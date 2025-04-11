Discover A World Where AI Meets Empathy, Revolutionising Your Home and Lifestyle.



SINGAPORE, 11 April 2025 - From 18 to 20 April 2025, LG Electronics Singapore is unveiling the future of smart living at Experience LG AI: Affectionate Intelligence – a first-of-its-kind showcase at the New Bahru School Hall.

For the first time, LG will present its entire 2025 product lineup across multiple product categories, including TVs, audio & IT products, home appliances, and air solutions. Step into a world of innovation, interaction, and intelligent design through dynamic and engaging demos that bring LG’s vision to life.

Themed around Affectionate Intelligence (AI), LG’s unique AI approach puts empathy, care, and attentiveness at the core of every smart innovation. Visitors can expect a multi-sensory experience that demonstrates how LG’s AI ecosystem integrates across homes to enhance comfort, convenience, and lifestyle needs. From interactive demonstrations to immersive rooms, the event is designed to both inspire and engage!

EVENT DETAILS

Date: 18 - 20 April 2025 (Friday to Sunday)

Time: 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM daily

Venue: New Bahru School Hall, 46 & 58 Kim Yam Rd, Singapore 239351

Admission is Free.

CONCEPT

Walk through LG’s transformative journey, from its humble beginnings in consumer goods to becoming an innovative powerhouse. This immersive experience takes visitors through three key stages:

Digital Past: Showcasing vintage LG products and key milestones, paired with retro snacks, games, and a holographic photo booth to highlight how LG has shaped lives over generations.

Smart Present: Featuring the latest product lineup through interactive demos and presentations, empowering smart living today.

AI Future: Offering hands-on interaction with LG’s AI-powered products in a real home setting, demonstrating how LG’s technology emotionally connects, adapts, and enhances everyday life.

COMPLETE THE SURE-WIN MISSION

Every visitor will be given a Mission Card to kickstart their interactive journey. By completing five specially curated stations – each spotlighting LG’s latest innovations – visitors will not only discover the power of LG’s smart solutions firsthand but also enjoy a blend of entertainment and education at every stop.

Once all five stations are completed, the fun continues at the Redemption Booth, where visitors can spin the Capsule Machine for a sure-win prize. From delightful tokens to premium giveaways, every spin is a chance to win big – including grand prizes such as a 65” LG OLED evo AI C5 TV, LG gram Pro, LG WashTower™, and the Castlery Auburn Performance Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa, and more! With a range of exciting prizes up for grabs, everyone walks away a winner.

CAPTURE MEMORIES

Strike a pose at the futuristic photo booth and take home a unique holographic keepsake to remember the journey through LG’s innovative showcase.

TRANSPORTATION

a. Public Transport

Nearest MRT: Fort Canning MRT Station (DT20)

Bus Services: 32, 51, 54, 64, 123, 139, 186, 195



b. Daily Shuttle Bus

Free daily shuttle bus between Somerset, Fort Canning, and New Bahru, departing every 40 minutes. Click here for the shuttle bus schedule.

c. Taxi/ Private Hire

There are 2 drop-off and pick-up points at New Bahru — Big Block and Factory.



d. Driving

Outdoor parking is available on-site, including 136 car lots, 6 motorcycle lots, 3 accessible car lots, and 1 family-friendly car lot.

Here are the parking rates (all-day, including PH):

• For cars, $2 for the first hour and $1 for every subsequent 30 minutes or part thereof

• For motorcycles, $2 per entry

Alternatively, parking is also available at Sultan Link, 57 Mohamed Sultan Road, S238997.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore LG’s smart solutions and win amazing prizes at the Experience LG AI event. For more details, check out LG Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram.

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the consumer electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

