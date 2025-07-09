CELEBRATE SMART LIVING: LG’S SG60 SALE BRINGS UP TO 38% OFF, FREE GIFTS & UP TO $360 GROCERY VOUCHERS

Upgrade your home with the latest tech just in time for National Parents’ Day

Singapore, July 9, 2025 - Celebrate Smart Living as Singapore turns 60 — LG Electronics Singapore is proud to launch one of its most exciting promotions yet, running from 11 July to 11 August 2025. This month-long sale offers exceptional deals, exclusive gift-with-purchase offers, and additional grocery vouchers worth up to $360 with the purchase of LG product bundles — making it the perfect time to upgrade your home or surprise loved ones ahead of National Parents’ Day.

From cutting-edge televisions, ultra-light laptops, and AI-powered air solutions to home essentials like vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and kitchen appliances, the SG60 sale features discounts of up to 38% across LG’s most popular product lines — including this year’s newest models.

Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings with the Cross-Bundle Promotion, which rewards customers with bonus grocery vouchers when they purchase multiple eligible items in a single transaction — covering categories such as TVs, soundbars, laptops, washers, vacuums, aircare, and more.

National Parents’ Day Gift Picks: Tech That Brings Families Together

1. LG OLED evo AI M4 – The Ultimate Family TV

Turn any evening into a cinematic experience for the family with the true wireless OLED TV. The LG OLED evo AI M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4) eliminates messy cables with its Zero Connect Box1, creating a clean and safe setup. Enjoy Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, and a stunning viewing experience with its One Wall Design, true black levels, and Brightness Booster Max technology.

SG60 Price: $3,760 (RRP $6,099)

2. LG gram 17-inch Laptop – A Light Yet Mighty Everyday Companion

Ideal for multitasking parents, the LG gram 17-inch (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3) weighs just under 1.4kg2, making it easy to carry without compromising on performance. It’s powered by Intel® Lunar Lake processor and features a spacious WQXGA display.

SG60 Price: $2,699 + $60 grocery voucher

3. LG AI WashTower™ – Family Laundry Made Simple

Save time and space with the LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG), an all-in-one stacked washer-dryer unit built for busy households. The intelligent AI Direct Drive™ automatically detects fabric types and load size to optimise washing performance while protecting clothes. With LG ThinQ™, families can conveniently control and monitor laundry from their smartphones.

SG60 Price: $3,699 (RRP $4,440) + 3L Babience Detergent + Fabric Softener Bundle + $100 Grocery Voucher

4. LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster – Smart Air for a Healthy Home

This stylish air purifier, the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK), is designed for modern family living. AI-powered sensors and a multi-stage filtration system remove fine dust, allergens, and viruses — all while running whisper-quiet. Easily control it from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app.

SG60 Price: $779 (RRP $839) + $60 grocery voucher.

Promotion Period & Redemption Details

All SG60 promotions will be available from 11 July to 11 August 2025, with gift and voucher redemptions valid from 25 July to 11 October 2025. Participating products and bundles can be purchased in-store or online via the LG Singapore Online Brand Store and through authorised LG retailers across Singapore. T&Cs apply.

Explore the complete list of SG60 promotional deals below:

Television Promotions

Hero Model RRP SG60 Special Price (Discount) LG OLED evo M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4) $6,099 $3,760 (38% off)

Model Series/Type Specific Models Gift With Purchase OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches) OLED77B5, OLED83B5 XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)*

+ $60 Grocery e-Voucher OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches) 77-inch (OLED77C5), 83-inch (OLED83C5) OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (77–97 inches) OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5 OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (77-inch) OLED77M5 OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (65-inch) OLED65B5 XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)* OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65-inch) OLED65C5 OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65-inch) OLED65G5 OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65-inch) OLED65M5 QNED evo AI QNED86 (55–100 inches) 55QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS $60 Grocery e-Voucher QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch) 65QNED92ASA OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (55-inch) OLED55B5 OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (55-inch) OLED55C5 OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (55-inch) OLED55G5

IT Product Promotions

Gaming Monitor Price Gift With Purchase LG 32-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (32GS95UV-B.AHK) $1,699 $60 Grocery Voucher LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (34GS95QE-B.AHK) $1,599 LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (39GS95QE-B.AHK) $1,999 LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (45GS96QB-B.AHK) $2,299 Laptop Price Gift With Purchase LG gram Pro 16"" Laptop (16Z90TP-K.AD88A3) $3,099 $60 Grocery Voucher LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16"" Laptop (16T90TP-K.AD88A3) $3,499 LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU88A3) $2,899 LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3) $2,699

Home Appliance Promotions

Refrigerator RRP SG60 Special Price (Discount) 395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GT-B3953EP) $1,191 $1,049 ($142 off) 592L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel (GT-M5967BL) $2,088 $1,788 ($300 off) 335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver (GB-B3354PY) $1,199 $999 ($200 off) 647L InstaView® Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black (GS-V6473EP) $2,899 $1,999 ($900 off) 628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige (GS-X6104BE) $4,599 $3,999 ($600 off) 464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GF-B4544EP) $2,299 $2,099 ($200 off) 601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel (GF-B6014EV) $3,299 $2,799 ($500 off) Washing Machine RRP SG60 Special Price (Discount) 9kg Front Load Washing Machine (FB1209S6M) $989 $839 ($150 off) 9kg AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FV1409S3W) $1,324 $1,139 ($185 off) 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG) $4,440 $3,699 ($741 off) Hero Product: LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black Steel (WT1410NHB) $4,440 $3,699 ($741 off) Hero Product: 21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG) $5,500 $4,999 ($501 off) Vacuum RRP Gift With Purchase LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ in Calming Green (A9T-STEAM) $1,665 $450 Grocery Vouchers LG CordZero® A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick (A9K-PRO) $916 $200 Grocery Vouchers

Air Solutions Promotions

Air Purifier Price Gift With Purchase Hero Product: PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK) $779 (RRP $839) $60 Grocery Voucher PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (AS35GGW20.AHK) $309 PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier Cream White, Black, Milk Tea Brown (AF20CREAM.AHK, AF20NIGHT.AHK, AF20MILKTEA.AHK) $499 PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifier (FS15GPBK0.AHK) $599 Dehumidifier Price Gift With Purchase 34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD20GMWE1.ASL) $729 $60 Grocery Voucher 28L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD16GMWE1.ASL) $649 26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD14GMWE0.ASL) $549 30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (MD19GQGA1.AHK) $649 Air Conditioner Combination Gift With Purchase ArtCool™ System 2 $100 Grocery Voucher System 3 $200 Grocery Voucher System 4 $300 Grocery Voucher Alpha+ System 2 $100 Grocery Voucher System 3 $200 Grocery Voucher System 4 $300 Grocery Voucher

SG60 Cross-Bundle Promotion

Take advantage of additional savings when you purchase eligible LG products across a wider range of categories. Customers will receive an extra $60 grocery voucher for each qualifying item in the same transaction, with the total voucher value increasing based on the number of items purchased. T&Cs apply.

Cross-Bundle Deal

Purchase 2 or more LG Products* in a single receipt 2 Products Grocery Vouchers Worth $120 3 Products Grocery Vouchers Worth $180 4 Products Grocery Vouchers Worth $240 5 Products Grocery Vouchers Worth $300 6 Products Grocery Vouchers Worth $360 (cap)

Eligible Models for the Cross-Bundle Promotion Include:

Product Category Model Series/Type Specific Models TV QNED evo AI QNED86 (65–100 inches) 65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch) 65QNED92ASA OLED evo AI B5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches) OLED65B5, OLED77B5, OLED83B5 OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches) OLED65C5, OLED77C5, OLED83C5 OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65–97 inches) OLED65G5, OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5 OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65–77 inches) OLED65M5, OLED77M5 StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen 27LX6TDGA Soundbar S95TR Home Theater Soundbar S95TR S90TY Soundbar S90TY Laptop gram Pro 16-inch Laptop 16Z90TP-K.AD88A3 gram Pro 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop 16T90TP-K.AD88A3 gram 17-inch Laptop (32GB RAM) 17Z90TL-G.AU88A3 gram 17-inch Laptop (16GB RAM) 17Z90TL-G.AU78A3 Refrigerator 623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel GS-L6104EV 628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige GS-X6104BE 628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel GS-X6104EV 601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel GF-B6014EV 611L Multi Door Refrigerator in White Glass Finish GF-B6174TW 527L InstaView® Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour Panels GF-Q527MU Washing Machine 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ WT1410NHEG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black Steel WT1410NHB 21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ WT2116NHEG 13kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine FV1413S2BA 13/8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer FV1413H2BA 10.5KG AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Black TV2110DV5B 10.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Black TV2110SV5B AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 11.5KG, Platinum Black TV2111SV5J AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black TV2112SV5J Vacuum CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green) A9T-STEAM CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige) A9T-ULTRA CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Grey) A9T-AUTO Dishwasher THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in silver DFB325HS THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in black DFB227HM Microwave Smart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 39L MJ3965BGS Watercare Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Navy Blue WD516AN Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Beige WD518AN Styler® Styler® with Dual TrueSteam® in Black Tint Mirror SC5GMR80H Air Conditioning ArtCool™ AMNC09GDJR0, AMNC12GDJR0, AMNC18GDKR0, AMNC24GDKR0 Alpha+ AMNQ09GSJC0, AMNQ12GSJC0, AMNQ18GSKC0, AMNQ24GSKC0 Outdoor Unit Z3UQ18GFA0, Z3UQ26GFA0, Z4UQ28GFA0 Air Purifier PuriCare™ AeroHit, AeroBooster, 360° Air Purifier AS10GDWH0, AS60GHWG0, AS65GDST0, AS55GGSY0, AS35GGW20 PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier in Cream, Night, Milk Tea, Rose AF20CREAM, AF20MILKTEA, AF20NIGHT, AF20ROSE PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifier FS15GPBF0, FS15GPGF0, FS15GPBK0 Dehumidifier 26L/28L/34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier DD20GMWE1, DD16GMWE1, DD14GMWE0 28L/30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer MD19GQGA1, MD16GQSA1

*Cross Bundle Deal Conditions

• Cross bundle deals are not applicable to corporate and bulk purchase.

• Cross bundle deals will only be valid for consumers who buy in a single receipt, from the same store, same customer name and delivery to the same address only.

• Customers who purchase products from the TV, StanbyME, and AV categories as part of a Cross bundle deal in a single receipt will be entitled to e-vouchers

*Free Gift Conditions

• Purchase must be made in a single receipt

• Strictly no extension for redemption of free gifts

• Gift(s) to be redeemed at Redemption Centre

• Grocery e-Vouchers must be redeemed online (refer to the e-redemption guide)

