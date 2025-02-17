PuriCare™ 360º Air Purifier V Pet-Filter

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Hold the top end of the front cover of the product with the LG logo and pull it slightly to achieve separation.
STEP 2
Install the filter in the appliance with the side where the filter handle is attached facing up.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixing grooves at the bottom of the product and close the cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Remove particles off of the ultra-fine filter with a vacuum cleaner or a soft brush.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
-
Part Number
ADQ75153435
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Length (cm)
18.1
-
Diameter (cm)
28.2
-
Net Weight (g)
643
