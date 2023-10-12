About Cookies on This Site

تلفزيون الفنادق الذكي من إل جي المزود بالإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات

تلفزيون الفنادق الذكي من إل جي المزود بالإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات

تدعم السلسلة US660H الوضوح الفائق (HD) والإدارة الفعّالة للمحتويات من خلال حلول Pro:Centric. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يوفر الإصدار webOS 5.0 الجديد الذي يناسب مجموعة متنوعة من احتياجات العملاء محتوى مخصصًا بطريقة أسهل.

حل إدارة الفنادق Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric Direct

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات الفنادق Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة وتنفيذ الإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى عنوان IP بنقرة واحدة. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة الموجودة لديهم بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة جميع أجهزة التلفزيون الموجودة في الغرفة بكفاءة.

Pro:Centric Direct

* قد لا يتم دعم بعض الميزات استنادًا إلى إصدارات PCD.

القائمة السريعة

القائمة السريعة

تقدم إل جي القائمة السريعة الجديدة (الإصدار ‎4.0) الآن، مما يجعلها أبسط وأكثر سهولة في الاستخدام من أي وقت مضى. تمت ترقية حل القائمة الرئيسية بشكل كبير من خلال إضافة "أداة إنشاء الفيديو الترويجي للفنادق" الجديدة. يستطيع المستخدمون الآن أيضًا استخدام "الإدارة السريعة" لتوزيع المعلومات بسهولة عبر نفس الشبكة من دون خادم أو وظيفة استنساخ USB، مما يجعل هذا الحل الأمثل لمشاهد الاستخدام المستقلة.

webOS 5.0 الأكثر إبداعًا من إل جي

webOS 5.0 الأكثر إبداعًا من إل جي

استكشف أحدث ميزات تلفزيون إل جي الذكي واكتشف أجهزة التلفزيون التي تقدم تقنية مبتكرة ووضوحًا رائعًا وألوانًا واقعية. يتيح لك "وضع عرض الحالة المزاجية والمعرض" المضاف حديثًا استخدام التلفزيون كساعة مخصصة وعمل فني يتناسب تمامًا مع المساحة المتوفرة لديك وحياتك.

التعرف على الصوت

التعرف على الصوت

انطلاقًا من التفاعل السلس ووصولاً إلى تجربة مستخدم متوافقة، تخطو إل جي خطوة أخرى نحو قيادة سوق التلفزيون التجاري من خلال تضمين التعرف على الصوت، مما يسمح للمستخدمين بالتحكم في أجهزة تلفزيون إل جي بسهولة. ستعمل حلولنا المستقرة والموثوقة التي تستند إلى webOS وPro:Centric Direct على تعزيز القدرة التنافسية لمنتجاتنا وخدماتنا بشكل كبير، مما يساعدك على تحقيق النجاح في أعمالك مستقبلاً.
* التحكم الأصلي في التلفزيون
* التحكم المستند إلى الخادم
* يلزم توفر ريموت Magic Motion (يُباع بشكل منفصل)

نقطة الوصول البرمجية

نقطة الوصول البرمجية

نقطة الوصول المُمكَّنة بالبرامج (Soft AP) هي ميزة شبكة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم البرامج لإنشاء نقطة اتصال لاسلكية. يدعم الإصدار الحالي وضع الجسر، والذي يمكّن مسؤولي الشبكة من إدارة الأجهزة المتصلة وجمع المعلومات المفيدة مثل مستوى الإشارة وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) وما إلى ذلك.
* يجب ضبط SoftAP من قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفزيون.
* قد لا تعمل ميزة الانعكاس الذكي في نفس الوقت.

وضع الفنادق (وضع العرض العام)

وضع الفنادق (وضع العرض العام)

بدءًا من تحديد القناة ووصولاً إلى مستوى الصوت، يمكنك التحكم في إعدادات التلفزيون في مناطق العمل. يتيح لك وضع العرض العام أيضًا استعادة الإعدادات الافتراضية، على النحو اللازم، على أجهزة التلفزيون.

*استخدام وصلة HDMI

الفيديو_الترحيبي_/ شاشة الترحيب

الفيديو الترحيبي / شاشة الترحيب

مع القدرة على عرض العديد من الصور، تسمح أجهزة تلفزيون Lite التجارية بتنوع أكبر في رسائل الترحيب في غرف الفنادق، مما يجعل العملاء يشعرون بمزيد من الترحيب والعناية.

استنساخ USB

استنساخ USB

يجعل استنساخ بيانات USB إدارة الشاشات المتعددة أكثر كفاءة للوصول إلى التشغيل الأمثل. فبدلاً من إعداد كل شاشة عرض الواحدة تلو الأخرى، يمكن نسخ البيانات إلى USB لشاشة عرض واحدة وإرسالها إلى شاشات العرض الأخرى من خلال مكوّن USB الإضافي.

التشخيص عن بُعد

التشخيص عن بُعد

وفِّر النفقات الكبيرة مع إدارة التلفزيون التجاري باستخدام "التشخيص عن بُعد". تُبلغ ميزة التشخيص عن بُعد في الوقت الحقيقي عن الخطأ وتكتشفه مبكرًا وبشكل مسبق لمنع تعطل أجهزة التلفزيون.

خرج الأشعة تحت الحمراء (IR)

خرج الأشعة تحت الحمراء (IR)

باستخدام جهاز فك التشفير التفاعلي، يمكن التحكم في جميع أجهزة تلفزيون إل جي باستخدام ريموت واحد.

خرج مكبر الصوت الخارجي

خرج مكبر الصوت الخارجي

عزّز التجربة الترفيهية باستخدام مكبر صوت إضافي. يمكن للضيوف سماع صوت التلفزيون والتحكم فيه من أي مكان، حتى من دورات المياه.

كل المواصفات

المعلومات

الفئة

Pro:Centric Smart

نظام البث

تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

رقمي

DVB-T2/C/S2

قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

نعم

مواصفات الطاقة

استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

162W

استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

133W

إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

EMC

CE

الأمان

CB

الفيديو

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

نعم

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

نعم

الملحقات

سلك الطاقة

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

الصوت (الصوت)

ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

مزامنة صوت LG

نعم

مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

20W

شاشة العرض

السطوع (العادي)

400 nit

الدقة

4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

الحجم (بوصة)

55

حل الضيافة

Pro:Centric Direct

نعم

Pro:Centric Server

نعم

Pro:Centric Smart

نعم

Pro:Centric V

نعم

Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

نعم

Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

نعم

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

نعم

webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1360 x 835 x 175 mm

الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

الأبعاد مع الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

1244 x 786 x 231 mm

الوزن عند الشحن

19.5 kg

الوزن من دون الحامل

14.3 kg

الوزن مع الحامل

14.5 kg

مزايا الضيافة

التقنيات التشخيصية

نعم (IP عن بُعد)

وضع توفير الطاقة

نعم

External Power Out

نعم

External Speaker Out / Line Out

نعم (مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي)

EzManager

نعم

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

نعم

HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

نعم (1.4)

Insert Image

نعم

Instant ON

نعم

مخرج IR

نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

Lock mode

نعم (محدود)

رمز IR المتعددة

نعم

One Channel Map

نعم

Port Block

نعم

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

نعم

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

نعم (1.4)

SNMP

نعم

USB Cloning

نعم

V-Lan Tag

نعم

الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

نعم

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

نعم

Welcome Video

نعم

WOL

نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

نعم

فتحة CI

نعم (CI+ 1.4)

مخرج مكبّر الصوت الخارجي (قابس هاتف مقاس 3.5 مم)

نعم

مدخل HDMI

نعم (3 لكل وحدة)

مخرج سماعة الرأس

نعم

مدخل RF

نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

نعم (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون)

USB (الإصدار)

نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

الوظائف الذكية

Bluetooth

نعم

تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

نعم

DIAL

نعم

Gallery Mode

نعم

IoT

نعم

التوافق مع Magic Remote

نعم (جاهز)

Mood Display

نعم

Screen Share

نعم

Soft AP

نعم

التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

نعم

إصدار webOS

Webos 5.0

متصفح الويب

نعم

واي فاي

نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

BEACON

نعم

مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

نعم

ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

نعم

Video Tag

نعم (2 فيديو)

الميكانيكية

قفل Kensington

نعم

متوافق مع معايير VESA

300 x 300 mm

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

وضع سماعات الرأس الخاصة بالرعاية الصحية

نعم

التصميم

لون الواجهة

Ceramic Black

نوع الحامل

ثنائي القوائم

اسم الأداة

UM73

