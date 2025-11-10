About Cookies on This Site

مبرد طرد مركزي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

يعد مبرد الطرد المركزي للتخزين الحراري للثلج من إل جي تقنية تقوم بتبريد المنطقة الداخلية عن طريق إذابة الجليد المنتج طوال الليل.

مبرد طرد مركزي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

الميزات
يعد التخزين الحراري للثلج تقنية تعمل على تبريد المناطق الداخلية عن طريق إذابة الجليد المتجمد خلال الليل. يمكن دمج هذا المنتج مع مبردات الطرد المركزي لتكوين نظامًا مثاليًا.

ice-storage-centrifugal-chiller_03_21112017_D_1511251557225

مبرد طرد مركزي للتخزين الحراري للثلج يتميز بالكفاءة وسهولة الاستخدام

تقوم بتشغيل الفريزر ليلاً ، وتجميد الثلج ، وتخزينه في خزان تخزين الحرارة ، وتذيبه خلال النهار لتوفير التبريد للمبنى. لذا يتم تقليل استهلاك الطاقة ليلا و تقليل تكلفة التشغيل لأنه يستخدم تكلفة تشغيل منخفضة للتعامل مع مشكلة تحميل الطاقة في الصيف.

04_1513738577123

ضاغط ذو مرحلتين عالي الكفاءة

حقق مبرد الطرد المركزي كفاءة عالية بفضل الضاغط ثنائي المرحلة. تم تحسين كفاءة الطاقة مع خفض تكاليف التشغيل مقارنةً بمبرد الطرد المركزي السابق أحادي المرحلة بفضل دورة الضغط المُحسَّنة ثنائية المرحلة.

استقرار التشغيل

يوفر نطاق تشغيل أوسع في حالة الحمل المنخفض، ويمنع التوقف بسبب تفريغ الغاز من أجل التشغيل المستقر.

مشتت متغير

نظام التحميل الجزئي المتميز يمكن أن يوفر التكلفة ويزيد من الطاقة حتى عندما تكون الأحمال خفيفة للغاية

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart إمكانية المراقبة السهلة والتحكم عن بعد لإدارة أنظمة التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء المختلفة من أي مكان.

ice-storage-centrifugal-chiller_07_21112017_D_1511252100513

ice-storage-centrifugal-chiller_07_21112017_D_1511252100513

تشكيلة مبردات الطرد المركزي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

