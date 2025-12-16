We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PuriCare® Aero Air Purifier HEPA Filter
Key Features
- LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter
- Deodorizing Care Filter: Effectively reduces odors from bathrooms, cigarettes, food, and other everyday sources.
- True HEPA Filter: Captures fine particles such as PM1.0 and cigarette smoke for cleaner air.
- Filter Handle: Designed for easy removal and replacement of the filter.
- Ultra Fine Filter: Traps large airborne particles to maintain optimal air quality.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
• The side with the LG logo on the display of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Make sure that the side with the fi lter handle is facing upward.
STEP 3
Insert the fi xing part on both sides at the bottom of the cover into the fi xing groove in the bottom of the product, and then close the cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Remove particles off of the ultra-fine filter with a vacuum cleaner or a soft brush.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
ADQ74834394
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
20
Length (cm)
14.6
