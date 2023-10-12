About Cookies on This Site

ملتي في المبرد بالماء 4

اكتشف MULTI V Water IV، مكيف ماء صغير من ال جي السعودية، بنظام مصدر مياه اقتصادي وفائق الكفاءة يمتاز بمساحة تركيب مرنة. يوفر Multi V Water IV كفاءة في استهلاك الطاقة رائدة في هذا القطاع الصناعي، مما يساعد في خفض استهلاك المبنى للطاقة بدرجة كبيرة

ملتي في المبرد بالماء 4

نظام مصدر مياه اقتصادي وفائق الكفاءة ويمتاز بمساحة تركيب مرنة

المزايا
نظام اقتصادي وفائق الكفاءة

يقوم الطراز MULTI V Water IV الذي ينتهج طريقة تبريد تقوم على استعمال المياه بتحسين الأداء، كما يضمن فاعلية التبادل الحراري للمباني متعددة الطوابق، وبذلك يسمح بوفورات في استهلاك التيار الكهربائي.

ضاغط بمحول من الجيل الرابع من LG

يمتاز الطراز MULTI V Water IV بضاغط حلزوني مزوّد بمحوّل فائق الكفاءة مع نطاق تردد يتراوح بين 15 هرتز و150 هرتز. وهو يحسّن الأداء مع إتاحة اهتزاز وضوضاء منخفضين.

سرعة موسّعة للضاغط

تؤدي الاستجابة التشغيلية السريعة إلى زيادة كفاءة تحميل الأجزاء.

إدارة ذكية للزيت

يحدث استرداد الزيت فقط عندما يتطلب الأمر ذلك وهذا يحسّن موثوقية الضاغط وشعور المستخدم بالراحة.

HiPOR™‎

يتم التخلص من فقدان الطاقة عن طريق إرجاع الزيت مباشرةً إلى الضاغط لزيادة كفاءته.

حجم صغير

يتيح التصميم الأمثل للوحدة الخارجية صغيرة الحجم خفيفة الوزن إمكانية التكديس المزدوج والذي تنتج عنه وفورات بنسبة 50％ في مساحة التركيب.

خفيف الوزن

سهولة أكبر في النقل والتركيب بفضل الانخفاض بنسبة 13％ في حجم الوحدة وبنسبة 15％ في الوزن الكلي.

التحكم في التدفق المتغير للماء (اختياري)

طبقت LG نظام التحكم في التدفق المتغير للماء على نظام VRF ذي الماء المبرّد لتحسين التحكم في تدفق الماء في ما يتعلق بظروف حمولة التبريد أو التدفئة الجزئية. وهذا أتاح انخفاضًا في استهلاك طاقة الجريان بالضخ.

كفاءة عالية بصرف النظر عن الظروف الخارجية

نظام مصدر مياه اقتصادي وفائق الكفاءة ويمتاز بمساحة تركيب مرنة

MULTI V Water IV هو عبارة عن حل مناسب لأجل

تشكيلة MULTI V Water IV

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد