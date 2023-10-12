About Cookies on This Site

دكت سقف مخفي

الدكت السقفي المخفي من إل جي هو حل تبريد وتدفئة مخفي يوفر تحكمًا مثاليًا في درجة الحرارة دون التأثير على جماليات الأجزاء الداخلية.

صورة مكتب، هواء نقي يهب من دكت إل جي.

دكت سقف مخفي

حل تبريد غير مرئي مناسب للتطبيقات التي تتطلب الحفاظ على جماليات الأجزاء الداخلية

المزايا تطبيق الحل المجموعة
المزايا
اتصل بنا

يمكن أن يوفر دكت السقف المخفي من إل جي لمزودة بصندوق فلتر UVNano للقناة الحل المناسب لبيئة نظيفة ومنعشة.

 

* يجب شراء صندوق فلتر دكت الهواء من إل جي كخيار إضافي. يجب التحقق من النموذج المطبق مع المكتب المحلي عند الشراء.

مقطع فيديو لـ UVnano وفلاتر يظهر عند تفكيك قناة UVnano من إل جي.

للغبار والفيروسات إزالة قوية

صندوق فلتر دكت الهواء UVnano من إل جي عبارة عن حل لإزالة الغبار والفيروسات يعكس احتياجات جودة الهواء الداخلية المتزايدة. ما عليك سوى تجميع صندوق الفلتر مع القناة لتعقيم الفلتر الأولي باستخدام UVnano وإزالة البكتيريا والفيروسات باستخدام فلتر MERV13

icon

UVnano™

icon

فلتر MERV 13

icon

مصدق من قِبل

فلترة مسبقة

تلتقط أجزاء من الغبار الناعم والبكتيريا والفيروسات في القطرة

UVnano™

يقوم بتعقيم ما يصل إلى 99.99٪ من البكتيريا والفيروسات في الفلترة المسبقة

فلتر MERV 13

فلتر MERV 13 يزيل 1-3 ميكرومتر من الجسيمات التي تزيد عن 85٪، و0.3-1 ميكرومتر أكثر من 50٪ كفاءة تزيد عن 89.93٪ عندما تنتشر الفيروسات في شكل قطيرات (* بناءً على نتيجة اختبار ASHRAE)

* Uvnano™ هي كلمة مركبة مشتقة من الكلمتين UV (الأشعة فوق البنفسجية) ووحدة قياسها، النانومتر.

** بناءً على اختبار TÜV Rheinland الذي تم إجراؤه وفقًا لطريقة اختبار إل جي وفقًا لمعيار ISO 20743: 2007 إزالة 99.99 بالمائة من البكتيريا العنقودية الذهبية والمكورات العنقودية البشروية والكلبسيلة الرئوية من مروحة منفاخ مكيف الهواء بعد تعرضها لأضواء LED للأشعة فوق البنفسجية لمدة 4 ساعات (النماذج المختبرة: PBM13M1UA، وPBM13M2UA، وPBM13M3UA). يتم قياس قيمة النتيجة عند نقطة محددة في التجربة.

*** قد تختلف هذه النتيجة في ظروف الاستخدام الفعلي لنظام تكييف الهواء.

 

* بناءً على اختبار KCL الذي تم إجراؤه وفقًا لـ ASHRAE 52.2. أوصت ASHRAE بفلاتر مكافئة لـ MERV 13 لتقليل التعرض للهباء الجوي المعدي.

أي نوع من المساحات مناسب لمحاليل الهواء الداخلي مع مجموعة دكت إل جي وصناديق فلاتر Duct UVnano. يوصى بالتعامل مع نظام تهوية مناسب

* استنادًا إلى بيانات تجربة معيار ASHRAE.

سهلة التركيب لصندوق فلتر دكت UVnano من إل جي

سهولة التجميع مع الدكت والصيانة البسيطة

استبدال الفلتر

يوصى باستبدال فلتر MERV 13 بعد 960 ساعة من الاستخدام. يمكن تفكيك الفلتر بسهولة من خلال الجانب أو القاع

فلتر قابل للغسل

يمكن إعادة استخدام الفلتر المسبق بعد الغسيل بالماء دون استبداله

* قد تختلف دورة استبدال الفلتر حسب البيئة.

** تشير الساعات إلى الوقت الذي تم فيه استخدام الفلتر حتى ينخفض معدل تدفق الهواء المقدر إلى حوالي 30٪.

صورة لغرف متعددة من خلال منظر عين الطائر.

التشغيل للغرف المتعددة

باستخدام دكت لولبي (نوع مرن أو مضمن) وغرفة تيار، من الممكن تشغيل التبريد والتدفئة لعدة غرف في وقت واحد.

صورة مكتب به هواء تبريد وتدفئة مريح

E.S.P. التحكم

E.S.P. يمكن لوظيفة التحكم (الضغط الاستاتيكي الخارجي) التحكم في حجم الهواء بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بعد. يمكن لمحرك BLDC التحكم في سرعة المروحة وحجم الهواء بغض النظر عن الضغط الساكن الخارجي. لا توجد ملحقات إضافية ضرورية للتحكم في تدفق الهواء.

صورة لمكتب به وحدة ثيرمستور وثرمستور في وحدة تحكم عن بعد.

تحكم ثنائي المقاومات الحرارية

يمكن التحقق من درجة الحرارة الداخلية باستخدام الثرمستورات في وحدة التحكم عن بُعد، وكذلك من الوحدة الداخلية لاستشعار اختلاف درجة الحرارة في مكان واحد. يمكن لمقاومين حراريين تحسين درجة حرارة الهواء الداخلي لتوفير بيئة أكثر راحة.

صورة للقناة وصورتان للجدول المحوري تقدم معلومات حول حجم المنتج المصغر.

أقل سقوط

توفر القنوات الجديدة متوسطة السكون حلاً مثاليًا للتركيب في مساحة محدودة.

* الطرازات التقليدية هي ARNU28GBGA2، وARNU36GBGA2، وARNU42GBGA2، والطرازات الجديدة هي ARNU28GM2A4، وARNU36GM2A4، وARNU42GM2A4.

صورة للطريقة المرنة التي يمكن من خلالها تركيب دكت الهواء.

تركيب مرن (مجرى هواء ثابت منخفض فقط)

يسمح الدكت الساكن المنخفض الجديد بسحب الهواء من الخلف أو من الأسفل وفقًا لظروف التركيب.

مجموعة دكت سقف مخفي

جدول محوري يخبر تشكيلات دكت الهواء المخفي في السقف.

Air_Solution_03

استعلام الشراء

يُرجى تقديم استعلام شراء للحصول على مزيد من المعلومات عن المنتج

وسنتواصل معك في أقرب وقت ممكن.

استعلام الشراء تعرف على المزيد