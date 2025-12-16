About Cookies on This Site

Hepa filter for LG dehumidifiers

Hepa filter for LG dehumidifiers

AAA30352703
Key Features

  • LG Dehumidifiers Genuine Filter
  • HEPA13 filter captures unwanted particles - bacteria, virus, dust, allergen.
  • Specification - ALL PDAQSC01 2020 Korea DHK AirPurifier Kit -
MD16GQSA1.AHK
MD19GQGA1.AHK

Mounting Location

This describes the mounting location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

This is a video on how to replace the filter

* Product images and features may include advertising text and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photos and videos and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* Product performance may vary depending on the usage environment, and inventory may vary depending on the store.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AAA30352703

  • Category

    Filter

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    Filter Case : 280 x 221 x 42, Filter : 235 x 207 x 25

  • Net Weight (g)

    331

  • Product Weight (g)

    525

