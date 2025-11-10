مبرد الهواء بالثلج

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
نظام التخزين الحراري للثلج من إل جي هو تقنية فعالة وموفرة للطاقة تعمل على تبريد المناطق الداخلية من المباني عن طريق إذابة الثلج المتجمد خلال الليل واستعماله لتبريد الهواء. يمكن دمج هذا النظام مع مبرد التمرير العاكس المبرد بالهواء لتشكيل نظام مثالي متكامل لاعمالكم.