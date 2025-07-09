We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CELEBRATE SMART LIVING: LG’S SG60 SALE BRINGS UP TO 38% OFF, FREE GIFTS & UP TO $360 GROCERY VOUCHERS
Upgrade your home with the latest tech just in time for National Parents’ Day
Singapore, July 9, 2025 - Celebrate Smart Living as Singapore turns 60 — LG Electronics Singapore is proud to launch one of its most exciting promotions yet, running from 11 July to 11 August 2025. This month-long sale offers exceptional deals, exclusive gift-with-purchase offers, and additional grocery vouchers worth up to $360 with the purchase of LG product bundles — making it the perfect time to upgrade your home or surprise loved ones ahead of National Parents’ Day.
From cutting-edge televisions, ultra-light laptops, and AI-powered air solutions to home essentials like vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and kitchen appliances, the SG60 sale features discounts of up to 38% across LG’s most popular product lines — including this year’s newest models.
Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings with the Cross-Bundle Promotion, which rewards customers with bonus grocery vouchers when they purchase multiple eligible items in a single transaction — covering categories such as TVs, soundbars, laptops, washers, vacuums, aircare, and more.
National Parents’ Day Gift Picks: Tech That Brings Families Together
1. LG OLED evo AI M4 – The Ultimate Family TV
Turn any evening into a cinematic experience for the family with the true wireless OLED TV. The LG OLED evo AI M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4) eliminates messy cables with its Zero Connect Box1, creating a clean and safe setup. Enjoy Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, and a stunning viewing experience with its One Wall Design, true black levels, and Brightness Booster Max technology.
SG60 Price: $3,760 (RRP $6,099)
2. LG gram 17-inch Laptop – A Light Yet Mighty Everyday Companion
Ideal for multitasking parents, the LG gram 17-inch (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3) weighs just under 1.4kg2, making it easy to carry without compromising on performance. It’s powered by Intel® Lunar Lake processor and features a spacious WQXGA display.
SG60 Price: $2,699 + $60 grocery voucher
3. LG AI WashTower™ – Family Laundry Made Simple
Save time and space with the LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG), an all-in-one stacked washer-dryer unit built for busy households. The intelligent AI Direct Drive™ automatically detects fabric types and load size to optimise washing performance while protecting clothes. With LG ThinQ™, families can conveniently control and monitor laundry from their smartphones.
SG60 Price: $3,699 (RRP $4,440) + 3L Babience Detergent + Fabric Softener Bundle + $100 Grocery Voucher
4. LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster – Smart Air for a Healthy Home
This stylish air purifier, the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK), is designed for modern family living. AI-powered sensors and a multi-stage filtration system remove fine dust, allergens, and viruses — all while running whisper-quiet. Easily control it from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app.
SG60 Price: $779 (RRP $839) + $60 grocery voucher.
Promotion Period & Redemption Details
All SG60 promotions will be available from 11 July to 11 August 2025, with gift and voucher redemptions valid from 25 July to 11 October 2025. Participating products and bundles can be purchased in-store or online via the LG Singapore Online Brand Store and through authorised LG retailers across Singapore. T&Cs apply.
Explore the complete list of SG60 promotional deals below:
Television Promotions
|Hero Model
|RRP
|SG60 Special Price (Discount)
|LG OLED evo M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4)
|$6,099
|$3,760 (38% off)
|Model Series/Type
|Specific Models
|Gift With Purchase
|OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches)
|OLED77B5, OLED83B5
|XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)*
+ $60 Grocery e-Voucher
|OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches)
|77-inch (OLED77C5), 83-inch (OLED83C5)
|OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (77–97 inches)
|OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5
|OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (77-inch)
|OLED77M5
|OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)
|OLED65B5
|XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)*
|OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)
|OLED65C5
|OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)
|OLED65G5
|OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)
|OLED65M5
|QNED evo AI QNED86 (55–100 inches)
|55QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS
|$60 Grocery e-Voucher
|QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch)
|65QNED92ASA
|OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)
|OLED55B5
|OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)
|OLED55C5
|OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)
|OLED55G5
IT Product Promotions
|Gaming Monitor
|Price
|Gift With Purchase
|LG 32-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (32GS95UV-B.AHK)
|$1,699
|$60 Grocery Voucher
|LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (34GS95QE-B.AHK)
|$1,599
|LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (39GS95QE-B.AHK)
|$1,999
|LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (45GS96QB-B.AHK)
|$2,299
|Laptop
|Price
|Gift With Purchase
|LG gram Pro 16"" Laptop (16Z90TP-K.AD88A3)
|$3,099
|$60 Grocery Voucher
|LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16"" Laptop (16T90TP-K.AD88A3)
|$3,499
|LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU88A3)
|$2,899
|LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3)
|$2,699
Home Appliance Promotions
|Refrigerator
|RRP
|SG60 Special Price (Discount)
|395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GT-B3953EP)
|$1,191
|$1,049 ($142 off)
|592L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel (GT-M5967BL)
|$2,088
|$1,788 ($300 off)
|335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver (GB-B3354PY)
|$1,199
|$999 ($200 off)
|647L InstaView® Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black (GS-V6473EP)
|$2,899
|$1,999 ($900 off)
|628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige (GS-X6104BE)
|$4,599
|$3,999 ($600 off)
|464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GF-B4544EP)
|$2,299
|$2,099 ($200 off)
|601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel (GF-B6014EV)
|$3,299
|$2,799 ($500 off)
|Washing Machine
|RRP
|SG60 Special Price (Discount)
|9kg Front Load Washing Machine (FB1209S6M)
|$989
|$839 ($150 off)
|9kg AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FV1409S3W)
|$1,324
|$1,139 ($185 off)
|14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG)
|$4,440
|$3,699 ($741 off)
|Hero Product: LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black Steel (WT1410NHB)
|$4,440
|$3,699 ($741 off)
|Hero Product: 21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG)
|$5,500
|$4,999 ($501 off)
|Vacuum
|RRP
|Gift With Purchase
|LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ in Calming Green (A9T-STEAM)
|$1,665
|$450 Grocery Vouchers
|LG CordZero® A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick (A9K-PRO)
|$916
|$200 Grocery Vouchers
Air Solutions Promotions
|Air Purifier
|Price
|Gift With Purchase
|Hero Product: PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK)
|$779 (RRP $839)
|$60 Grocery Voucher
|PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (AS35GGW20.AHK)
|$309
|PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier Cream White, Black, Milk Tea Brown (AF20CREAM.AHK, AF20NIGHT.AHK, AF20MILKTEA.AHK)
|$499
|PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifier (FS15GPBK0.AHK)
|$599
|Dehumidifier
|Price
|Gift With Purchase
|34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD20GMWE1.ASL)
|$729
|$60 Grocery Voucher
|28L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD16GMWE1.ASL)
|$649
|26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD14GMWE0.ASL)
|$549
|30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (MD19GQGA1.AHK)
|$649
|Air Conditioner
|Combination
|Gift With Purchase
|ArtCool™
|System 2
|$100 Grocery Voucher
|System 3
|$200 Grocery Voucher
|System 4
|$300 Grocery Voucher
|Alpha+
|System 2
|$100 Grocery Voucher
|System 3
|$200 Grocery Voucher
|System 4
|$300 Grocery Voucher
SG60 Cross-Bundle Promotion
Take advantage of additional savings when you purchase eligible LG products across a wider range of categories. Customers will receive an extra $60 grocery voucher for each qualifying item in the same transaction, with the total voucher value increasing based on the number of items purchased. T&Cs apply.
|Cross-Bundle Deal
Purchase 2 or more LG Products* in a single receipt
|2 Products
|Grocery Vouchers Worth $120
|3 Products
|Grocery Vouchers Worth $180
|4 Products
|Grocery Vouchers Worth $240
|5 Products
|Grocery Vouchers Worth $300
|6 Products
|Grocery Vouchers Worth $360 (cap)
Eligible Models for the Cross-Bundle Promotion Include:
|Product Category
|Model Series/Type
|Specific Models
|TV
|QNED evo AI QNED86 (65–100 inches)
|65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS
|QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch)
|65QNED92ASA
|OLED evo AI B5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches)
|OLED65B5, OLED77B5, OLED83B5
|OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches)
|OLED65C5, OLED77C5, OLED83C5
|OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65–97 inches)
|OLED65G5, OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5
|OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65–77 inches)
|OLED65M5, OLED77M5
|StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen
|27LX6TDGA
|Soundbar
|S95TR Home Theater Soundbar
|S95TR
|S90TY Soundbar
|S90TY
|Laptop
|gram Pro 16-inch Laptop
|16Z90TP-K.AD88A3
|gram Pro 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop
|16T90TP-K.AD88A3
|gram 17-inch Laptop (32GB RAM)
|17Z90TL-G.AU88A3
|gram 17-inch Laptop (16GB RAM)
|17Z90TL-G.AU78A3
|Refrigerator
|623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel
|GS-L6104EV
|628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige
|GS-X6104BE
|628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel
|GS-X6104EV
|601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel
|GF-B6014EV
|611L Multi Door Refrigerator in White Glass Finish
|GF-B6174TW
|527L InstaView® Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels
|GF-Q527MU
|Washing Machine
|14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™
|WT1410NHEG
|14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black Steel
|WT1410NHB
|21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™
|WT2116NHEG
|13kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
|FV1413S2BA
|13/8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer
|FV1413H2BA
|10.5KG AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Black
|TV2110DV5B
|10.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Black
|TV2110SV5B
|AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 11.5KG, Platinum Black
|TV2111SV5J
|AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black
|TV2112SV5J
|Vacuum
|CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)
|A9T-STEAM
|CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige)
|A9T-ULTRA
|CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Grey)
|A9T-AUTO
|Dishwasher
|THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in silver
|DFB325HS
|THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in black
|DFB227HM
|Microwave
|Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 39L
|MJ3965BGS
|Watercare
|Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Navy Blue
|WD516AN
|Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige
|WD518AN
|Styler®
|Styler® with Dual TrueSteam® in Black Tint Mirror
|SC5GMR80H
|Air Conditioning
|ArtCool™
|AMNC09GDJR0, AMNC12GDJR0, AMNC18GDKR0, AMNC24GDKR0
|Alpha+
|AMNQ09GSJC0, AMNQ12GSJC0, AMNQ18GSKC0, AMNQ24GSKC0
|Outdoor Unit
|Z3UQ18GFA0, Z3UQ26GFA0, Z4UQ28GFA0
|Air Purifier
|PuriCare™ AeroHit, AeroBooster, 360° Air Purifier
|AS10GDWH0, AS60GHWG0, AS65GDST0, AS55GGSY0, AS35GGW20
|PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier in Cream, Night, Milk Tea, Rose
|AF20CREAM, AF20MILKTEA, AF20NIGHT, AF20ROSE
|PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifier
|FS15GPBF0, FS15GPGF0, FS15GPBK0
|Dehumidifier
|26L/28L/34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier
|DD20GMWE1, DD16GMWE1, DD14GMWE0
|28L/30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer
|MD19GQGA1, MD16GQSA1
*Cross Bundle Deal Conditions
• Cross bundle deals are not applicable to corporate and bulk purchase.
• Cross bundle deals will only be valid for consumers who buy in a single receipt, from the same store, same customer name and delivery to the same address only.
• Customers who purchase products from the TV, StanbyME, and AV categories as part of a Cross bundle deal in a single receipt will be entitled to e-vouchers
*Free Gift Conditions
• Purchase must be made in a single receipt
• Strictly no extension for redemption of free gifts
• Gift(s) to be redeemed at Redemption Centre
• Grocery e-Vouchers must be redeemed online (refer to the e-redemption guide)
# # #
About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
1 Wireless OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen. Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
2 The weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
