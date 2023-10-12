About Cookies on This Site

وحدة مناولة الهواء

اكتشف حل AHU لـ MULTI V، أفضل وحدة معالجة الهواء من ال جي. تعرف على هذا الجهاز الذي يمثل حلاً مناسبًا لمواقع عديدة بسبب مرونة استعماله والنطاق الواسع لتشكيلته.

a black basic image

حل AHU لـ MULTI V

حل مرن لمعالجة الهواء للحصول على بيئة داخلية ذات هواء نقي ومريحة.

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
اتصل بنا

MULTI V- وصلة AHU

يمكن توصيل MULTI V بملف DX في وحدة معالجة الهواء للحصول على بيئة مكيفة بالهواء النقي. يتم تجهيز خيارات تحكم متعددة لوحدات التحكم من LG أو DDC الواردة والتي يمكن أن ترسل الإشارة أو بروتوكولات Modbus.

AHU_03_AR

وحدة تحكم بالهواء موفرة للطاقة لاحتياجات الطقس

وحدة معالجة الهواء DX هي وحدة معالجة هواء مزودة بمضخة حرارية مدمجة مع تقنية AHU وMULTI V الفريدة. وبصفتها حلاً جديدًا، يمكنها توفير عمليات التبريد والتدفئة والتبريد المجاني لتخفيض استهلاك الطاقة عن طريق التحكم في الهواء عبر البيئتين الخارجية والداخلية أثناء كل الفصول المناخية.

AHU_04_AR

التحكم في الهواء عن طريق مستشعر درجة الحرارة

عند التحكم في درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي، يمكن للمستخدمين اختيار تعيين درجة حرارة داخلية تطابق هواء الإمداد أو الهواء الراجع عن طريق مستشعر درجة الحرارة.

حل هواء مرن قابل للتوسيع

يمكن أن يمثل حل معالجة الهواء (AHU) حلاً مناسبًا لمواقع عديدة بسبب مرونة استعماله والنطاق الواسع لتشكيلته التي تتضمن طرُزًا ذات سعة كبيرة. ويمكن توصيله بأجهزة ميدانية متنوعة وربطه بوحدات تحكم متعددة تابعة لجهات خارجية يجعله حل هواء أكثر توافقًا بكثير.

AHU_06_AR

خيارات متنوعة لروابط التحكم

يمكن توصيل وحدة معالجة الهواء بروابط تحكم متنوعة، مثل وحدة تحكم عن بُعد فردية، ونظام التحكم المركزي من LG والتحكم في التلامس عن طريق التلامس المباشر مع وحدة التحكم في الاتصال DDC وModbus.

AHU_07_AR

التشكيلة

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد