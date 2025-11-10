About Cookies on This Site

Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

اكتشف المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة من ال جي . تتوفر هذه المبردات على ميزة التبريد بالامتصاص ذات الكفاءة الفائقة.

Water-cooled_Screw_Chiller_01_1529295240624

Absorption Chiller Hot Water Type

الميزاتعرض المنتجات
الميزات
استعلام للشراء
Hot_Water_Type_02_AR_1530153317929

سائل التبريد يمتص الطاقة من نوع الماء الساخن

يقوم المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الحرارة من النوع الذي يعمل بالمياه الساخنة باستخدام الحرارة بديلاً عن الكهرباء، وهو أمر مستحسن للغاية للمناطق التي تعاني من نقص في الطاقة الكهربائية. هذا النوع من الطرُز يستخدم مخلفات المياه من المصانع ومحطات توليد الكهرباء القريبة، ويوفر عملية التبريد/التسخين عبر مصادر الحرارة تلك.

absorption-chiller-hot-water-type_ar_1531379917177

تحكم في تركيز الممتص ومنع انقطاع التيار الكهربائي

يتم حساب تركيز التحكم الامتصاصي عن طريق منظومة حماية تحكم بلورية مدمجة بوحدة التحكم، ويتم تنفيذ التحكم في المنع عند ارتفاع التركيز عن القيمة المحددة. بالتحكم تلقائيًّا في تركيز سائل الامتصاص، يمنع الامتصاص الأوّلي للبلورات السائلة ويحسب الوقت من انقطاع التيار الكهربائي إلى اكتمال استعادة التيار الكهربائي عن طريق مؤقّت منفصل مدمج بالمنتج.

راحة فائقة أثناء التركيب

يتيح التقسيم المكون من 3 أجزاء سهولة في التركيب في الأماكن الضيقة، مثل المواقع التي تشهد إعادة تنظيم وترميم.

سهولة في تنظيف الأنابيب

عند تنظيف الأنابيب، يمكن فتح غطاء صندوق الماء فقط بدون فصل الأنابيب.

فحص رقمي للضغط

مقياس الضغط الرقمي يُستخدم لمراقبة الضغط داخل المبرّد في الوقت الفعلي. يتم تعيين معدل التفريغ وحفظه تلقائيًّا ويمكن استخدام البيانات المحفوظة لمراقبة التسريب وتشخيصه بدقة وسرعة.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد
Direct_Fired_Type_08_AR_1530151906054

عرض منتجات المبرّد الذي يعمل بامتصاص الطاقة

Air_Solution_03_1529040475199

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

