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LG ThinQ App

LG ThinQ App

Manage your
subscription hassle-free
with LG ThinQ App!

Track deliveries, manage subscriptions,

customize care, and view payment history.

Manage your <br class="desktop-only">subscription hassle-free <br class="desktop-only">with LG ThinQ App! App StoreManage your <br class="desktop-only">subscription hassle-free <br class="desktop-only">with LG ThinQ App! Google Play

Check your subscription in LG ThinQ™

App Setup
Delivery Info
Subscription Info
Care Service
Payment History

Getting Started with LG ThinQ™

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Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to install LG ThinQ app
STEP 01

Install LG ThinQ App

Click “Install” to download the LG ThinQ™.

Get it on Google Play Download on the App Store
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Mobile screen showing step to log in or sign up
STEP 02

Log In or Sign Up

Enter your email and password to log in.
New users can click ‘Sign Up’ to create an account.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to access LG Subscribe
LG Subscribe menu highlighted with red border
STEP 03

Access LG Subscribe

Click "Menu" and select "LG Subscribe."

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Mobile screen showing step to authenticate LG Subscribe
STEP 04

Authenticate
LG Subscribe

Enter your registered details
during the order to authenticate.

1. If you Sign in, Click the Continue Button.
2. Enter your registered details during the order to authenticate.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to verify your account
STEP 05

Verify Your Account

1. Check the 6-digit number delivered
to your smartphone sms.
2. Enter a 6-digit number on the input screen.

* Note :

Only customers with an order can
access LG Subscribe.

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Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
STEP 06

Use LG Subscribe

All done, the service is now available
on the main screen of LG Subscription.

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Swipe icon

Track Your Delivery & Installation

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Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to see delivery details.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract
Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

Check the contract by selecting
the appliance icon button.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Tab the Delivery & Personal Info
on the screen.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check delivery progress
STEP 04

Check Delivery Progress

Now you can check the order status under
the “Delivery Progress” section

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Swipe icon

Manage Your Subscription Info

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Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to see delivery details.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract
Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

Check the contract by selecting
the appliance icon button.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Tab the Delivery & Personal Info
on the screen.

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Mobile screen showing step to click info change
Information Change button highlighted with red border
STEP 04

Update User Info

Click the "Information Change" button
to make the necessary updates
to your contractor details.

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Mobile screen showing step to confirm user info changes
STEP 05

Confirm User Info Changes

Click "OK" after modifying details.

* Note :

Only Telephone Number and
email address can be changed.

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Swipe icon

Customize Your Care Service

1
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4
Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to see delivery details.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract
Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

Check the contract by selecting
the appliance icon button.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to view order status
Contract and Careship button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Order Status

Tab the Care Service on the screen.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to update careship info
STEP 04

Check or Update
Care Service Info

You can check or update your Care service information in the following ways:
  • • Visit Day Change :
    Modify the day of your scheduled visits.
  • • Track Delivery :
    Monitor the progress and status of your deliveries.
  • • View Care service Guide :
    Access and review the Self-Care service guide
    for additional information.
* The image shown reflects the interface for users enrolled in the Combine Visit Service (Self + Visit).
  • - If you’re a ‘Self-Service’ user, only the ‘Consumables Delivery’ section will be displayed.
  • - If you're a 'Regular Visit' user, only the ‘Visit Services Provided’ section will be displayed.
* Note :

Click the red dot to learn more.

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Swipe icon

Check Your Payments & Invoices

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5
Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check subscriptions
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 01

Check Subscriptions

After login, tap “LG Subscribe” section
to see delivery details.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to choose your contract
Water Purifier item highlighted with red border, showing partially hidden serial number
STEP 02

Choose Your Contract

Check the contract by selecting
the appliance icon button.

* Note :

All installed or soon-to-be-installed
products will appear in the list.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to view payment details
Payment button highlighted with red border
STEP 03

View Payments & Invoices status

Tab the Payment or invoice info
on the screen.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check payment info
STEP 04

Check the Payment

• View latest paid amount & your payment method.

• Check the Payment & Method change history.

Gradient circle background for mobile app UI
Mobile screen showing step to check payment info
LG Subscribe banner highlighted with red border, showing Water Purifier and two additional items
STEP 05

Check the Invoice

We track your payment history and generate
monthly invoices to send directly to your
email.
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