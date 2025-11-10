About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج من إل جي هو تقنية تعمل على تبريد المنطقة الداخلية عن طريق إذابة الجليد الناتج خلال الليل.

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

الميزاتالتجهيز
الميزات
استفسار للشراء
مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

مبرد التخزين الحراري للثلج

نظام التخزين الحراري للثلج هو تقنية تعمل على تبريد المنطقة الداخلية عن طريق إذابة الجليد المتجمد الناتج خلال الليل. يمكن دمج هذا مع المبردات اللولبية لتشكيل نظام مثالي.

المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج سهل وفعال

المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج سهل وفعال

يقوم بتشغيل المجمد ليلاً، وتجميد الثلج، وتخزينه في خزان تخزين الحرارة، وإذابته خلال النهار لتوفير التبريد للمبنى. ونظرًا لأنه يستخدم الطاقة المنخفضة التكلفة خلال الليل، يتم تقليل تكلفة التشغيل، ويمكنه بسهولة التعامل مع مشكلة حمل الطاقة في الصيف.

مبخر التحميل العالي الكفاءة

من خلال تطبيق نظام توزيع المبرد من النوع الذي يعمل بالجاذبية، يتم توفير تشغيل موثوق، ويتم تحسين كفاءة التبخر عن طريق تحسين ترتيب أنبوب المزيل والمبخر.

نظام استعادة الزيت

  • تتم استعادة الزيت الذي يتم توفيره في أثناء الدوران العالي السرعة للضاغط من خلال نظام فصل ثلاثي المراحل. عندما يتم نقل المبرد، فإنه يمنع الشوائب من الدخول ويحسّن كفاءة التبريد. من خلال الإمداد المستمر للزيت واستعادته، يمكن منع نقص الزيت.

     

  •  

الوزن والحجم المنخفضان

يمكن توفير مساحة الأرضية القيمة عن طريق تقليل مساحة التركيب والوزن.

تقليل التشويش

إنه يقلّل من الاضطرابات في منفذ السحب ويقلّل من إزعاج الضوضاء عن طريق منع التدفق الخارج.

ميزة الصندوق الأسود

  • إنه يقوم بتخزين وتحليل سجل العملية للتشخيص السريع لتوفير الحل في حال الفشل.

     

  •  

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن تعرّف على المزيد
تجهيز المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

تجهيز المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

تجهيز المبرد اللولبي للتخزين الحراري للثلج

استفسار للشراء

استفسار للشراء

يرجى الاستفسار عن الشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

استفسار للشراء تعرّف على المزيد
العنوان، قائمة جدول الحجم
نوع الموردالعنوانالحجم

لتحميل الكتالوج برجاء الذهاب الى تحميل الموارد

اذهب