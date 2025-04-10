LG 2025 OLED Earns Eco-Certifications for Sustainable Design and Reduced Carbon Footprint

Recognition Highlights Company’s Commitment to Environmental Responsibility and Carbon Reduction for a Better Life for All

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has once again been recognized for its dedication to sustainability and eco-conscious initiatives, securing globally recognized eco-certifications for its 2025 OLED TVs. These achievements reaffirm LG’s commitment to environmental responsibility and the development of advanced products that contribute to a more sustainable world while reducing its carbon footprint.

For the fifth consecutive year, LG OLED evo TVs have received Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 certifications from the Carbon Trust, a global climate consultancy advancing a zero-carbon future. These certifications evaluate a product’s environmental impact, including carbon emissions, throughout its entire life cycle – from manufacturing and distribution to usage and disposal.

LG OLED TVs excel in these rigorous assessments due to their self-emissive technology, which eliminates the need for a backlight, reducing component count and overall material use. Furthermore, LG OLED TVs incorporate ultra-light composite fiber materials, reducing weight and plastic use. For example, LG’s 65-inch OLED evo TV is 20 percent lighter than conventional LCD TVs of the same size and uses 60 percent less plastic.

As a result, LG anticipates reducing plastic consumption in OLED TV production by approximately 16,000 tons in 2025 compared to an equivalent number of LCD TVs. The company also expects to lower carbon emissions by 84,000 tons across manufacturing and transportation – equivalent to the CO2 absorbed annually by a 30-year-old pine forest the size of 11,000 football fields.

New for 2025, LG’s latest OLED TVs have earned Resource Efficiency certification from Intertek, a globally recognized testing and certification body. This certification follows a thorough assessment of material efficiency – covering recyclable design, reduced use of harmful substances and ease of repair – as well as energy efficiency and the incorporation of recycled plastics. By meeting these stringent standards, LG’s commitment to sustainability has been formally recognized, highlighting its dedication to environmentally responsible design.

In 2024, LG incorporated approximately 30 percent recycled plastic in the production of the company’s TVs, recycling around 6,300 tons of waste plastic. In 2025, the company plans to increase its use of recycled plastic to 50 percent, expecting to recycle approximately 7,700 tons of waste plastic annually.

“With a strong commitment to sustainability, LG OLED TVs provide exceptional picture quality and advanced AI features within an eco-conscious design that minimizes carbon footprint throughout the product lifecycle,” said Baik Seon-pill, head of Product Planning Division at the LG Media Solution Company. “Innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand, and we remain dedicated to protecting the planet while supporting a better life for all.”

