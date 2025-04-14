LG Makes Impressive Debut at Data Center World 2025

Company Showcases Wide Range of Customized Cooling Solutions for AI Data Centers

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling a comprehensive lineup of cooling solutions at the Data Center World (DCW) 2025 conference in Washington, D.C., from April 14-17. This marks LG’s debut at DCW, where the company is presenting an array of advanced data center cooling solutions, including high-performance chillers, air- and liquid-based server cooling products, and the LG Building Energy Control (BECON) solution. With its high-efficiency direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling technologies and integrated AI-powered control software, LG aims to make significant inroads into North America’s rapidly growing data center market.

AI data centers generate more heat and consume more electricity than conventional data centers due to higher server-rack density and the increased usage of resource-intensive computer chips, such as graphics processing units and high-bandwidth memory. LG’s hybrid solution, which combines chip cooling and room cooling, is designed to meet the thermal management needs of these next-gen facilities, delivering outstanding performance and top-tier energy efficiency. Visitors to the LG booth at DCW can learn all about the company’s tailored cooling solutions for AI data centers and witness the commitment to innovation that has propelled LG to the forefront of the global HVAC industry.

Innovative, Energy-efficient D2C Technology

LG’s exhibition highlights the company’s liquid server cooling solutions featuring D2C technology; a remarkable innovation that applies cooling directly to the servers’ chips. Leveraging the company’s high-efficiency inverter pump and heat exchanger, the LG Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) controls coolant temperature and flow to improve energy efficiency and reduce electricity consumption. Thanks to its compact size and modular design, LG’s CDU provides installation flexibility, enabling a variety of configurations consisting of up to eight units. The CDU has a 10.4-inch touch screen that offers convenient control and supports easy maintenance. Equipped with the company’s fully redundant sensor system, which features both physical and virtual sensor technology, the CDU ensures continuous operation through the provision of backup operation and sensor-fault prediction diagnosis. Furthermore, the CDU uses LG’s Active Load Sharing technology to track the optimal efficiency point for each load, thus elevating overall system efficiency.

Another LG innovation being introduced at this year’s DCW is the Cold Plate: a liquid cooling solution designed to be directly applied to the high-powered chips used in AI data servers. The solution is able to manage the high thermal design power (TDP) of these next-generation chips thanks to the low thermal resistance of its advanced design. The LG Cold Plate utilizes a manifold with a parallel coolant supply structure to deliver upgraded cooling performance. The company’s impressive solution also employs a bottom-mounted Skived Fin to maximize the heat exchange area and boasts a “two-way” configuration that optimizes the coolant flow path. Moreover, the Cold Plate can be customized according to site- and usage-specific requirements through an AI-powered optimization process that includes a state-of-the-art performance simulator. To minimize the risk of coolant-liquid leakage, LG uses brazing to create the strongest possible bond between key elements, and also subjects each Cold Plate produced to a “threefold” leak inspection.

Optimized Cooling with LG’s Powerful Chillers and Computer Room Air Handler

Used in a variety of industries and known for their powerful cooling capabilities, chillers have emerged as important infrastructure components for AI data centers. LG’s Water-Cooled Oil-Free Centrifugal Chiller provides exceptional energy efficiency via a lubricant-free structure and LG’s proprietary magnetic bearing technology, LeviTech™. These innovations, along with a machine learning-based feature that protects against chiller surges, help to reduce energy loss, improve operational reliability, and facilitate fast recovery from unexpected power outages. Designed with sustainability in mind, LG’s water-cooled oil free inverter centrifugal chiller use refrigerants with a low Global Warming Potential.

Available in both inverter screw and oil-free centrifugal types, LG’s Air-Cooled Chiller (ACC) incorporates high-quality core components, such as the company’s inverter screw compressor, to set new standards for performance and efficiency. Enhancing both cooling capability and system dependability, the innovative “free-cooling” mode allows the ACC to switch seamlessly between mechanical cooling (with the refrigerant cycle) and free cooling (without the refrigerant cycle). LG’s next-gen ACC also has a backup cycle that prevents interruptions to operation, and comes equipped with a three-stage oil recovery system that further boosts reliability and safety.

A solution that pairs perfectly with the ACC, LG’s Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) utilizes electronically commutated (EC) fans and oval coils to minimize electricity usage. The fans use high-efficiency 3D blades along with EC motors that leverage power factor correction to reduce total harmonic distortion in the current. In addition, the CRAH has a compact, modular fan wall unit structure that makes installation and maintenance more convenient, saving customers time and cost. To drive the development of future cooling solutions, the recently established LG HVAC Solution Lab has created a sophisticated testbed that can accurately simulate various usage scenarios and environmental conditions.

Integrated Energy Management Control for Diverse Cooling Solutions

LG’s data center cooling solutions, from chiller plants to D2C and room cooling systems, can all be easily controlled through the BECON system. A single, unified solution for managing and monitoring server cooling and chiller systems, BECON can intelligently coordinate each connected cooling solution to achieve and maintain the required temperature and level of humidity. The BECON solution, which can be applied to multiple interfaces within a facility, can also carry out data analysis to maximize the energy efficiency of LG’s cooling solutions, helping reduce the financial burden of the round-the-clock cooling operation that data centers need.

“The exceptional LG thermal management solutions on show at Data Center World 2025 leverage our latest AI technologies and the considerable insight gained from our partnerships with AI data centers worldwide,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “As a leading provider of innovative HVAC solutions, LG will continue pushing forward to deliver efficient cooling infrastructure for North America’s fast-growing AI data center market.”

LG invites DCW attendees to experience its latest AI data center cooling solutions at booth #633 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

# # #

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company enhances comfort and health with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed to lower environmental impact. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. Beyond HVAC, the ES Company also leads LG’s electric vehicle charging business, driving B2B growth in the clean tech sector – one of LG’s key future areas. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: