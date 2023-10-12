About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V 5

يعد LG MULTI V 5 حلاً متكاملاً يجمع بين التقنيات المتقدمة للمباني الشاهقة. يوفر أقصى قدر من كفاءة الطاقة مع تقليل تكاليف التشغيل مع تقنية التحكم المزدوجة في الرطوبة ودرجة الحرارة.

صورة Multi V 5 مع الطبيعة .

MULTI V 5

يتيح لك Multi V 5 ، مع الوحدة الداخلية تنقية الهواء القوية والتهوية الفعالة ، لك وللمبنى الخاص بك تنفس هواء نقي تمامًا مثل الهواء الموجود في الغابة.

المزايا استعمال الحل التشكيلة
المزايا
اتصل بنا
MULTI-V-5_02_SA_Re

كفاءة عالية

يضمن MULTI V 5 أفضل كفاءة في استخدام الطاقة على مستوى العالم باستخدام التقنيات المبتكرة.

MULTI_V_5_03_AR

تحكم مزدوج بالاستشعار

 تقنية التحكم بالاستشعار المزدوج تستشعر كلاً من الرطوبة ودرجة الحرارة من أجل تشغيل اقتصادي ومريح.

التحكم الذكي في الأحمال

التحكم الذكي في الاحمال يدير حمل التبريد عن طريق استشعار درجة الحرارة والرطوبة لزيادة كفاءة الطاقة.

تبريد مريح

يساعد التبريد المريح في الحفاظ على استمرار التشغيل بوضع التبريد المعتدل بدون توقف بين فترات التشغيل.

تدفئة محسّنة

زيادة ساعة التسخين مع تأخير في صقيع المبادل الحراري بسبب التنبؤ الدقيق بنقطة الندى.

MULTI_V_5_05_AR

الضاغط المزوّد بمحول ذو الأداء الأقصى

يقوم الضاغط المزوّد بمحول ذو الأداء الأقصى بتحسين الكفاءة في

استهلاك الطاقة وموثوقية الضاغط.

محمل محسّن بفضل مادة PEEK

يؤدي المحمل المحسّن بفضل مادة PEEK (بوليثر إيثر كيتون) بزيادة متانة الضاغط وموثوقيته عن طريق مادة المحمل المزلّقة والشكل المصقول.

حقن بخاري

يقدم تأثير الضغط ثنائي المراحل تشغيلاً فعالاً للتدفئة في حالات درجة الحرارة المنخفضة.

إدارة ذكية للزيت

يقوم مستشعر الزيت بتشغيل ميزة استرداد الزيت فقط في حالة ضرورة زيادة كفاءة الضاغط. كذلك يقوم بموازنة مستوى الزيت ويديره في كلّ من الضاغطين.

HiPOR™‎

تقلل ميزة HiPOR™‎ (إرجاع الزيت بالضغط العالي) من فقدان الطاقة بفضل الإرجاع المباشر للزيت.

&quot;صورة الهواء النظيف المقدم للمكتب من خلال Multi V 5. &quot;

الحل الأمثل لجودة هواء عالي الكفاءة

قم بتثبيت LG ERV جنبًا إلى جنب مع Multi V 5 واستمتع بالتهوية الموفرة للطاقة. يتفاعل ERV مع درجات الحرارة الخارجية ومستويات ثاني أكسيد الكربون لتوفير تدفئة وتبريد أكثر كفاءة.

MULTI_V_5_09_AR

Ocean Black Fin

تم تصميم نظام التدفئة والتهوية وتكييف الهواء  للعمل في بيئات قاسية. تم التحقق من مقاومة تآكل Ocean Black Fin Heat Exchanger بواسطة TÜV بعد اختبار لمدة 10000 ساعة.

MULTI_V_5_10_AR

تدفئة مستمرة

بفضل إزالة الصقيع المتباطئة عبر مستشعر الرطوبة وإزالة الصقيع الجزئي والإدارة الذكية للزيت عبر مستشعر الزيت، تم تحسين تقنية التدفئة المستمرة.

An image representing the Ocean Black Fin of Multi V 5.

تركيب مرن بفضل الوحدة الخارجية كبيرة السعة

بسبب التحسينات في الأجزاء الرئيسية، يمكن للوحدة الخارجية الفردية MULTI V 5 أن توفر سعة كبيرة تصل إلى 26 HP. يسمح هذا بالاستخدام المرن لمساحة الأرضية عن طريق تقليص مساحة التركيب وتقليل إجمالي الأوزان المركّبة بدرجة كبيرة.

تقنية المحاكاة الحيوية

تزيد المراوح المحسّنة من معدل تدفق الهواء حتى نسبة 10％ مع تقليل استهلاك الطاقة حتى 20％.

زيادة معدل تدفق الهواء

يوفر الغلاف الموسّع سعة مبادلة حرارية أكبر لزيادة معدل تدفق الهواء.

مبادل حراري من 4 جوانب

يحسن نقل الحرارة بنسبة تصل إلى 20％ وهو ما يؤدي في نهاية المطاف إلى تحسين السعة والأداء.

An image that expresses the easy control with Multi V-AHU connection of Multi V 5.

تحكم سهل مع وصلة V-AHU المتعددة

يمكن توصيل MULTI V بملف DX لوحدة الهواء من أجل بيئة بهواء منعش. يتم إعداد خيارات تحكم مختلفة لوحدات تحكم LG أو DDC المزودة ، والتي يمكنها الاتصال بإشارة أو بروتوكولات Modbus.

MULTI_V_5_11_AR

MULTI V 5 هو حل مناسب لـ

تشكيلة MULTI V 5

تشكيلة MULTI V 51

Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا اعرف المزيد