LG TVS PIONEER IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCE WITH APPLE MUSIC IN SPATIAL AUDIO WITH DOLBY ATMOS®

LG Smart TV Users Receive 3-Month Free Trial for Apple Music, Celebrating First Arrival of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos® Available on TVs

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 — LG Electronics introduces a new and thrilling feature on its smart TVs for users who enjoy streaming music. LG Smart TVs, including OLED models and QNED models , are the first TVs to support Apple Music in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos®. Available starting this week, the trailblazing premium surround sound music experience mesmerises listeners with compelling sound and elevates audio pleasure to new heights.

To celebrate this remarkable milestone, LG is offering three months of Apple Music free to LG Smart TV users worldwide. The 3-month free trial is available within the Apple Music app of compatible LG Smart TVs (2018 models and later) running webOS 4.0 and higher, as well as lifestyle screen models StanbyME, StanbyME Go and MyView Smart Monitor.

Apple Music is an ad-free streaming service with a massive library that allows subscribers to listen to over 100 million songs and 30,000 expertly curated playlists. Apple Music also presents a range of exclusive content including Apple Music Live, a concert series featuring live video stream, a post-show video playback, live-recorded albums in Spatial Audio and exclusive pre-show artist interviews. LG Smart TV users can effortlessly access Apple Music by voice command in the LG Content Store, Apps or through the Music Quick Card on the Home Screen, which serves as a convenient portal to uninterrupted listening entertainment.

Spatial Audio further enriches the audio experience, delivering an elevated level of clarity and depth with multi-dimensional sound. Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos® tracks on compatible LG Smart TVs, and when paired with Dolby Atmos® -enabled LG soundbar models, the same sound output harmonises to immerse listeners in surround sound. What’s more, there's no need to adjust the volume when you switch to listening Dolby Atmos® tracks, thanks to the loudness normalization algorithm implemented.

In addition, even on LG Smart TVs not supported by Dolby Atmos®, users can still enjoy mesmerising sound of Apple Music in Spatial Audio by connecting to a Dolby Atmos® LG soundbar. LG Smart TVs can also directly connect to Apple AirPod or other Apple devices via Bluetooth to enjoy the Dolby Atmos® audio experience.

Songs and albums available in Dolby Atmos® are clearly labelled on Apple Music with a badge on the album’s detail page. Music lovers can easily explore their favourite tunes available in Dolby Atmos® with Apple Music’s extensive range of curated playlists.

“The introduction of spatial sound with Dolby Atmos® through Apple Music on LG TVs transforms how we listen to music on the big screen,” said, Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “LG is dedicated to elevating the content streaming experience for music enthusiasts around the world, and we will continue to offer easy access to and great music experience across devices.”

LG continues to elevate the audio experience with immersive sound and a diverse range of content. LG Smart TV users can effortlessly help users discover new features and services through the easy-to-use webOS platform.

1 Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos® is available on LG OLED TV models launched from 2018 to 2024 and QNED TV models Q90T and above.



2 The promotion will commence in 137 markets on 30 April 2024. The promotion will conclude in all markets on 29 April 2025.

3 Music Quick Card is available on LG 2022 TVs (4K and 8K OLED, QNED), 2023 and 2024 TV models (UHD and above models)

4 Feature is available when pairing to the Dolby Atmos® -supported LG soundbar such as 2024 models: S95TR, S90TY, S90TR, S77TY, S75TR, S70TR, S70TY, TV matching models SG10TY, SC9S; 2023 models: SE6S, S77S or 2022 models: S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q