاص من إل جي هي نظام عالي الكفاءة واقتصادي يوفر المياه الساخنة بدرجة حرارة تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية باستخدام 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة، مثل مصدر الحرارة المهدرة.

الميزاتالتجهيز
الميزات
استعلام للشراء
الاستفادة من الطاقة غير المستخدمة كمصدر حرارة مع حل مضخة التسخين من إل جي

إنه نظام يوفر المياه بدرجة حرارة عالية تصل إلى 80 درجة مئوية من خلال استخدام 70-80% من الطاقة غير المستخدمة مثل مصدر الحرارة المهدرة ومياه الأنهار والمياه الجوفية التي يتم تصريفها من محطات توليد الطاقة ومحطات معالجة مياه الصرف الصحي. إذ يمكنه توفير الطاقة اقتصاديًا لأنه يسحب الطاقة الحرارية ذات درجة الحرارة المنخفضة ويحولها إلى طاقة حرارية ذات درجة حرارة عالية باستخدام كمية صغيرة من الطاقة.

ينتج هذا النظام طاقة بدرجة حرارة متوسطة باستخدام طاقة تشغيل ذات درجة حرارة عالية وطاقة حرارية مهدرة منخفضة الحرارة. إنها خيار اقتصادي لأنها تقلل من كمية التسخين عن طريق امتصاص الحرارة من مصادر الحرارة المنخفضة الحرارة لاستخدامها في درجات الحرارة المتوسطة.

ينتج هذا النظام طاقة عالية الحرارة ومنخفضة الحرارة باستخدام الطاقة الحرارية المهدرة ذات درجة الحرارة المتوسطة. عندما يتم توفير الحرارة بدرجة حرارة متوسطة، يتم تحويلها إلى درجة حرارة عالية ودرجة حرارة منخفضة، وهي طريقة مفيدة للغاية لاستعادة الحرارة الصناعية المهدرة.

التحكم في تركيز الامتصاص ومنعه

يتم حساب تركيز التحكم في الامتصاص من خلال منطق حماية التحكم البلوري المدمج في وحدة التحكم، ويتم تنفيذ التحكم في المنع عندما يرتفع التركيز فوق القيمة المحددة. من خلال التحكم التلقائي، يمنع الامتصاص المسبق للبلورات السائلة ويحسب الوقت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي حتى اكتمال عملية المراجعة من خلال مؤقت مستقل.

راحة فائقة في التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة مثل مواقع إعادة التصميم والتجديد.

سهولة تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط من دون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص الضغط الرقمي

يستخدم مقياس الضغط الرقمي لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرد في الوقت الحقيقي. يتم ضبط معدل الفراغ وحفظه تلقائيًا. يمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسرب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

تعرّف على المزيد
تجهيز مضخة التسخين بالامتصاص

استفسار للشراء

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

استفسار للشراء

تنزيل الموارد

