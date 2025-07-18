LG’S NEW PURICARE™ AEROCAT TOWER AIR PURIFIER REDEFINES PET WELLNESS AT HOME

Purify your air, pamper your cat – a smart lifestyle appliance for modern pet parents

SINGAPORE, 18 July 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore is redefining pet care and home wellness with the launch of the LG PuriCare™ AeroCat Tower Air Purifier, a first-of-its-kind innovation that integrates air purification with pet-friendly design.

With its tower design and soft neutral tones, the LG PuriCare™ AeroCat Tower Air Purifier delivers powerful air purification and fits well in a variety of home settings. It is ideal for cat owners who value a clean, healthy living environment and appreciate smart, thoughtfully designed products that cater to both lifestyle and pet care needs.

Launching officially on 8 August 2025, this new appliance will be available for pre-order starting from 18 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. During this pre-sales period, LG members can enjoy an exclusive promotional discount of S$100 (S$799 (inclusive of GST)) across all online channels. After the pre-sales period, the retail price will be S$899 (inclusive of GST).

Smart Monitoring with LG ThinQ™ The device goes beyond cleaning air. With a built-in pet care scale, the AeroCat Tower syncs with the LG ThinQ™1 app to track the cat’s weight changes and resting habits. This offers insights via weekly, monthly, or yearly data summaries.

A Cosy, Inviting Space for Cats

The AeroCat Tower has a heated dome seat, offering two adjustable warmth settings (34°C and 39°C). This provides a snug and comfortable resting spot for cats. A Sensing Warmth Mode activates only when the cat is seated, conserving energy while maintaining comfort. The step platform supports easy access and stability for cats. Hidden buttons placed at the base of the seat help prevent accidental activation by curious paws.

Total Air Purification

Built with pet households in mind, the AeroCat tower features LG’s advanced V Pet Filter, which helps reduce pet fur, allergens2, and odors3 by capturing large particles like pet hair and pollen. The filter is designed for easy cleaning or replacement to ensure optimal performance.

A Turbo Mode boosts purification performance, removing up to 99.9% of airborne cat fur4. LG’s UVnano5 light also eliminates over 99.99% of bacteria and viruses from fan blades, ensuring hygienic surfaces.

Availability and Details

The LG PuriCare™ AeroCat Tower Air Purifier will be available on 8 August 2025, on https://www.lg.com/sg/puricare/aerofurniture/af25catm/ .

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company enhances comfort and health with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed to lower environmental impact. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. Beyond HVAC, the ES Company also leads LG’s electric vehicle charging business, driving B2B growth in the clean tech sector – one of LG’s key future areas. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b .

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

1) LG ThinQ™

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.



2) Allergen

-Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract] / Report number: CR251499

-Test date: 2025.02.19~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat tower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,. Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), Japanese cedar pollen (Cryptomeria japonica) extract, 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.5℃, Relative humidity: 45%

-Test result: 99.1% purification when the air purifier is operated for 30 minutes

-Japanese cat allergy test / Allergen mist, House dust (cat) crude extract / Report number: CR251500

-Test date: 2025.02.20~24

-Test agency: EAIC

-Test subject: Aerocat Tower (AS065-Series), Allergen: Fel d 1 (Felis domesticus)

-Test conditions: Airflow control chamber (W3.24, D3.7, H2.5[m], 29.97[m3], Material: SUS304)

-Test method: Turbo,.Allergen mist, Spray: Four nebulizers (Omron, Japan), House dust (cat) crude extract 10 ml, Room temperature: 22.2℃, Relative humidity: 47.5%

-Test result: 99.9% purification when the air purifier is operated for 20 minutes



3) Odors

-Test application number: CT25-005772K

-Test date: '25.01.14~02.11

-Target model: AeroCatTower (AS065-Sereis)

-Test agency: KCL

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±5%

-Test mode: Strong wind (rated wind speed)

-Test method: Five major gas deodorization efficiency test conducted in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association's indoor air purifier test standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022).

-Test result: Harmful gas removal rate 84%

(Formaldehyde removed more than 99.5%, ammonia removed 95%, acetaldehyde removed 79%, acetic acid removed 89%, toluene removed 57%)

-Report number: CT25-011342K

-Test date: '25.02.04~02.20

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Living Environment Testing & Research Institute (KCL)

-Test subject: AeroCatTower (AS065-Series)

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, Humidity 45±1%, Test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test according to Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA003-0132:2022)

-Test result: NO₂ (31% removal after 30 minutes of operation, SO₂ (92% removal after 30 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: Strong wind