LG'S ULTIMATE MOTHER'S DAY TECH PICKS

Pamper mom with the gift of convenience with LG’s latest offerings this Mother’s Day

SINGAPORE, May. 9, 2024 – From managing packed schedules to keeping the home in order, a mother’s dedication knows no bounds. Join us as we delve into innovative ways to simplify their busy lives and nurture their well-being with LG Electronics Singapore’s state-of-the-art technology. Explore our meticulously chosen range of tech gadgets, each crafted to provide unparalleled peace of mind, regardless of life's demands.

LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige: Revitalise your wardrobe effortlessly

LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige – S$2,649

Say hello to a new era of effortless garment care with the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige . With cutting-edge TrueSteam® technology, the sleek appliance offers busy Mums on the go access to clean, fresh clothes for themselves and their loved ones— sanitised and free of odours and wrinkles .

Within minutes, the LG Styler™ effortlessly refreshes and de-wrinkles clothes without the need for washing or dry cleaning. Aided by its low-temperature drying system and Dynamic Moving Hanger system, the LG Styler™ removes up to 99% of fine dust from clothes by gently shaking the garments 200 times a minute - ensuring that even the most delicate items are treated with care. Not only does the LG Styler™ care for a large range of items, from clothing to toys and bedding, the multitasking marvel doubles up as a humidifier, effortlessly absorbing up to 10 litres of moisture , helping to make laundry day a breeze.

Equipped with the ThinQ™ app, the LG Styler™ Objet Collection with ThinQ™ in Mist Beige empowers mothers to reclaim valuable time spent with family by allowing them to seamlessly initiate cycles and easily streamline their laundry routines.

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black: For More Efficient Grocery Runs

LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black – S$2,899.00

Boasting a spacious interior and customisable storage options, the LG 647L InstaView™ Refrigerator in Essence Matte Black allows Mums to experience unparalleled convenience in the heart of the kitchen. With LG's innovative InstaView™ technology, simply knocking twice on the fridge door reveals 23% more of its contents , offering Mum the ease of planning for her grocery runs without lifting a finger. Upon her return, she can effortlessly lower the fridge’s temperature with the 'Express Freezing' function on the LG ThinQ™ app. This allows her to quickly load large quantities of frozen food whilst ensuring she can swiftly preserve the freezer's temperature .

The LG InstaView™ Refrigerator goes the extra mile to keep your food fresh. With Hygiene Fresh+™ and LG’s temperature control and cooling technology, the refrigerator deodorises and eliminates up to 99.999% of bacteria - ensuring that every ingredient for Mum’s next cook retains its flavour and nutrients for longer . The refrigerator redefines food storage and freshness management - offering mothers a reliable and efficient solution to maintain an inviting kitchen space.

18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™): Experience Refreshing Comfort

18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) –

Prices subject to different retailers.

Give Mum the power of cooling with LG’s 18,000 BTU, ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) . Featuring the PlasmasterTM Ionizer+, the air conditioner removes bad odours and harmful and contagious pathogens in the air , . Awarded with 5 ticks , the air conditioner has over 3 million ions to sterilise the air passing through the air conditioner and the surrounding surfaces for a safer, cleaner environment 9,10.

Cleaning is just as easy as the ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) comes equipped with Auto Cleaning. This innovative feature prevents the formation of bacteria and mould on the heat exchanger, resulting in a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the whole family.

With the help of the ThinQ™ app, Mum can adjust temperature settings, monitor energy usage, and schedule heating or cooling cycles without breaking a sweat. Furthermore, HDB households can purchase the ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (ThinQ™) using the Climate Vouchers under the Climate Friendly Households Programme. More information can be found here .

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: A Breath of Fresh Air

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture – S$499

Doubling up as both an air purifier and a table, the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture is a stylish and functional appliance that ensures a clean and healthy environment for the family whilst adding a touch of elegance to any room. Tapping on the power of LG’s cutting-edge PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter, the Aero Furniture eliminates 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust allowing Mum to breathe a clean sigh of relief, .

Additionally, this multi-purpose furniture piece features colourful lighting controllable by a touch of the ThinQ™ app , as well as wireless charging capabilities. This allows Mum to set the mood of the room and charge her devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever .

As the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture purifies the surrounding air, mothers can find solace from the day's commotion, thanks to its gentle wind function operating at a mere 21 decibels . A blend of style and functionality, the Aero Furniture is an essential choice for mothers looking to optimise their family room space while infusing it with fresh air. The LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture is available in three colours, Cream White, Cream Lemon and Cream Rose.

LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor: Help Mum Girlboss 24/7, 365 days a year.

LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor –

Prices subject to different retailers.

Attention all go-getter Mums! With the LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 Processor , achieving peak productivity has never been easier. Inspired by the mesmerising beauty of Aurora, the LG gram Style ’s stunning cover transforms its look with shifts in light angle, adding a touch of magic with each glance .

Moreover, with the OLED display's 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, mothers will always be treated to vibrant details and rich colours across the laptop’s wide 14 inch screen– no matter if she is girlbossing through a meeting, or enjoying a sentimental moment with her favourite shows . With 13th Gen Intel Core Processors, Dolby Atmos® and Smart Amp, the LG gram Style also provides unmatched performance for both work and entertainment .

Built for productivity on the go, the laptop offers a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, so Mum can work from anywhere without straining your eyes. But that's not all - experiencing ultimate wireless portability is a breeze with the 80Wh high-capacity battery , making it as light as a feather to carry around. The LG gram Style has even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing, ensuring that it is sturdy enough to handle Mum’s busy schedule, thanks to its lightweight yet durable build . Dependable and stylish, the LG gram Style is a must-have companion for any Mum on the move.

2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) and LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S: Give Mum Entertainment on the Go

2024 LG StanbyME (27ART10CKPL) - S$999

/ LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S – S199.99

With the 2024 LG StanbyME and StanbyME Speaker XT7S , Mum’s favourite shows and videos are never far away. The lifestyle screen’s portability and dynamic wheels allow Mum to roll the StanbyME around the house with ease . From tackling the newest workout trend in the living room to cooking up a storm with recipes galore, the StanbyME and StanbyME Speaker are the perfect companions for any occasion, in vertical or horizontal orientation, . Moreover, the built-in battery lets you use the StanbyME wirelessly for up to three hours , so Mum need not worry about hauling around a bulky charger either. Boasting cutting edge NFC technology The StanByME, enables Mum to wirelessly mirror content from her phone, tablet or laptop with a simple tap against the NFC logo .

Meanwhile, the StanbyME speaker ensures that your celebration sounds as good as it looks. Effortlessly connected by Bluetooth to the StanbyME , the StanbyME Speaker delivers immersive sounds at the touch of a button . Mum can even party by the pool, beach or bathtub, as the speaker’s specialised IPX5 water-resistant design can take in the soundwaves for up to 16 hours .

The 2024 LG StanbyME and StanbyME Speaker are a match made in heaven, ready to take Mum’s entertainment to the next level, any time, anywhere.

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

