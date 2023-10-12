About Cookies on This Site

جهاز تحكم منفصل

نمنحكم أفضل حلول وحدات التحكم في المكيف الفردية بمواصفات وتقنيات عالية الجودة من ال جي السعودية. يمكنك الاختيار من مجموعتنا لوحدات التحكم المختلفة. زر موقعنا هنا وتعرف على المزيد.

تحكم سهل في الوحدات الداخلية بفضل التصميم المتميز صغير الحجم

الميزات التشكيلة
الميزات
الهواء عرض مستوى جودة

تحقق بسهولة من جودة الهواء الداخلي دون الحاجة لبرنامج منفصل. تكتشف الواجهة البديهية، التي تعرض البيانات بالألوان والأرقام، ما يصل إلى 1.0 PM.

تصميم متميز وواجهة بسيطة

يتطابق التصميم الفخم لوحدة التحكم عن بُعد على نحو رائع مع التصميم الداخلي عبر شاشة العرض بالألوان مع التخطيط البسيط وسهل الاستخدام للزر، مما يضفي سهولة أكبر على التحكم.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_03

إدارة الطاقة

يمكن للمستخدمين التحقق من استهلاك الطاقة وتقرير وقت التشغيل (أسبوعيًا، شهريًّا، سنويًّا). تتوفر العديد من إعدادات إدارة الطاقة، مثل الإعداد المستهدف للطاقة، والمؤشر المنبثق للإنذار، والتحكم في التحديد الزمني، وتشغيل الإجازة المنزلية لتوفير إدارة فعالة.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04

وظائف متغيرة

يمكن للمستخدمين التحقق من المعلومات البيئية، مثل درجة الحرارة والرطوبة ومعلومات النظافة (ثاني أكسيد الكربون لـ ERV)، وكذلك تحديد المواعيد المدمجة للخطط الأسبوعية والشهرية والسنوية. وهو كذلك قابل للبرمجة باستخدام المخرجات الرقمية (اختياري بالنسبة للمعيار III)، وتشغيل أو إيقاف تشغيل الأجهزة من الجهات الخارجية، مثل الإضاءة والسخان والمروحة.

Individual_Controllers_05_AR

إعداد سهل

يمكن التحكم في بعض الميزات الرئيسية التي يقدمها MULTI V 5، مثل التحكم الذكي في الأحمال والتشغيل منخفض الضوضاء والتبريد المريح، وكذلك الوظائف القياسية الأخرى، في أي وقت.

تحكم في أي مكان وفي أي وقت1

تحكم في أي مكان وفي أي وقت

باستخدام مودم Wi-Fi ، تحكم في تنقية الهواء وراقبها من تطبيق ThinQ.

Individual_Controllers_06_AR

تشكيلة وحدات التحكم الفردية

Air_Solution_03

