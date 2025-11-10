About Cookies on This Site

مضخة التسخين اللولبية بالحرارة الجوفية المبرَدة بالماء

تستخدم مضخة التسخين اللولبية بالحرارة الجوفية المبرَدة بالماء من إل جي نظام الحرارة الجوفية لتوفير مياه باردة/ساخنة ونظام تبريد/تدفئة.

الميزات
الميزات
تستخدم مضخة التسخين اللولبية بالحرارة الجوفية المبرَدة بالماء من إل جي نظام الحرارة الجوفية لتوفير مياه باردة/ساخنة ونظام تبريد/تدفئة مما يقلل من تكاليف التشغيل ويحسن كفاءة الطاقة.

مبخر التحميل العالي الكفاءة

من خلال تطبيق نظام توزيع المبرد من النوع الذي يعمل بالجاذبية، يتم توفير تشغيل موثوق، ويتم تحسين كفاءة التبخر عن طريق تحسين ترتيب أنبوب المزيل والمبخر.

نظام استعادة الزيت

تتم استعادة الزيت الذي يتم توفيره في أثناء الدوران العالي السرعة للضاغط من خلال نظام فصل ثلاثي المراحل. عندما يتم نقل المبرد، فإنه يمنع الشوائب من الدخول ويحسّن كفاءة التبريد. من خلال الإمداد المستمر للزيت واستعادته، يمكن منع نقص الزيت.

الوزن والحجم المنخفضان

يمكن توفير مساحة الأرضية القيمة عن طريق تقليل مساحة التركيب والوزن.

تقليل التشويش

إنه يقلّل من الاضطرابات في منفذ السحب ويقلّل من إزعاج الضوضاء عن طريق منع التدفق الخارج.

ميزة الصندوق الأسود

إنه يقوم بتخزين وتحليل سجل العملية للتشخيص السريع لتوفير الحل في حال الفشل.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

تجهيز المبرد اللولبي المبرَد بالماء

* لا يمكن تصنيع نوع مضخة التسخين بالحرارة الجوفية إلا بناءً على طلبات خاصة.

