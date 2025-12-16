We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PuriCare® Dehumidifier Pre Filter
Key Features
- LG Dehumidifiers Genuine Filter
- Take care not to damage the Pre-Filter when using a vacuum cleaner.
- After washing the Pre-Filter with water, completely dry it in the shade before reinstalling.
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
'Press the top of the filter cover to remove the filter cover from the product.
Remove the filter from the product.
- You can separate the pre-filter by pulling the handle at the center of the pre-filter.
STEP 2
Clean the filter with vacuum cleaner or soft brush.
• If the contamination is severe, wash with water using neutral detergent. (Do not use hot water of 40℃ or higher.)
• The cleaning period for pre-filter is 1 month.
STEP 3
Completely dry the filter in shade, reassemble the filter and filter cover to the product.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
MDJ66349201
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
W x H : 215 x 185
Net Weight (g)
19
