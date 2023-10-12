About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBS DOOH

تتسم شاشات LBS DOOH بالقدرة على الصمود في الهواء الطلق أمام البيئات غير المواتية أو الطقس القاسي مع القدرة على الظهور في أكثر الأيام سطوعا للشمس. تحقق من الشاشات اليوم.

LBS DOOH1

LBS DOOH

تتميز فئة LBS ذات الأداء العالي بتصميم نحيف لحاوية الوحدة والتي تصلُح لمختلف الاستخدامات الخارجية في الهواء الطلق الرائعة.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-1
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-2
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-3
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-4
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-5
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-6
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-1
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-2
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-3
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-4
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-5
aear-lbsdooh-gallery-6

وضوح فائق1

وضوح فائق

تمنح هذه الشاشة درجة عالية من السطوع تصل إلى 6,000 وحدة، ويظهر جمال هذا السطوع في الهواء الطلق حتى في ضوء الشمس المباشر، فتجذب الانتباه على الفور وتقدم المحتوى بفعالية.

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية1

تشغيل سلس مع حركة ديناميكية

يضمن أي معدل تحديث عالي بتردد 4,000 هيرتز إعادة تشغيل رائعة للمحتوى. تحول الصورة الخالية من الوميض دون وجود الشرائط السوداء التي تظهر نتيجة تصوير مقطع الفيديو فضلاً عن إجهاد عين المشاهد والرؤية المشوشة.

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس1

تصميم موثوق مقاوم لحالات الطقس

حصل الجزء الأمامي والخلفي لحاوية الوحدة على اعتماد IP66، مما يسمح بأداء مستقر لا يتأثر بأحوال الطقس والبيئات الخارجية الضارة.

صلاحية الاستخدام الأمامية والخلفية1

صلاحية الاستخدام الأمامية والخلفية

يمنح المنتج كل من إمكانية الوصول الأمامي والخلفي، مما يفسح المجال أمام العملاء للاختيار وفقًا لبيئة تثبيتها وتقليص القيود المفروضة أثناء التثبيت والصيانة.

التعبير المفصل عن عمق اللون1

التعبير المفصل عن عمق اللون

توفر معالجة الألوان 16 بت مستوى تدرج رمادي عالي يعرض أعماق وكثافات مختلفة من الألوان بسلاسة دون تشويه وهو ما يوفر محتوى أكثر واقعية وتطوراً.

تصميم يتميز بنحافته وخفة وزنه1

تصميم يتميز بنحافته وخفة وزنه

يبلغ وزن شاشة العرض LED 31.3 كجم فقط، مما يبقي مجموعة كاملة من الشاشات خفيفة الوزن ويخفف الضغط والحمل على الهيكل الذي يستندون عليه.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBS062DA1-VLBS062DA3-VLBS083DA1-VLBS083DA3-V
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)6.256.258.338.33
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		128x256128x256128x128128x256
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
المتر المربع (كجم)\وزن عبوة الوحدة40.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.340.0/31.3
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		6000600060006000
درجة حرارة اللون3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
(الرأسية\الأفقية)زاوية المشاهدة المرئية160/130160/130160/125160/125
تجانس السطوع/ تجانس اللون≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين3000300030003000
عمق المعالجة (بت)16161616
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)312/780312/780320/800320/800
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		609609625625
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)4000400040004000
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *100000100000100000100000
التشغيل/درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH
الخلفي/تصنيف IP للجانب الأماميIP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.

Vertical Table
اسم الموديلLBS100DA1-VLBS100DA3-V
تكوين البكسل3 في 1 SMD3 في 1 SMD
درجة البكسل (ملم)1010
تصميم عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع)		80x16080x160
أبعاد عبوة الوحدة
(عرض×ارتفاع×عمق، ملم)		800x1600x143.5800x1600x143.5
المتر المربع (كجم)\وزن عبوة الوحدة40/31.2540/31.25
الوصول للخدمةالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفيالجانب الأمامي والجانب الخلفي
الحد الأدنى للسطوع
(بعد المعايرة)		60006000
درجة حرارة اللون3500-85003500-8500
(الرأسية\الأفقية)زاوية المشاهدة المرئية160/115160/115
تجانس السطوع/ تجانس اللون≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/ ±0.05Cx,Cy
نسبة التباين30003000
عمق المعالجة (بت)1616
استهلاك الطاقة (واط/وحدة، المتوسط/الحد الأقصى)300/750300/750
استهلاك الطاقة
(واط/م²، الحد الأقصى)		586586
مصدر الطاقة (فولت)100 إلى 240100 إلى 240
معدل التحديث (هرتز)40004000
العمر الافتراضي (نصف سطوع) *100000100000
التشغيل/درجة حرارة التشغيل (مْ)-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH		-20∘إلى +50∘
< 90%RH
الخلفي/تصنيف IP للجانب الأماميIP66/IP66IP66/IP66

* تخضع مواصفات العمر الافتراضي (نصف السطوع) لمواصفات حزمة LED.
** قد تختلف الطرازات باختلاف الإقليم. راجع فريق المبيعات المحلي للتأكد من التوافر.