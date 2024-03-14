LG PRESENTS AN UPGRADED LIFESTYLE WITH ITS

LATEST HOME SOLUTIONS AT AWE 2024 IN CHINA

Under the Theme of ‘Upgrade Your Lifestyle with LG’, the Company Showcases How LG ThinQTM and Its Technologies Offer Enhanced Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, Mar. 14, 2024 — LG Electronics is set to showcase its cutting-edge home appliances and related core technologies at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2024, taking place in Shanghai, China, from 14 to 17 March 2024. In collaboration with Jingdong (JD), one of China’s biggest e-commerce companies, LG will present a range of premium home appliances that local consumers can purchase through JD’s online store, and host a live broadcast session on the opening day of the Expo.

Under the theme of ‘Upgrade Your Lifestyle with LG,’ the company is introducing the upgraded home lifestyle made possible by the company’s innovative appliances. The expansive exhibit includes the LG x JD Alliance zone, LG Innovation Tech zone, Upgrade Your Lifestyle zone, as well as the LG ThinQ™ Home, MoodUP™ Bridge, Air Solution Lounge and the Laundry Solution & Trendy Kitchen zone.

The LG x JD Alliance zone highlights the groundbreaking appliances that will be available on JD, along with the advanced technologies that have helped LG become a major player in the global home appliance market. On day one of AWE, LG and JD will team up for live broadcasts showcasing home solutions, such as the latest WashTower™, LG Styler™, InstaView™ refrigerators, air conditioners, 77-inch and 83-inch OLED TVs.

In the Upgrade Your Lifestyle zone, LG will illustrate its harmonious ‘Fix & Max’ concept, with home appliances seamlessly integrated into realistic and stylishly appointed kitchen, study and living room environments. Visitors can also see for themselves how the company’s stunning home appliances realise the vision of making a better life at home by curating a residential space with home appliances products, lifestyle screen products and IT products, including the kitchen, living room, home office, dressing room and balcony.

The LG ThinQ™ Home zone shows off the smart yet elegantly simple home appliance management experience enabled by the revolutionary LG ThinQ™ UP. Intuitive to use, the latest ThinQ™ UP platform makes it easier to control and manage appliances, whether turning appliances on and off or selecting one of the many specialized cycles available on the company’s intelligent appliances.

With its vibrant, dynamic colours, the MoodUPTM Bridge is sure to attract the attention of visitors to LG’s booth at AWE 2024. First introduced in 2023, LG refrigerators with MoodUPTM feature colour-changeable LED door panels that can be managed using the LG ThinQ™ app.

Moving into the Seamless Air Solution Lounge, visitors can experience the full lineup of LG’s air care appliances including the PuriCare AeroTower™, AeroFurniture and LG PuriCare Objet Collection HydroTower.

The LG Innovation Tech zone introducing Artificial Intelligence Direct DriveTM (AI DDTM) technology focuses on LG’s washers and dryers equipped with the latest Direct DriveTM Motor tech. Intelligently caring for users’ laundry, the AI DDTM senses the weight and fabric softness of each load and the types of fabrics being washed, then automatically determines the ideal cycle for enhanced cleansing performance and protection of your garments . Meanwhile, visitors can see the history of LG StylerTM, as well as the improved clothing care solutions of the new LG StylerTM.

The Laundry Solution & Trendy Kitchen zone is where visitors can find LG’s smart integrated clothing care solutions and high-performance kitchen appliances. Displayed in the Laundry Solution zone, visitors can see LG's smart clothing care solution from washer, dryer, clothing care solution and ironing. The Trendy Kitchen zone features various lineups of InstaViewTM refrigerators with understated, décor-friendly finishes, including Essence White and Matte Black.

Visitors can continue their tour of the company’s booth in the LG Objet Collection™ zone, which presents the unique and captivating aesthetics of the LG Objet Collection™ lineup.

To target young customers, the company set up unique zones where visitors could fully experience LG’s products in person. The IT Gaming Zone offers visitors the chance to play actual games on LG UltraGearTM OLED gaming monitors and LG gram Pro laptops. Catching the eyes of younger visitors, the Camping & Relaxation Zone is an interactive outdoor-life space featuring products, including the LG StanbyMe Go and LG CineBeam Q, which are being launched in China for the first time. Not forgetting the LG MAGNIT, a 163-inch Micro LED, which captivates visitors with its high-quality image and offers customizable large-scale screens to meet the needs of B2B customers.

“We are excited to introduce Chinese customers to an upgraded lifestyle with our innovative home appliances and technologies at AWE 2024,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to deliver smart life solutions capable of accommodating the unique tastes, preferences and needs of each and every customer.”

Visitors to AWE 2024 can explore the full portfolio of lifestyle-enhancing LG home appliances at the company’s booth (#1C51, W1 Hall, Shanghai New International Expo Centre).

