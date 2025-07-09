Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

CELEBRATE SMART LIVING: LG’S SG60 SALE BRINGS UP TO 38% OFF, FREE GIFTS & UP TO $360 GROCERY VOUCHERS

PRESS_RELEASES 07/09/2025

Share this content.

Upgrade your home with the latest tech just in time for National Parents’ Day

 

 

SG60

 

 

Singapore, July 9, 2025 - Celebrate Smart Living as Singapore turns 60 — LG Electronics Singapore is proud to launch one of its most exciting promotions yet, running from 11 July to 11 August 2025. This month-long sale offers exceptional deals, exclusive gift-with-purchase offers, and additional grocery vouchers worth up to $360 with the purchase of LG product bundles — making it the perfect time to upgrade your home or surprise loved ones ahead of National Parents’ Day.

 

From cutting-edge televisions, ultra-light laptops, and AI-powered air solutions to home essentials like vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and kitchen appliances, the SG60 sale features discounts of up to 38% across LG’s most popular product lines — including this year’s newest models.

 

Shoppers can also enjoy additional savings with the Cross-Bundle Promotion, which rewards customers with bonus grocery vouchers when they purchase multiple eligible items in a single transaction — covering categories such as TVs, soundbars, laptops, washers, vacuums, aircare, and more.

 

National Parents’ Day Gift Picks: Tech That Brings Families Together

 

1. LG OLED evo AI M4 – The Ultimate Family TV

 

SG60

 

Turn any evening into a cinematic experience for the family with the true wireless OLED TV. The LG OLED evo AI M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4) eliminates messy cables with its Zero Connect Box1, creating a clean and safe setup. Enjoy Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, and a stunning viewing experience with its One Wall Design, true black levels, and Brightness Booster Max technology.
SG60 Price: $3,760 (RRP $6,099)

 

2. LG gram 17-inch Laptop – A Light Yet Mighty Everyday Companion

 

SG60

 

Ideal for multitasking parents, the LG gram 17-inch (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3) weighs just under 1.4kg2, making it easy to carry without compromising on performance. It’s powered by Intel® Lunar Lake processor and features a spacious WQXGA display.
SG60 Price: $2,699 + $60 grocery voucher

 

3. LG AI WashTower™ – Family Laundry Made Simple

 

SG60

 

Save time and space with the LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG), an all-in-one stacked washer-dryer unit built for busy households. The intelligent AI Direct Drive™ automatically detects fabric types and load size to optimise washing performance while protecting clothes. With LG ThinQ™, families can conveniently control and monitor laundry from their smartphones.
SG60 Price: $3,699 (RRP $4,440) + 3L Babience Detergent + Fabric Softener Bundle + $100 Grocery Voucher

 

4. LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster – Smart Air for a Healthy Home

 

SG60

 

This stylish air purifier, the LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK), is designed for modern family living. AI-powered sensors and a multi-stage filtration system remove fine dust, allergens, and viruses — all while running whisper-quiet. Easily control it from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app.
SG60 Price: $779 (RRP $839) + $60 grocery voucher.

 

Promotion Period & Redemption Details

All SG60 promotions will be available from 11 July to 11 August 2025, with gift and voucher redemptions valid from 25 July to 11 October 2025. Participating products and bundles can be purchased in-store or online via the LG Singapore Online Brand Store and through authorised LG retailers across Singapore. T&Cs apply.

 

 

Explore the complete list of SG60 promotional deals below:

 

Television Promotions

Hero ModelRRPSG60 Special Price (Discount)
LG OLED evo M4 65-inch 4K Smart TV (OLED65M4)$6,099$3,760 (38% off)

 

Model Series/TypeSpecific ModelsGift With Purchase
OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches)OLED77B5, OLED83B5XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)*
+ $60 Grocery e-Voucher
OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (77–83 inches)77-inch (OLED77C5), 83-inch (OLED83C5)
OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (77–97 inches)OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5
OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (77-inch)OLED77M5
OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)OLED65B5XBOOM 360 Lifestyle Speaker XO2T (Random Colour)*
OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)OLED65C5
OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)OLED65G5
OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65-inch)OLED65M5
QNED evo AI QNED86 (55–100 inches)55QNED86ASA, 65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS$60 Grocery e-Voucher
QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch)65QNED92ASA
OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)OLED55B5
OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)OLED55C5
OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (55-inch)OLED55G5

 

IT Product Promotions

Gaming MonitorPriceGift With Purchase
LG 32-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (32GS95UV-B.AHK)$1,699$60 Grocery Voucher
LG 34-inch UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (34GS95QE-B.AHK)$1,599
LG 39-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (39GS95QE-B.AHK)$1,999
LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor (45GS96QB-B.AHK)$2,299
LaptopPriceGift With Purchase
LG gram Pro 16"" Laptop (16Z90TP-K.AD88A3)$3,099$60 Grocery Voucher
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 16"" Laptop (16T90TP-K.AD88A3)$3,499
LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU88A3)$2,899
LG gram 17"" Laptop (17Z90TL-G.AU78A3)$2,699

 

Home Appliance Promotions

RefrigeratorRRPSG60 Special Price (Discount)
395L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GT-B3953EP)$1,191$1,049 ($142 off)
592L Top Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Black Steel (GT-M5967BL)$2,088$1,788 ($300 off)
335L Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver (GB-B3354PY)$1,199$999 ($200 off)
647L InstaView® Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black (GS-V6473EP)$2,899$1,999 ($900 off)
628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Beige (GS-X6104BE)$4,599$3,999 ($600 off)
464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Matte Black (GF-B4544EP)$2,299$2,099 ($200 off)
601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black Steel (GF-B6014EV)$3,299$2,799 ($500 off)
Washing MachineRRPSG60 Special Price (Discount)
9kg Front Load Washing Machine (FB1209S6M)$989$839 ($150 off)
9kg AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine (FV1409S3W)$1,324$1,139 ($185 off)
14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT1410NHEG)$4,440$3,699 ($741 off)
Hero Product: LG 14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black Steel (WT1410NHB)$4,440$3,699 ($741 off)
Hero Product: 21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ (WT2116NHEG)$5,500$4,999 ($501 off)
VacuumRRPGift With Purchase
LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ in Calming Green (A9T-STEAM)$1,665$450 Grocery Vouchers
LG CordZero® A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick (A9K-PRO)$916$200 Grocery Vouchers

 

Air Solutions Promotions

Air PurifierPriceGift With Purchase
Hero Product: PuriCare™ AeroBooster Air Purifier (AS55GGSY0.AHK)$779 (RRP $839)$60 Grocery Voucher
PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier (AS35GGW20.AHK)$309
PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier Cream White, Black, Milk Tea Brown (AF20CREAM.AHK, AF20NIGHT.AHK, AF20MILKTEA.AHK)$499
PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifier (FS15GPBK0.AHK)$599
DehumidifierPriceGift With Purchase
34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD20GMWE1.ASL)$729$60 Grocery Voucher
28L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD16GMWE1.ASL)$649
26L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter Dehumidifier (DD14GMWE0.ASL)$549
30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer (MD19GQGA1.AHK)$649
Air ConditionerCombinationGift With Purchase
ArtCool™System 2$100 Grocery Voucher
System 3$200 Grocery Voucher
System 4$300 Grocery Voucher
Alpha+System 2$100 Grocery Voucher
System 3$200 Grocery Voucher
System 4$300 Grocery Voucher

 

SG60 Cross-Bundle Promotion

Take advantage of additional savings when you purchase eligible LG products across a wider range of categories. Customers will receive an extra $60 grocery voucher for each qualifying item in the same transaction, with the total voucher value increasing based on the number of items purchased. T&Cs apply.

Cross-Bundle Deal
Purchase 2 or more LG Products* in a single receipt
2 ProductsGrocery Vouchers Worth $120
3 ProductsGrocery Vouchers Worth $180
4 ProductsGrocery Vouchers Worth $240
5 ProductsGrocery Vouchers Worth $300
6 ProductsGrocery Vouchers Worth $360 (cap)

 

Eligible Models for the Cross-Bundle Promotion Include:

Product CategoryModel Series/TypeSpecific Models
TVQNED evo AI QNED86 (65–100 inches)65QNED86ASA, 75QNED86ASA, 86QNED86ASA, 100QNED86AS
QNED evo AI QNED92 (65-inch)65QNED92ASA
OLED evo AI B5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches)OLED65B5, OLED77B5, OLED83B5
OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV (65–83 inches)OLED65C5, OLED77C5, OLED83C5
OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV (65–97 inches)OLED65G5, OLED77G5, OLED83G5, OLED97G5
OLED evo AI M5 4K Smart TV (65–77 inches)OLED65M5, OLED77M5
StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen27LX6TDGA
SoundbarS95TR Home Theater SoundbarS95TR
S90TY SoundbarS90TY
Laptopgram Pro 16-inch Laptop16Z90TP-K.AD88A3
gram Pro 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop16T90TP-K.AD88A3
gram 17-inch Laptop (32GB RAM)17Z90TL-G.AU88A3
gram 17-inch Laptop (16GB RAM)17Z90TL-G.AU78A3
Refrigerator623L Side by Side Fridge with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black SteelGS-L6104EV
628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in BeigeGS-X6104BE
628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black SteelGS-X6104EV
601L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Essence Black SteelGF-B6014EV
611L Multi Door Refrigerator in White Glass FinishGF-B6174TW
527L InstaView® Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Colour PanelsGF-Q527MU
Washing Machine14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™WT1410NHEG
14/10kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™ in Black SteelWT1410NHB
21/16kg AI DD™ Front Load WashTower™WT2116NHEG
13kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing MachineFV1413S2BA
13/8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer DryerFV1413H2BA
10.5KG AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, Middle BlackTV2110DV5B
10.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle BlackTV2110SV5B
AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 11.5KG, Platinum BlackTV2111SV5J
AI DD™ Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum BlackTV2112SV5J
VacuumCordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Green)A9T-STEAM
CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige)A9T-ULTRA
CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Grey)A9T-AUTO
DishwasherTHINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in silverDFB325HS
THINQ™ Top Control Dishwasher QuadWash® & True Steam®, in blackDFB227HM
MicrowaveSmart Inverter NeoChef® Microwave Oven, 39LMJ3965BGS
WatercareTankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in Navy BlueWD516AN
Objet Collection Tankless Water Purifier with 4-Stage Filtration in BeigeWD518AN
Styler®Styler® with Dual TrueSteam® in Black Tint MirrorSC5GMR80H
Air ConditioningArtCool™AMNC09GDJR0, AMNC12GDJR0, AMNC18GDKR0, AMNC24GDKR0
Alpha+AMNQ09GSJC0, AMNQ12GSJC0, AMNQ18GSKC0, AMNQ24GSKC0
Outdoor UnitZ3UQ18GFA0, Z3UQ26GFA0, Z4UQ28GFA0
Air PurifierPuriCare™ AeroHit, AeroBooster, 360° Air PurifierAS10GDWH0, AS60GHWG0, AS65GDST0, AS55GGSY0, AS35GGW20
PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier in Cream, Night, Milk Tea, RoseAF20CREAM, AF20MILKTEA, AF20NIGHT, AF20ROSE
PuriCare™ AeroTower Air PurifierFS15GPBF0, FS15GPGF0, FS15GPBK0
Dehumidifier26L/28L/34L PuriCare™ DUAL Inverter DehumidifierDD20GMWE1, DD16GMWE1, DD14GMWE0
28L/30L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with IonizerMD19GQGA1, MD16GQSA1

 

*Cross Bundle Deal Conditions
• Cross bundle deals are not applicable to corporate and bulk purchase.
• Cross bundle deals will only be valid for consumers who buy in a single receipt, from the same store, same customer name and delivery to the same address only.
• Customers who purchase products from the TV, StanbyME, and AV categories as part of a Cross bundle deal in a single receipt will be entitled to e-vouchers

 

*Free Gift Conditions
• Purchase must be made in a single receipt
• Strictly no extension for redemption of free gifts
• Gift(s) to be redeemed at Redemption Centre
• Grocery e-Vouchers must be redeemed online (refer to the e-redemption guide)

 

# # #

 

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

 

Shannon Kang

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com

 

 

 

1 Wireless OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen. Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
2 The weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

BACK TO LIST