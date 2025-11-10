About Cookies on This Site

مبرد الهواء بالثلج

نظام التخزين الحراري للثلج من إل جي هو تقنية فعالة وموفرة للطاقة تعمل على تبريد المناطق الداخلية من المباني عن طريق إذابة الثلج المتجمد خلال الليل واستعماله لتبريد الهواء. يمكن دمج هذا النظام مع مبرد التمرير العاكس المبرد بالهواء لتشكيل نظام مثالي متكامل لاعمالكم.

الميزاتعرض المنتج
الميزات
الاستعلام للشراء
المخزن الحراري الثلجي من LG هو تقنية تُستخدم لتبريد المنطقة الداخلية عن طريق إذابة الثلج الذي يتم إنتاجه خلال الليل. ويمكن دمج هذه التقنية مع مبرِّد حلزوني عاكس يتم تبريده بالهواء للحصول على نظام تبريد مثالي.

المبرِّد الحلزوني العاكس المبرَّد بالهواء ذو المخزن الحراري الثلجي مثالي في الكفاءة وسهولة الاستخدام

يقوم بتشغيل المجمد ليلاً، وتجميد الثلج، وتخزينه في خزان تخزين الحرارة، وإذابته خلال النهار لتوفير التبريد للمبنى. ونظرًا لأنه يستخدم الطاقة المنخفضة التكلفة خلال الليل، يتم تقليل تكلفة التشغيل، ويمكنه بسهولة التعامل مع مشكلة حمل الطاقة في الصيف.

ضاغط مزدوج عاكس بالكامل

ضاغط مزدوج عاكس بالكامل يقدِّم نطاق تشغيل واسع بتردد يتراوح بين 15 هرتز و120 هرتز.

باستخدام تقنية HiPOR™‎

ترفع تقنية HiPOR™‎ كفاءة الضاغط عن طريق إعادة الزيت إليه مباشرةً.

أداء تسخين محسّن

تتيح تقنية Vapor Injection (حقن البخار) عملية تسخين فعالة من خلال التحكم في معدل التدفق الأمثل لسائل التبريد حتى إذا كانت درجة الحرارة الخارجية منخفضة.

تصميم معياري

يسمح التصميم المعياري بمرونة في التركيب حسب المساحة والتحكم المريح.

تحكّم مستقر

تجعل تقنية التحكم في العاكس من السهل التحكم في درجة حرارة المياه المتدفقة إلى الخارج بشكل مستقر.

سائل تبريد صديق للبيئة

R410A هو سائل تبريد عالي الكفاءة وصديق للبيئة لا يؤدي مطلقًا إلى استنفاد طبقة الأوزون.

خاصية التحكم عن بعُد من مسافة تصل إلى 500 متر

من الممكن تركيب وحدة تحكّم HMI (الواجهة بين المستخدم والآلة) بشكل منفصل والتحكم في المبرِّد من غرفة التحكم.

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

تتيح حلول التحكم مثل ACP وAC Smart سهولة المراقبة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد لإدارة طرازات HVAC المختلفة في أي مكان.

تعرّف على المزيد
عرض المبرِّد الحلزوني العاكس المبرَّد بالهواء ذو المخزن الحراري الثلجي

*لا يتم تصنيع المخزن الحراري الثلجي إلا بناءً على طلبات خاصة.

استفسار للشراء

استفسار للشراء

يُرجى الاستعلام للشراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات حول المنتج، وسنتواصل معك قريبًا.

استفسار للشراء تعرّف على المزيد
